Michigan guard Jordan Poole celebrates after making a basket during a second-round game against Florida. (Photo: Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press)

Michigan State has "Waffle Guy." Michigan, now, has "Mr. Perfect."

This really is turning into the perfect week for Gregg Nigl.

Not only was he a perfect 48-for-48 through the first two rounds of his NCAA Tournament bracket — the first person on record ever to fill out the perfect bracket leading into the Sweet 16 — now he's going to be in attendance to see his beloved Michigan Wolverines play their next game.

Nigl will be at Thursday night's Michigan-Texas Tech game at Anaheim, Calif., thanks to NCAA Tournament sponsor Buick, which tracked him down and extended the invitation.

"We think someone who had picked the perfect bracket should be able to see that unfold first-hand," Buick said in a statement this week, as it still was trying to track down Nigl.

Nigl, a Saginaw native who now lives in Columbus, Ohio, accepted and gift and will travel west with his son. The Nigl family has been on spring break in the northeast, as Nigl's story has gone viral. They stopped at a bar on their trip to watch Michigan's second-round game; the others they've kept up with via Sirius radio.

Nigl, 40, a neuropsychologist who attended Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central, is 15 wins from the first perfect bracket in NCAA Tournament history (too bad Warren Buffet's $1-billion bounty has expired). The odds of that, depending on what math genius you trust, range from the trillions to the quintillions.

He has all No. 1 and 2 seeds in the Elite Eight, including Michigan and Michigan State.

His Final Four is Duke, Gonzaga, Virginia and Kentucky, and he has Gonzaga over Kentucky, 77-71, in the championship game.

"This is wild," Nigl told NCAA.com this week. "I can't even believe it."

