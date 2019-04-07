Michigan and Michigan State are both ranked in the top five of the Sporting News' early top 25 for 2019-20. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Michigan State and Michigan won't be playing for a national championship on Monday night. Texas Tech single-handedly made sure of that.

But, next season? Well, expectations appear sky-high for both.

The Sporting News on Sunday unveiled its "way-too-early" top 25 for next season, slotting Michigan State in at No. 2, and Michigan at No. 4.

The Wolverines (30-7) and Spartans (32-7) saw their seasons end in the NCAA Tournament at the hands of the Red Raiders, who will vie for the program's first national title on Monday night against Virginia after ousting Michigan State in a national semifinal Saturday night, 61-51.

Texas Tech eliminated Michigan in a West Region semifinal, 63-44.

More: What's next for every Michigan State basketball player

More: What's next for every Michigan basketball player

Sporting News' rankings appears to assume the exit of Michigan wing Charles Matthews, and the return of Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston, the Big Ten Player of the Year who led the Spartans to Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles. No one, including Michigan State big man Nick Ward, has made a decision yet.

Virginia tops the Sporting News rankings. Texas Tech is unranked.

.