Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave scores one of the Buckeyes five receiving touchdowns last season against Michigan. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — What went wrong for Michigan’s defense against Ohio State in the 62-39 loss at the end of last season was, quite simply, everything.

It haunts defensive coordinator Don Brown, and safeties coach Chris Partridge said he still tastes the blood from that knockout punch in Columbus that snapped Michigan's 10-game winning streak and a shot at the Big Ten championship game.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich said Tuesday before practice the loss lingered with him, and he can only point to lack of execution by the defensive backs for so much of what transpired.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins threw for 318 yards and five touchdowns, including a 78-yarder to Parris Campbell in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes finished with a gaudy 567 yards, including 396 yards passing.

Zordich said the Wolverines’ defensive game plan was sound and they were equipped to handle the Ohio State air attack.

“Oh, absolutely, 100 percent absolutely equipped, but just didn’t execute it,” Zordich said.

CLOSE Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich likes were his group is nearing the end of spring practice. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

He said what was most disappointing is the Wolverines had worked on defending everything Ohio State threw at them, some of which they had seen a week earlier against Indiana.

“I give all the credit in the world to Ohio State," he said, "but what we didn’t do, what we should have done on things we work on every single day of the week that we didn’t do, that we didn’t execute, and that’s the thing that stuck in my craw is we didn’t execute.

"If we would have executed, a completion wouldn’t have been a touchdown, it would have been a completion, tackle, completion, tackle. Those were the very frustrating things for me, the execution on those couple plays that turned into big plays for Ohio State.”

Haskins threw two 24-yard touchdown passes, one went 31 yards, another 16 and the other the 78-yarder.

Many critics and analysts have suggested that perhaps Brown’s defense should go more zone to defend against such an aerial game plan that leaned heavily on slants.

“The way we play our man, we have built in protection modes, I guess you could say, so zone takes care of it right away,” Zordich said. “In some of our man schemes we do have that zone principle involved, some checks involved. It’s all there. It’s just execution.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis