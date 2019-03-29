NCAA Tournament: Texas Tech 63, Michigan 44
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan guard Charles Matthews, left, and guard Jordan Poole leave the court after the team's loss to Texas Tech during an NCAA men's college basketball tournament West Region semifinal Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif.
Michigan guard Charles Matthews, left, and guard Jordan Poole leave the court after the team's loss to Texas Tech during an NCAA men's college basketball tournament West Region semifinal Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Texas Tech defeated Michigan 63-44. Jae C. Hong, AP
Fullscreen
Texas Tech forward Deshawn Corprew, middle, reaches for a loose ball between Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, left, and guard Charles Matthews during the first half an NCAA men's college basketball tournament West Region semifinal Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif.
Texas Tech forward Deshawn Corprew, middle, reaches for a loose ball between Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, left, and guard Charles Matthews during the first half an NCAA men's college basketball tournament West Region semifinal Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Charles Matthews, left, shoots over Texas Tech center Norense Odiase during the first half.
Michigan guard Charles Matthews, left, shoots over Texas Tech center Norense Odiase during the first half. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney, right, shoots over Michigan forward Isaiah Livers during the first half.
Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney, right, shoots over Michigan forward Isaiah Livers during the first half. Jae C. Hong, AP
Fullscreen
Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney shoots between Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, left, and forward Ignas Brazdeikis during the first half an NCAA men's college basketball tournament West Region semifinal Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif.
Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney shoots between Michigan guard Zavier Simpson, left, and forward Ignas Brazdeikis during the first half an NCAA men's college basketball tournament West Region semifinal Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan center Jon Teske shoots over Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens during the first half.
Michigan center Jon Teske shoots over Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens during the first half. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan coach John Beilein shouts during the first half.
Michigan coach John Beilein shouts during the first half. Jae C. Hong, AP
Fullscreen
Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver reaches for a pass as Michigan guard Charles Matthews defends during the first half.
Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver reaches for a pass as Michigan guard Charles Matthews defends during the first half. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver, right, drives to the basket around Michigan guard Charles Matthews during the first half.
Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver, right, drives to the basket around Michigan guard Charles Matthews during the first half. Jae C. Hong, AP
Fullscreen
Texas Tech coach Chris Beard shouts during the first half.
Texas Tech coach Chris Beard shouts during the first half. Jae C. Hong, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Jordan Poole, right, looks to pass the ball as Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens defends during the first half.
Michigan guard Jordan Poole, right, looks to pass the ball as Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens defends during the first half. Jae C. Hong, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan center Jon Teske dunks next to Texas Tech guard Brandone Francis during the first half.
Michigan center Jon Teske dunks next to Texas Tech guard Brandone Francis during the first half. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan coach John Beilein yells during the first half.
Michigan coach John Beilein yells during the first half. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan center Jon Teske, left, vies for a rebound with Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens as Jarrett Culver watches during the first half.
Michigan center Jon Teske, left, vies for a rebound with Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens as Jarrett Culver watches during the first half. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson shoots over Texas Tech center Norense Odiase during the first half.
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson shoots over Texas Tech center Norense Odiase during the first half. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan center Jon Teske, dunks over Texas Tech guard Brandone Francis during the first half.
Michigan center Jon Teske, dunks over Texas Tech guard Brandone Francis during the first half. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Texas Tech coach Chris Beard talks to his team during the first half.
Texas Tech coach Chris Beard talks to his team during the first half. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver, left, and Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis wait for a rebound during the first half.
Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver, left, and Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis wait for a rebound during the first half. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens -celebrates after scoring against Michigan during the second half.
Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens -celebrates after scoring against Michigan during the second half. Jae C. Hong, AP
Fullscreen
Texas Tech center Norense Odiase, right, fouls Michigan center Jon Teske during the second half.
Texas Tech center Norense Odiase, right, fouls Michigan center Jon Teske during the second half. Jae C. Hong, AP
Fullscreen
Texas Tech players celebrate after win against Michigan.
Texas Tech players celebrate after win against Michigan. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Charles Matthews leaves the court during the team's loss.
Michigan guard Charles Matthews leaves the court during the team's loss. Jae C. Hong, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan players sits on the bench during their loss.
Michigan players sits on the bench during their loss. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan guard Charles Matthews shoots between Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti, left, center Norense Odiase during the second half.
Michigan guard Charles Matthews shoots between Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti, left, center Norense Odiase during the second half. Jae C. Hong, AP
Fullscreen
Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver, left, shoots over Michigan guard Charles Matthews during the second half.
Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver, left, shoots over Michigan guard Charles Matthews during the second half. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan coach John Beilein reacts during the second half.
Michigan coach John Beilein reacts during the second half. Jae C. Hong, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Nolan Bianchi with three quick takeaways from Michigan's 63-44 loss to Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinal on Thursday.

    Where art thou, oh offense?

    It was evident that after Michigan's performance from the field in Saturday's round-of-32 win over Florida that the Wolverines would be in trouble if they were unable to find consistency on the offensive end. In their Sweet 16 matchup with Texas Tech, that held true. And it did spell trouble. In all capital letters.

    Relaying that the Wolverines failed to hit a 3-pointer until C.J. Baird, who averaged just 1.8 minutes per game this season, hit a 3 with 22 seconds left in the game, wouldn't tell the whole story. And noting that the Wolverines broke a 61-year-old record for least amount of points scored in a half would only tell half of it. 

    Perhaps the most shocking stat of all is that Michigan failed to score a single bucket outside of the paint until Ignas Brazdeikis, who had a team-high 17 points and 13 rebounds, hit a mid-range jumper with 10:01 left in the second half.

    Sophomore Jordan Poole shot 50 percent from the field, but his opportunities in Tech's suffocating defense were extremely limited. Senior Charles Matthews was 3-for-9, finishing with 12. Zavier Simpson and Isaiah Livers failed to score.

     

    A tale of two defensive halves

    All the excitement surrounding the pair of top-3 defenses seemed justified through 20 minutes of play. Neither Michigan nor Tech could find their groove early on, and despite Tech's 8-point lead, the game's result felt very much up in the air after one half. 

    But after returning to the court — the Wolverines' offensive woes aside — Texas Tech and Michigan looked like two completely different teams. The Red Raiders scored at will, shooting 52 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc. 

    Tech guard Jarrett Culver dominated the Wolverines all over the floor, putting up 14 in the second half.

     

    Turnovers add insult to injury

    As if poor shooting wasn't enough to do in Michigan's dreams of making consecutive Elite Eight appearances, the Wolverines turned the ball over on 23 percent of their possessions — and the Red Raiders made them pay, turning 14 turnovers into 16 points. 

    Matthews, who appeared to be finding his groove after solid performances in tournament wins over Montana and Florida, committed five turnovers. And Simpson, Michigan's rock at the point, gave it up four times. 

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE