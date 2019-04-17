Head coach John Beilein, Isaiah Livers and Michigan learned their 2018-19 Big Ten opponents on Wednesday. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Trips to Penn State and Wisconsin weren’t kind to Michigan this past season.

But at least the Wolverines won’t have to worry about making that trek anytime soon after the Big Ten announced its conference matchups for 2019-20 on Wednesday.

For the second straight year, the league will have a 20-game conference schedule and every team will play seven opponents twice and six opponents once.

Michigan will play Indiana, Penn State and Wisconsin at home only and will have single-play road games at Maryland, Minnesota and Northwestern.

In addition to its protected rivalry with Michigan State, the Wolverines also will have a home-and-away series with Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers.

And once again, the Big Ten will play two early conference games — one home and one away — in early December, with the rest of the slate beginning after the New Year.

Michigan posted a 15-5 mark in league play this past season and was one of three Big Ten teams to record at least 15 wins in the newly expanded schedule — trailing only the 16 wins by Michigan State and Purdue.

The Wolverines missed out on winning a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship when it fell to Michigan State in the finale, and had their bid to three-peat as conference tournament champs snuffed out by the Spartans in the title game.

Matchup dates, game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

MICHIGAN 2019-20 BIG TEN OPPONENTS

Home: Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin

Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern

Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

