Buy Photo Michigan quarterback Jack Kennedy completed 14-of-25 passes for 208 yards with two touchdowns to beat Air Force 31-25 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor in 2012. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

Former Michigan quarterback Jack Kennedy is this week's guest on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, View from the Press Box.

Kennedy, a Walled Lake native, talks about his double major in physics and math, playing in Rich Rodriguez's spread offense and pursuing a career in rap music in Portland.

