Rocco Spindler of Clarkston will be on the Michigan campus Sunday. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Special to The Detroit News)

247Sports released its updated Top247 for the 2021 class this week. The full list is littered with Michigan prospects, but here are seven of the top 150 in the country who have heavy interest in and from the Wolverines.

J.J. McCarthy (19)

Of the national top 25, Michigan might have the best chance with McCarthy, a quarterback from LaGrange (Ill.) Nazareth Academy. McCarthy was just on campus.

"I really felt the love from the coaching staff like crazy,” McCarthy told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong afterward. “Watching practice and seeing how (quarterbacks coach Ben) McDaniels and (head coach Jim) Harbaugh were actually teaching and going through the drills was surreal."

McCarthy has 27 offers, so the competition is stiff with Ohio State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Penn State and others as potential options.

An accurate passer, the 6-foot-2 McCarthy completed an astounding 77 percent of his passes as a sophomore while leading his team to a state championship.

Garrett Dellinger (29), Rocco Spindler (32)

The two Clarkston teammates will be at Michigan on Sunday for a visit. Both have been offered by the Wolverines and have been to campus in the past.

Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan State have also offered. Pittsburgh is a potential option as well for Spindler, as that is his father’s alma mater.

Dellinger is an athletic 6-foot-6, 250-pound offensive tackle while Spindler (6-4, 250 pounds) can play defensive tackle or offensive line.

Donovan Edwards (60)

Edwards has been talked about as a top prospect at West Bloomfield for several years. He is just returning from injury, but has come back strong at recent events, including The Opening Regional in Ohio. He is 5-foot-11, a well-built 190 pounds and has 4.5 speed to go with excellent receiving skills.

Penn State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and others are battling Michigan.

“I talk to coach Jay Harbaugh, the running backs coach,” Edwards said. “I talk to him often.”

He added that he likes the idea of new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ spread concepts.

J.C. Latham (74)

Michigan was considered the leader, or one of the leaders, for Latham while he was in Wisconsin. Now that the 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive lineman is down at IMG Academy in Florida, the Wolverines will have to work to maintain that relationship, even though getting to Ann Arbor will not be as easy. He also was close with Greg Mattison, who is now at Ohio State.

He visited the Buckeyes in March, as well as Clemson.

Corey Kiner (101)

A highly productive back from Cincinnati Roger Bacon, Kiner is a stocky 205-pounder with the burst and speed to hit the home run. He now is well into the double-digits on his offer list, but a recent visit to Michigan has the Wolverines riding high.

"Michigan is definitely at the top, and I'm definitely considering coming to Michigan because I really like the program," he said. "This visit really raised them up in my eyes. They want me to come back up there and I'm going to do that."

Now clearly the team to beat for him, Michigan is looking to get Kiner back on campus for camp.

Miller Moss (127)

Michigan has a commanding lead on the Crystal Ball for this California-based quarterback.

He visited the Wolverines at the end of March during a Midwest tour, which included Ohio State and Wisconsin.

“The visit to Michigan really blew me away, it was an incredible experience,” Moss said. “The hospitality was incredible and I was able to connect really well with Coach Gattis, Coach McDaniels and Coach Harbaugh. I was able to break down film with Coach Gattis, and we had a great rapport with each other. He went really in-depth and it was unlike any other meeting I’ve had.”

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound Moss was a freshman starter at Los Angeles Loyola before transferring to Mission Hills Bishop Alemany for his sophomore season and playing under former college and pro quarterback Casey Clausen, the head coach at Bishop Alemany.

More information

JJ McCarthy profile

Corey Kiner profile

Miller Moss profile

Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.