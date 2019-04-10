LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

247Sports released its updated Top247 for the 2021 class this week. The full list is littered with Michigan prospects, but here are seven of the top 150 in the country who have heavy interest in and from the Wolverines.

J.J. McCarthy (19)

Of the national top 25, Michigan might have the best chance with McCarthy, a quarterback from LaGrange (Ill.) Nazareth Academy. McCarthy was just on campus.

"I really felt the love from the coaching staff like crazy,” McCarthy told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong afterward. “Watching practice and seeing how (quarterbacks coach Ben) McDaniels and (head coach Jim) Harbaugh were actually teaching and going through the drills was surreal."

McCarthy has 27 offers, so the competition is stiff with Ohio State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Penn State and others as potential options.

An accurate passer, the 6-foot-2 McCarthy completed an astounding 77 percent of his passes as a sophomore while leading his team to a state championship.

Garrett Dellinger (29), Rocco Spindler (32)

The two Clarkston teammates will be at Michigan on Sunday for a visit. Both have been offered by the Wolverines and have been to campus in the past.

Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan State have also offered. Pittsburgh is a potential option as well for Spindler, as that is his father’s alma mater.

Dellinger is an athletic 6-foot-6, 250-pound offensive tackle while Spindler (6-4, 250 pounds) can play defensive tackle or offensive line.

Donovan Edwards (60)

Edwards has been talked about as a top prospect at West Bloomfield for several years. He is just returning from injury, but has come back strong at recent events, including The Opening Regional in Ohio. He is 5-foot-11, a well-built 190 pounds and has 4.5 speed to go with excellent receiving skills.

Penn State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and others are battling Michigan.

“I talk to coach Jay Harbaugh, the running backs coach,” Edwards said. “I talk to him often.”

He added that he likes the idea of new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ spread concepts.

J.C. Latham (74)

Michigan was considered the leader, or one of the leaders, for Latham while he was in Wisconsin. Now that the 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive lineman is down at IMG Academy in Florida, the Wolverines will have to work to maintain that relationship, even though getting to Ann Arbor will not be as easy. He also was close with Greg Mattison, who is now at Ohio State.

He visited the Buckeyes in March, as well as Clemson.

2018 Michigan football recruits
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football
Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2018 season. Player capsules written by Angelique S. Chengelis David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michael Barrett: QB, Valdosta Lowndes (Ga), 5-11.5,
Michael Barrett: QB, Valdosta Lowndes (Ga), 5-11.5, 215, three stars. He passed for 4,640 yards and 45 TDs and ran for another 2,647 yards and 38 scores, making him the dual-threat QB that many schools coveted. STATUS: Committed. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Ronnie Bell: WR, Park Hill High, Kansas City, Mo.,
Ronnie Bell: WR, Park Hill High, Kansas City, Mo., 6-1, 170, three stars. He initially committed to Missouri State as a basketball prospect before accepting Michigan's offer. He had 1,605 yards on 89 catches and 25 touchdowns, including 21 receiving, during his senior season. STATUS: Committed. Twitter @RonnieBell24
Fullscreen
Sammy Faustin: CB, Naples, Naples, Fla., 6-2, 190,
Sammy Faustin: CB, Naples, Naples, Fla., 6-2, 190, three stars. Faustin is a native of Turks and Caicos, and moved to Florida when he was 11. Weather always comes up as a potential issue for players from warm climates, but he told the Naples Daily News in August after he committed that he will adjust to the Michigan cold. He is ranked No. 51 at his position nationally. After earning considerable playing time as a junior, he received 22 offers from Division I schools. STATUS: Signed. Scout.com
Fullscreen
Vincent Gray: CB, Rochester Adams High, 6-2, 180, three
Vincent Gray: CB, Rochester Adams High, 6-2, 180, three stars. Gray was committed to Missouri but, after getting a surprise late offer from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, did not sign with the Tigers during the early signing period. Gray is the No. 21 player on The Detroit News Blue Chip list and he is ranked the No. 67 cornerback nationally by 247Sports. STATUS: Committed 247Sports
Fullscreen
Gemon Green: CB, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas, 6-2, 165, three
Gemon Green: CB, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas, 6-2, 165, three stars. He and twin German committed on April 20. Gemon is a cornerback and will play on the U.S. U-19 national team at the 2018 International Bowl. He is ranked No. 47 at his position by 247Sports. Gemon also has the edge on his brother -- he was born six minutes earlier and is considered the “laid-back” twin. STATUS: Signed. Scout.com
Fullscreen
German Green: S, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas, 6-2, 168, three
German Green: S, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas, 6-2, 168, three stars. German and his brother Gemon always wanted to play together in college and had decided early on that they would commit as a package deal, and so they did. German suffered a torn ACL during his junior season, but came back full strength. While his brother is considered the laid-back twin, he's considered the jokester. STATUS: Signed. Scout.com
Fullscreen
Hassan Haskins: RB, Eureka Sr., Eureka, Mo., 6-1, 202,
Hassan Haskins: RB, Eureka Sr., Eureka, Mo., 6-1, 202, three stars. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Haskins is an old-school back who runs hard, wants the ball a lot and shies away from nothing. He is ranked No. 51 nationally at his position by 247Sports. He started games as a sophomore but his season was cut short by a toe injury five games in. At 6-1, 205, he has good size in addition to solid speed. STATUS: Signed. Student Sports
Fullscreen
Ryan Hayes: OT, Traverse City West, Traverse City,
Ryan Hayes: OT, Traverse City West, Traverse City, 6-7, 252, four stars. Hayes, ranked No. 5 in the state and No. 21 at his position by 247Sports, has tremendous upside, and that starts with being an all-around athlete. He's a basketball player and top pitcher on Traverse City West's baseball team. Hayes had several offers, including Notre Dame and Michigan State. STATUS: Signed. Traverse City West athletics
Fullscreen
Aidan Hutchinson: DE, Divine Child, Dearborn, 6-6,
Aidan Hutchinson: DE, Divine Child, Dearborn, 6-6, 260, four stars. Hutchinson began his ninth-grade year at 6-1, 160 pounds and as he prepares to leave Divine Child for Michigan, he's now 6-6, 260 pounds. His father, Chris, was an All-American defensive lineman for the Wolverine in the early '90s. Hutchinson is The Detroit News' No. 2-ranked player in the state. He is ranked No. 3 by 247Sports. STATUS: Signed. Allen Trieu, Scout.com
Fullscreen
Jalen Mayfield: OT, Catholic Central, Grand Rapids,
Jalen Mayfield: OT, Catholic Central, Grand Rapids, 6-5, 273, four stars. Mayfield is ranked No. 4 in the state by 247Sports and helped set a physical tone this season for Catholic Central, which won the Division 4 state title. He anchored Catholic Central's offensive line and was a key for the team's prolific offense. Mayfield also had a distinguished career on defense as the team’s leading tackler. STATUS: Signed. Isaiah Hole, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Cameron McGrone: LB, Lawrence Central, Indianapolis,
Cameron McGrone: LB, Lawrence Central, Indianapolis, 6-1, 215, four stars. After tearing the ACL in his right knee as a junior, McGrone didn't think he would have much of a chance to land big-time offers. But when it was clear he would be fully healthy and ready to go, the offers rolled in. He had 20 offers and after early consideration for Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, he narrowed his choices to Notre Dame, Indiana and Michigan before choosing the Wolverines in July. He is the No. 2-rated player in Indiana and will join some familiar players from Indiana, Brandon Peters and Chris Evans, when he joins the Wolverines. STATUS: Signed. 247Sports
Fullscreen
Joe Milton: QB, Olympia, Orlando, Fla., 6-5 ½, 230,
Joe Milton: QB, Olympia, Orlando, Fla., 6-5 ½, 230, four stars. Milton is the highest-rated quarterback in this class for Michigan. The four-star prospect is ranked No. 7 at his position nationally and is No. 172 overall by 247Sports. He enrolled early at Michigan, and has tweeted on several occasions about how much he won't be deterred by competition at the position. Milton is originally from Pahokee, which is where former Michigan running back Vincent Smith grew up. STATUS: Signed. Brandon Huffman, Scout.com
Fullscreen
Mustapha Muhammad: TE, Ridge Point, Missouri City,
Mustapha Muhammad: TE, Ridge Point, Missouri City, Texas, 6-4, 235, four stars Muhammad, the No. 5-ranked tight end in the country and No. 14 in Texas by 247Sports, has been committed to Michigan since Oct. 20. He chose the Wolverines over Texas, UCLA, LSU, and Clemson. While he did take a visit to Clemson on Nov. 10, he remained committed to Michigan. He recently was given the Houston Touchdown Club’s Offensive Player of the Year award. He will participate in the Under Armour All-America Game. STATUS: Signed. Greg Powers, Scout.com
Fullscreen
Luke Schoonmaker: TE, Hamden Hall, Hamden, Conn., 6-6,
Luke Schoonmaker: TE, Hamden Hall, Hamden, Conn., 6-6, 225, three stars. Schoonmaker (44) committed to Michigan in late July after posting a video of him removing a Hamden Hall T-shirt to reveal a Michigan shirt. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 overall player in the state and No. 35 at his position. Schoonmaker chose Michigan over offers from Indiana, Rutgers, Connecticut and Temple, among others. STATUS: Signed. Twitter: @LukeSchoonmaker
Fullscreen
Myles Sims: CB, Westlake, Atlanta, 6-2 ½, 173, four
Myles Sims: CB, Westlake, Atlanta, 6-2 ½, 173, four stars. Sims nickname is “Spider,” a result of how he grew and grew and his spindly length reminded his coaches of a daddy longlegs spider. He was the fourth commitment to Michigan’s 2018 class and is ranked No. 17 nationally by 247Sports at his position. He is an early enrollee. STATUS: Signed. Sam Webb, The Michigan Insider
Fullscreen
Christian Turner, RB, Buford, Buford, Ga., 5-11, 187,
Christian Turner, RB, Buford, Buford, Ga., 5-11, 187, three stars. Turner was one of four Michigan commits among the 166 top recruits selected to compete in the Nike The Opening finals last summer. He is the nation's 23rd-ranked running back and No. 52 in Georgia, per 247Sports. He has said he's been in a Michigan-type offense throughout high school and reportedly has said his strength is his vision. STATUS: Signed. Scout.com
Fullscreen
Taylor Upshaw: DE, Braden River, Bradenton, Fla., 6-5,
Taylor Upshaw: DE, Braden River, Bradenton, Fla., 6-5, 240, three stars. Once Florida fired coach Jim McElwain, Upshaw began to look elsewhere and his landing spot was Michigan. He revealed his commitment on Nov. 24. Upshaw, who enrolled early at Michigan, is the son of Regan Upshaw, a first-round NFL selection in 1996 who played defensive tackle in the league through 2004. STATUS: Signed. Sam Webb, The Michigan Insider
Fullscreen
Ben VanSumeren: FB/TE, Garber, Essexville, 6-3, 228,
Ben VanSumeren: FB/TE, Garber, Essexville, 6-3, 228, three stars. VanSumeren committed to Iowa in mid-November, but after being paid a visit last week by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, he decided to flip his commitment three days later. He was Associated Press Player of the Year for Division 5 and 6 this year. He started the season at quarterback before switching back to receiver and had 85 catches, a regular-season state record, 1,259 yards and 13 touchdowns. He originally was a Western Michigan commit, but opted out when coach P.J. Fleck left for Minnesota. STATUS: Signed. Brian King, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Julius Welschof: DE, Germany, 6-6.5, 248, three stars.
Julius Welschof: DE, Germany, 6-6.5, 248, three stars. Welschof originally was committed to Georgia Tech before flipping to Michigan and signing in December. He told The Detroit News in December he never expected an offer from Michigan but his goal is to play in the NFL and he felt Michigan offered his best chance to achieve that goal He is the first European player in program history at Michigan. Welschof describes himself as having "good speed." He worked two jobs to fund his $2,500 trip to the U.S. last summer that included camp visits to Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.He plans to study industrial engineering. STATUS: Signed. Isaiah Hole, 247Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Corey Kiner (101)

    A highly productive back from Cincinnati Roger Bacon, Kiner is a stocky 205-pounder with the burst and speed to hit the home run. He now is well into the double-digits on his offer list, but a recent visit to Michigan has the Wolverines riding high.

    "Michigan is definitely at the top, and I'm definitely considering coming to Michigan because I really like the program," he said. "This visit really raised them up in my eyes. They want me to come back up there and I'm going to do that."

    Now clearly the team to beat for him, Michigan is looking to get Kiner back on campus for camp.

    Miller Moss (127)

    Michigan has a commanding lead on the Crystal Ball for this California-based quarterback.

    He visited the Wolverines at the end of March during a Midwest tour, which included Ohio State and Wisconsin.

    “The visit to Michigan really blew me away, it was an incredible experience,” Moss said. “The hospitality was incredible and I was able to connect really well with Coach Gattis, Coach McDaniels and Coach Harbaugh. I was able to break down film with Coach Gattis, and we had a great rapport with each other. He went really in-depth and it was unlike any other meeting I’ve had.”

    The 6-foot-2, 197-pound Moss was a freshman starter at Los Angeles Loyola before transferring to Mission Hills Bishop Alemany for his sophomore season and playing under former college and pro quarterback Casey Clausen, the head coach at Bishop Alemany.

    More information

    JJ McCarthy profile 

    Corey Kiner profile

    Miller Moss profile

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE