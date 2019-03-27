CBS broadcaster Dana Jacobson is part of the network's NCAA Tournament coverage. (Photo: CBS News)

CBS Sports correspondent Dana Jacobson and Dallas Morning News assistant sports editor Scott Bell are this week's guests on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, View from the Press Box.

Jacobson talks about her days at the University of Michigan, her start in broadcasting to co-hosting CBS This Morning Saturday as well as her role as CBS Sports correspondent covering the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Bell, a UM alum, discusses his days at The Michigan Daily, sports journalism today and his provocative tweets about Michigan State which resulted in his Twitter account being suspended earlier this month.

Podcast archive

