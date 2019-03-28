Projected 2019 Michigan football starting lineup
Go through the gallery to view Angelique S. Chengelis’ projected starting lineup for the 2019 Michigan football team.
OFFENSE QUARTERBACK: Shea Patterson – Patterson started every game last season after transferring from Ole Miss. He completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He should shine brighter in offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ offense.
LEFT TACKLE: Jon Runyan – In his first full season as a starter last year, Runyan earned All-Big Ten first-team honors and was named the team’s top offensive lineman.
LEFT GUARD: Ben Bredeson – Bredeson is the glue and most experienced lineman of the group. He was a captain last season and was named the team’s “toughest player.” He was second-team All-Big Ten and has made 32 starts at left guard.
CENTER: Cesar Ruiz – Ruiz dazzled line coach Ed Warinner in his first full season as a starter last fall as a sophomore. Ruiz was All-Big Ten third team and has made 18 career starts, including all 13 last year at center.
RIGHT GUARD: Michael Onwenu – The Cass Tech product was a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season and has made 21 starts in 33 games played at Michigan.
RIGHT TACKLE: Andrew Stueber – Stueber was the new face in the lineup at the end of last season. The redshirt freshman replaced Juwann Bushell-Beatty, who had a toe injury, as a starter in the Ohio State game. When Bushell-Beatty opted not to play in the bowl game, Stueber started again.
TIGHT END: Sean McKeon – He was All-Big Ten honorable mention last season. He has made 16 career starts and last season had 14 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.
FULLBACK: Ben Mason – Mason showed some versatility last season and also had a big first half against Nebraska scoring three touchdowns. He had 80 yards on 33 carries for seven touchdowns last fall.
RUNNING BACK: Christian Turner – Turner played in three games last season as a freshman and was able to preserve his redshirt. With the status of veteran back Chris Evans unknown – he currently is “not with the team” -- Turner could be the heir apparent. Turner had 99 yards on 20 carries last season, including seven for 32 in the bowl game.
WIDE RECEIVER: Donovan Peoples-Jones – He has been described by his teammates as a “freak athlete.” He led the team with eight touchdown receptions and had 612 yards on 47 catches.
WIDE RECEIVER: Nico Collins – The sure-handed Collins, like Peoples-Jones, will be a junior this fall. He had 632 yards on 38 catches and scored six touchdowns.
DEFENSE DEFENSIVE END: Kwity Paye – Paye essentially had an audition while Rashan Gary was out with a shoulder injury and he impressed pretty much everyone, including defensive coordinator Don Brown. Paye finished with 29 tackles, two sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.
NOSE TACKLE: Michael Dwumfour – He started the final two games of the season, at Ohio State and against Florida in the bowl game, at nose tackle and looks to be more than capable filling the spot left by Bryan Mone. Dwumfour finished with 21 tackles, including three sacks and four tackles for loss.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Carlo Kemp – After moving from outside to inside on the defensive line, Kemp became a force last season. He had 17 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss and with that year of experience should become dominant.
DEFENSIVE END: Aidan Hutchinson – Hutchinson gained valuable experience last fall as a freshman on the field and as an understudy to Rashan Gary, who took him under his wing. Hutchinson had 15 tackles.
STRONGSIDE LINEBACKER: Khaleke Hudson – Hudson returns for his senior season with the intention of having a big year as a team. He has made 24 starts at viper and last season was All-Big Ten honorable mention. He had 44 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and two sacks.
MIDDLE LINEBACKER: Josh Ross – He was honorable mention All-Big Ten last fall and earned the team’s Blue Collar Award. Ross, who will be a junior this season, filled in for Devin Bush at the Peach Bowl. He finished the season with 61 tackles, including five tackles for loss.
WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER: Devin Gil – Gil was a starter last season and finished with 33 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He will be a redshirt junior this fall.
STRONG SAFETY: Josh Metellus – Last season Metellus was AP All-Big Ten first team and second team All-Big Ten. He has made 25 career starts, including 24 at safety. He had 48 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups.
FREE SAFETY: J’Marick Woods – With veteran captain Tyree Kinnel gone, there will be stiff competition for this spot. Woods, who will be a junior, played in 11 games last season and had 13 tackles. In the bowl game, he had three tackles and blocked a punt.
CORNERBACK: Lavert Hill – Hill considered heading to the NFL Draft after last season, but returns for his final year. He was All-Big Ten first team in 2018 and was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist. Hill had five pass breakups and one interception.
CORNERBACK: Ambry Thomas – David Long decided to head to the NFL, so who replaces him? Seems like Thomas is the logical choice, but he seems to have been more a special-teams participant his first two seasons. He showed off his exceptional speed with a 99-yard kickoff return at Notre Dame.
SPECIAL TEAMS PUNTER: Will Hart – So this one is easy. Hart was the Big Ten’s Punter of the Year last season and Michigan’s first recipient of Specialist of the Year. He punted 43 times and averaged 46.98 yards. He had 15 inside the 20-yard line.
KICKER: Quinn Nordin – Nordin was the kicker most of last season, then freshman Jake Moody took over the final three games. He was All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2017. Nordin is known for his big leg but consistency is what will earn him the job over Moody.
    When Justin Newcomb got hired as head football coach at Sterling Heights Stevenson in the winter of 2018, one of the first players he heard about was Giovanni El-Hadi. El-Hadi had started on the varsity as a freshman and folks around the school told Newcomb to give him a look.

    So Newcomb scheduled a meeting and then unknowingly walked past him.

    “I was going to meet him and passed right by him because I thought he was a teacher,” Newcomb said. “I said holy smokes, this kid is 15 and has a full-grown beard. He looks the part, looks like Tarzan, but does he play like Tarzan? Then we saw how he worked in the weight room and how he pushed his teammates.”

    Newcomb and El-Hadi sat down that first meeting and mapped out his goals. One of them was to play at the University of Michigan. Newcomb gave him a plan for what he needed to do to make that happen and almost exactly a year later, the Wolverines offered him a scholarship.

    El-Hadi, an offensive tackle, accepted that scholarship several days after becoming Michigan’s first commitment in the 2021 class.

    “He was excited when that Michigan offer came through,” Newcomb said. “When he first learned about it, he was in Coach Harbaugh’s office and the look on his face. … It was a long time coming and for him and for his mom too, it was the right move. She gets to keep Gio home, in-state, they are a close-knit family and to be 50-55 minutes away from campus and she can see Gio on Saturdays, that was a big part in his recruitment. It was a good fit. Some of his buddies and people questioned why he did it so early, but when he found something right for him and that was a good fit, he took full advantage and didn’t need to look elsewhere.”

    El-Hadi had put together two seasons of excellent tape and was now 6-foot-6 and a lean 280 pounds. Then he went to a Rising Stars workout in February and that further pushed his name into the spotlight. From mid-February until he committed to Michigan a month and a half later, he went from no scholarship offers to eight. That included Power Five programs like Penn State, Purdue and Iowa State.

    “The first thing when you turn on the tape is, he swallows up defenders,” Newcomb said. “He gets movement at the point of attack. He takes pride in the position. When he gets knockdowns, at the end of plays, he would always come back and say he got the knockdown. He motivates other guys and it’s exciting to be part of that when somebody works hard and takes pride in that.”

    The same day Michigan offered, that evening, when Newcomb returned from Ann Arbor, he had a message from Alabama saying they wanted to send a coach up to see El-Hadi during spring evaluation.

    “I said to Gio, ‘If Michigan is the one, you have to be OK with that when other schools still come in,’” Newcomb recalls. “And he said, ‘Absolutely, Michigan is it,’ and I said, ‘Then you’ve got it.’ So it’s been fun and he has been at ease with it.”

    And Michigan has the foundation of their 2021 recruiting class.

    Wolverines progressing with Ohio prospects

    Michigan hosted several recruits from Ohio recently. One of them, Groveport Madison offensive lineman Terah Edwards, was offered a scholarship by the Wolverines. A powerful 6-foot-4, 310-pound junior, Edwards has additional offers from Michigan State, Northwestern, Kentucky and more. He has 22 offers in total.

    The Wolverines also hosted Cincinnati Roger Bacon running back Corey Kiner, who is establishing himself as one of the top sophomores in the Midwest.

    Kiner (5-10, 205 pounds) told multiple recruiting analysts afterward that Michigan was at the top of his list.

    He finished his sophomore season with more than 1,700 yards and 28 touchdowns.

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

     

     

     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE