Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis is one of three Wolverines to declare for the NBA draft on Tuesday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Michigan redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews, freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis and sophomore guard Jordan Poole will be declaring for the NBA Draft.

The school announced Tuesday the trio all intend to sign with agents to help them through the pre-draft process.

"Charles, Jordan and Iggy have all decided to take the next steps in pursuing their dreams of playing in the NBA," coach John Beilein said in a statement. "The new process is a unique experience and one that my staff and I will assist in every way we can.

"We want each of them to utilize this opportunity to get more feedback, so they can make the best decision possible for themselves and their families. All three are remarkable young men with amazing futures in front on them.”

Under new NCAA rules, college players are allowed to hire NCAA-certified agents during the evaluation process without losing any eligibility as long as they end the relationship and withdraw their name from draft consideration by the May 29 deadline.

Matthews (6-6, 205) was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection and finished as Michigan’s third-leading scorer (12.2 points) and rebounder (five) in addition to being one of the top wing defenders on one of the nation’s best defensive units.

Brazdeikis (6-foot-7, 215 pounds) was named the Big Ten freshman of the year and earned All-Big Ten second team honors after averaging 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 31.5 minutes and shooting 39.2 percent from 3-point range as a full-time starter.

Poole (6-5, 195) averaged 12.8 points in his first year as a full-time starter and made a team-best 75 3-pointers this season en route to earning All-Big Ten honorable mention honors.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins