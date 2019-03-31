Projected 2019 Michigan football starting lineup
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Angelique S. Chengelis’ projected starting lineup for the 2019 Michigan football team.
Go through the gallery to view Angelique S. Chengelis’ projected starting lineup for the 2019 Michigan football team. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
OFFENSE QUARTERBACK: Shea Patterson – Patterson started every game last season after transferring from Ole Miss. He completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He should shine brighter in offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ offense.
OFFENSE QUARTERBACK: Shea Patterson – Patterson started every game last season after transferring from Ole Miss. He completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He should shine brighter in offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ offense. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
LEFT TACKLE: Jon Runyan – In his first full season as a starter last year, Runyan earned All-Big Ten first-team honors and was named the team’s top offensive lineman.
LEFT TACKLE: Jon Runyan – In his first full season as a starter last year, Runyan earned All-Big Ten first-team honors and was named the team’s top offensive lineman. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
LEFT GUARD: Ben Bredeson – Bredeson is the glue and most experienced lineman of the group. He was a captain last season and was named the team’s “toughest player.” He was second-team All-Big Ten and has made 32 starts at left guard.
LEFT GUARD: Ben Bredeson – Bredeson is the glue and most experienced lineman of the group. He was a captain last season and was named the team’s “toughest player.” He was second-team All-Big Ten and has made 32 starts at left guard. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
CENTER: Cesar Ruiz – Ruiz dazzled line coach Ed Warinner in his first full season as a starter last fall as a sophomore. Ruiz was All-Big Ten third team and has made 18 career starts, including all 13 last year at center.
CENTER: Cesar Ruiz – Ruiz dazzled line coach Ed Warinner in his first full season as a starter last fall as a sophomore. Ruiz was All-Big Ten third team and has made 18 career starts, including all 13 last year at center. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
RIGHT GUARD: Michael Onwenu – The Cass Tech product was a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season and has made 21 starts in 33 games played at Michigan.
RIGHT GUARD: Michael Onwenu – The Cass Tech product was a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season and has made 21 starts in 33 games played at Michigan. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
RIGHT TACKLE: Andrew Stueber – Stueber was the new face in the lineup at the end of last season. The redshirt freshman replaced Juwann Bushell-Beatty, who had a toe injury, as a starter in the Ohio State game. When Bushell-Beatty opted not to play in the bowl game, Stueber started again.
RIGHT TACKLE: Andrew Stueber – Stueber was the new face in the lineup at the end of last season. The redshirt freshman replaced Juwann Bushell-Beatty, who had a toe injury, as a starter in the Ohio State game. When Bushell-Beatty opted not to play in the bowl game, Stueber started again. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
TIGHT END: Sean McKeon – He was All-Big Ten honorable mention last season. He has made 16 career starts and last season had 14 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.
TIGHT END: Sean McKeon – He was All-Big Ten honorable mention last season. He has made 16 career starts and last season had 14 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
FULLBACK: Ben Mason – Mason showed some versatility last season and also had a big first half against Nebraska scoring three touchdowns. He had 80 yards on 33 carries for seven touchdowns last fall.
FULLBACK: Ben Mason – Mason showed some versatility last season and also had a big first half against Nebraska scoring three touchdowns. He had 80 yards on 33 carries for seven touchdowns last fall. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
RUNNING BACK: Christian Turner – Turner played in three games last season as a freshman and was able to preserve his redshirt. With the status of veteran back Chris Evans unknown – he currently is “not with the team” -- Turner could be the heir apparent. Turner had 99 yards on 20 carries last season, including seven for 32 in the bowl game.
RUNNING BACK: Christian Turner – Turner played in three games last season as a freshman and was able to preserve his redshirt. With the status of veteran back Chris Evans unknown – he currently is “not with the team” -- Turner could be the heir apparent. Turner had 99 yards on 20 carries last season, including seven for 32 in the bowl game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
WIDE RECEIVER: Donovan Peoples-Jones – He has been described by his teammates as a “freak athlete.” He led the team with eight touchdown receptions and had 612 yards on 47 catches.
WIDE RECEIVER: Donovan Peoples-Jones – He has been described by his teammates as a “freak athlete.” He led the team with eight touchdown receptions and had 612 yards on 47 catches. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
WIDE RECEIVER: Nico Collins – The sure-handed Collins, like Peoples-Jones, will be a junior this fall. He had 632 yards on 38 catches and scored six touchdowns.
WIDE RECEIVER: Nico Collins – The sure-handed Collins, like Peoples-Jones, will be a junior this fall. He had 632 yards on 38 catches and scored six touchdowns. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSE DEFENSIVE END: Kwity Paye – Paye essentially had an audition while Rashan Gary was out with a shoulder injury and he impressed pretty much everyone, including defensive coordinator Don Brown. Paye finished with 29 tackles, two sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.
DEFENSE DEFENSIVE END: Kwity Paye – Paye essentially had an audition while Rashan Gary was out with a shoulder injury and he impressed pretty much everyone, including defensive coordinator Don Brown. Paye finished with 29 tackles, two sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
NOSE TACKLE: Michael Dwumfour – He started the final two games of the season, at Ohio State and against Florida in the bowl game, at nose tackle and looks to be more than capable filling the spot left by Bryan Mone. Dwumfour finished with 21 tackles, including three sacks and four tackles for loss.
NOSE TACKLE: Michael Dwumfour – He started the final two games of the season, at Ohio State and against Florida in the bowl game, at nose tackle and looks to be more than capable filling the spot left by Bryan Mone. Dwumfour finished with 21 tackles, including three sacks and four tackles for loss. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Carlo Kemp – After moving from outside to inside on the defensive line, Kemp became a force last season. He had 17 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss and with that year of experience should become dominant.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Carlo Kemp – After moving from outside to inside on the defensive line, Kemp became a force last season. He had 17 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss and with that year of experience should become dominant. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DEFENSIVE END: Aidan Hutchinson – Hutchinson gained valuable experience last fall as a freshman on the field and as an understudy to Rashan Gary, who took him under his wing. Hutchinson had 15 tackles.
DEFENSIVE END: Aidan Hutchinson – Hutchinson gained valuable experience last fall as a freshman on the field and as an understudy to Rashan Gary, who took him under his wing. Hutchinson had 15 tackles. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
STRONGSIDE LINEBACKER: Khaleke Hudson – Hudson returns for his senior season with the intention of having a big year as a team. He has made 24 starts at viper and last season was All-Big Ten honorable mention. He had 44 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and two sacks.
STRONGSIDE LINEBACKER: Khaleke Hudson – Hudson returns for his senior season with the intention of having a big year as a team. He has made 24 starts at viper and last season was All-Big Ten honorable mention. He had 44 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and two sacks. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
MIDDLE LINEBACKER: Josh Ross – He was honorable mention All-Big Ten last fall and earned the team’s Blue Collar Award. Ross, who will be a junior this season, filled in for Devin Bush at the Peach Bowl. He finished the season with 61 tackles, including five tackles for loss.
MIDDLE LINEBACKER: Josh Ross – He was honorable mention All-Big Ten last fall and earned the team’s Blue Collar Award. Ross, who will be a junior this season, filled in for Devin Bush at the Peach Bowl. He finished the season with 61 tackles, including five tackles for loss. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER: Devin Gil – Gil was a starter last season and finished with 33 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He will be a redshirt junior this fall.
WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER: Devin Gil – Gil was a starter last season and finished with 33 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He will be a redshirt junior this fall. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
STRONG SAFETY: Josh Metellus – Last season Metellus was AP All-Big Ten first team and second team All-Big Ten. He has made 25 career starts, including 24 at safety. He had 48 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups.
STRONG SAFETY: Josh Metellus – Last season Metellus was AP All-Big Ten first team and second team All-Big Ten. He has made 25 career starts, including 24 at safety. He had 48 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
FREE SAFETY: J’Marick Woods – With veteran captain Tyree Kinnel gone, there will be stiff competition for this spot. Woods, who will be a junior, played in 11 games last season and had 13 tackles. In the bowl game, he had three tackles and blocked a punt.
FREE SAFETY: J’Marick Woods – With veteran captain Tyree Kinnel gone, there will be stiff competition for this spot. Woods, who will be a junior, played in 11 games last season and had 13 tackles. In the bowl game, he had three tackles and blocked a punt. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
CORNERBACK: Lavert Hill – Hill considered heading to the NFL Draft after last season, but returns for his final year. He was All-Big Ten first team in 2018 and was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist. Hill had five pass breakups and one interception.
CORNERBACK: Lavert Hill – Hill considered heading to the NFL Draft after last season, but returns for his final year. He was All-Big Ten first team in 2018 and was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist. Hill had five pass breakups and one interception. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
CORNERBACK: Ambry Thomas – David Long decided to head to the NFL, so who replaces him? Seems like Thomas is the logical choice, but he seems to have been more a special-teams participant his first two seasons. He showed off his exceptional speed with a 99-yard kickoff return at Notre Dame.
CORNERBACK: Ambry Thomas – David Long decided to head to the NFL, so who replaces him? Seems like Thomas is the logical choice, but he seems to have been more a special-teams participant his first two seasons. He showed off his exceptional speed with a 99-yard kickoff return at Notre Dame. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
SPECIAL TEAMS PUNTER: Will Hart – So this one is easy. Hart was the Big Ten’s Punter of the Year last season and Michigan’s first recipient of Specialist of the Year. He punted 43 times and averaged 46.98 yards. He had 15 inside the 20-yard line.
SPECIAL TEAMS PUNTER: Will Hart – So this one is easy. Hart was the Big Ten’s Punter of the Year last season and Michigan’s first recipient of Specialist of the Year. He punted 43 times and averaged 46.98 yards. He had 15 inside the 20-yard line. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
KICKER: Quinn Nordin – Nordin was the kicker most of last season, then freshman Jake Moody took over the final three games. He was All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2017. Nordin is known for his big leg but consistency is what will earn him the job over Moody.
KICKER: Quinn Nordin – Nordin was the kicker most of last season, then freshman Jake Moody took over the final three games. He was All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2017. Nordin is known for his big leg but consistency is what will earn him the job over Moody. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor – Michigan’s new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is all about speed in space, which is what he has touted since arriving in January. While that conjures images of a no-huddle, up-tempo offense featuring quarterback Shea Patterson and talented receivers like Donovan Peoples-Jones, Tarik Black and Nico Collins making big plays, don’t forget about the tight ends.

    Gattis, who spent last season at Alabama as co-offensive coordinator, certainly hasn’t. Tight end Irv Smith Jr. thrived in an Alabama offense last season that had 4,854 receiving yards. He was fourth on the Tide in receiving with 44 catches for 710 yards and seven touchdowns.

    Michigan, by comparison, had 2,804 receiving yards last season. Zach Gentry, now making final preparations for the NFL Draft, led the tight ends with 32 catches for 514 yards, while returning tight ends Sean McKeon, honorable mention All-Big Ten, had 122 yards on 14 catches, and Nick Eubanks had 157 yards on eight catches.

    McKeon said recently that Gattis likes to refer to the tight ends as “big speed in space.”

    “So that’s definitely cool to see,” McKeon said. “Obviously, everyone needs to be fast when you’re running routes. I think we have some pretty fast tight ends.”

    The tight ends are getting even more work this spring with a lack of depth among the receivers – Peoples-Jones and Collins were not available at the start of spring because of minor health issues, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. With the extra work has come extra running on top of adjusting to the up-tempo pace of the offense. The 6-foot-5 Eubanks joked that’s why he has dropped weight. He was at 255 and is down about 10 pounds and maintains in the 245-250 range.

    Eubanks has developed as a strong blocker, so this spring he is learning the concepts and assignments working on the inside and outside.

    “It’s been a big blessing for me to do that,” Eubanks said. “I’m taking advantage of it right now being able to line up inside and out.”

    McKeon, 6-5, 240 pounds, was the team’s leading receiver in 2017 with 31 catches for 301 yards and three touchdowns. He and Gentry combined that year for five of Michigan’s paltry nine receiving touchdowns. Harbaugh likes using the tight end and during his first season, Jake Butt, the Big Ten Tight End of the Year, was third on the team with 654 yards on 51 catches and three touchdowns in 2015, and the following season Butt was second in receiving with 46 catches for 546 yards and four touchdowns.

    Undoubtedly, McKeon and Eubanks want to establish themselves as top tight ends in the conference.

    “We just want to get the ball more and do what we can,” McKeon said “Coach Gattis has a great plan for us and done a good job of installing it. I’m pretty excited to keep getting more new stuff and trying to perfect the ones he’s give us already.”

    McKeon and Eubanks have watched plenty of Alabama film of Smith to get an idea what Gattis expects. The tight ends play an enormous role.

    “In the RPO world, we’re always a threat to block, a threat to run a route,” McKeon said. “It really puts linebackers and safeties in a bind. They don’t know whether we’re going to release on a route or blocking someone. The big plays come in that aspect of the game for tight ends.”

    The younger tight ends, redshirt freshmen Luke Schoonmaker and Mustapha Muhammad, are coming along and both got a lot of work during bowl practices. Ben Mason, who played fullback last season, is practicing on the defensive line this spring and also on offense at fullback and tight end. Early-enrollee freshman, four-star Erick All, has been impressive this spring.

    “That kid he’s going to be special for this program,” Eubanks said last Friday after practice. “Kids that love to hit. You don’t find too many kids that crave to hit besides Ben Mason, them type dudes. He’s a good student as in knowing the game and knowing what he’s doing. He’s kind of opening my eyes from an offensive standpoint and him knowing what to do. He’s got a lot of ahead of him. He’s also trying hard to improve."

    Which is exactly what all the tight ends are doing so they can be "big speed in space."

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE