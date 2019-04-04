Former Michigan quarterback Jack Kennedy is this week's guest on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, View from the Press Box.
Kennedy, a Walled Lake native, talks about his double major in physics and math, playing in Rich Rodriguez's spread offense and pursuing a career in rap music in Portland.
Podcast archive
Dana Jacobson, Scott Bell | Stu Douglass | Chase Winovich | Charles Woodson, James Hawkins | Jay Bilas, Bob Wojnowski | Christian Hoard, Paul Finebaum | Allen Trieu, John/Caden Kolesar | Bill Rabinowitz, Jim Brandstatter | Gerry DiNardo, Tom VanHaaren | Joel Klatt, Tim May | Mike Hart, Tom Mars | Chris Fowler | James Laurinaitis, Mack Brown | Chris Fowler, Pat Forde | Adam Schefter | John Wangler | Desmond Howard | Tom Ufer | Grant Newsome | Jon Jansen | Jason, Randy Sklar | Andy Mignery | Sean Patterson
