Buy Photo Michigan alum Jim Nagy is an ESPN analyst who was an NFL scout for 18 years and is now the current executive director of the Senior Bowl. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

ESPN draft analyst Jim Nagy is this week's guest on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Nagy is a Michigan alum who spent 18 years as an NFL scout with the Packers, Patriots and Seahawks and is now the executive director of the Senior Bowl.

Here are some of the highlights of this week's podcast:

► 2:00 Getting a start in the pre-Internet age in Traverse City

► 4:00 Diehard Lions fan in the 1970s

► 6:00 Non-glamorous job with 25,000-30,000 miles of driving per year

► 9:30 Supported by his wife while he's on the road 175-190 nights a year

► 12:00 Alabama is the most scout-friendly school

► 14:30 How NFL busts happen

► 17:00 Why the Patriots took Tom Brady in the sixth round

► 21:30 The importance of the NFL Combine

► 24:00 Hired as Senior Bowl executive director

► 30:00 Working with Mel Kiper in the age of social media

► 33:30 NFL Draft loaded with defensive linemen

► 35:00 Unbiased opinions about UM-Ohio State

► 37:00 Evaluating Michigan's Rashan Gary, Chase Winovich, Karan Higdon, David Long, Devon Bush

► 46:30 The effects of 140 college juniors coming out for this year's draft

► 50:00 The three best players in the draft are Alabama's Quinnen Williams, Kentucky's Josh Allen and Mississippi State's Montez Sweat

