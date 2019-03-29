Michigan coach John Beilein yells during the first half. (Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP)

Anaheim, Calif. — The struggle was real.

Blocked shots, contested looks, intercepted passes, missed free throws, scoring droughts and a smattering of turnovers — No. 2 seed Michigan saw it all in the opening 20 minutes.

And in a meeting between the nation’s top two defenses, the Wolverines could never find their offense and fell to No. 3 Texas Tech, 63-44, Thursday at the Honda Center.

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis had 17 points and 13 rebounds and junior redshirt wing Charles Matthews scored 12 for Michigan (30-7), which shot 32.7 percent (15-for-48) from the field and 5.3 percent (1-for-19) from 3-point range.

The 44 points were Michigan’s fewest in a game since it scored 42 in a loss to Eastern Michigan on Dec. 9, 2014.

After Michigan was held to a season-low 16 points in the first half, it only got worse for the Wolverines as Texas Tech opened the second half with a crushing 17-6 run.

During the spurt, Michigan missed two free throws, airballed a 3-pointer, committed three turnovers and didn’t make its first basket until over four minutes into the half as the deficit grew to 41-22 with 12:38 remaining.

The Red Raiders, meanwhile, continued to wear down the Wolverines with their motion offense and pull away. They used a 10-2 run fueled by seven straight points from Jarrett Culver to make it 53-29 with 8:42 to go and dash Michigan’s hopes of returning to the Elite Eight for the second straight season.

Culver scored 22, Davide Moretti 15 and Matt Mooney 10 for Texas Tech (29-6), which shot 51.9 percent in the second half and led by at least 19 points over the final 11 minutes.

The game started out as many would expect with Michigan and Texas Tech digging in defensively and making life miserable for each team’s offense. The Wolverines and Red Raiders each opened 2-for-10 from the field.

The shooting numbers only continued to get worse, with the teams combining to make just five baskets over the first 10 minutes. That featured a driving layup by Culver that snapped a six-minute, 35-second field-goal drought for the Red Raiders and a basket by Matthews that ended a roughly five-minute scoring drought for Michigan to tie it at 6 with 11:52 left in the first half.

Neither team was able to string together back-to-back baskets until Texas Tech’s Brandone Francis knocked down a baseline jumper and Moretti hit the first 3-pointer of the game to give the Red Raiders an 11-6 lead at the 8:21 mark.

The rock fight raged on and Michigan never could only make consecutive shots once when Brazdeikis converted a layup and junior center Jon Teske threw down a dunk that cut it to 18-14 with 2:40 left in the half.

By time halftime rolled around, Michigan found itself trailing, 24-16, after a miserable half where it shot 28 percent, went 0-for-9 from 3-point range and had as many turnovers (seven) as made field goals.

