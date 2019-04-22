Michigan football spring game
Michigan center Cesar Ruiz (51) gets ready to snap the football as the Michigan offense lines up against the Michigan defense during the 2019 Spring Game at the Big House.
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown and head coach Jim Harbaugh look less than enthusiastic as they watch the players run through drills before the start of the scrimmage known as the 2019 Michigan Spring Game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Fullscreen
Michigan WR Jack Young (31) celebrates his touchdown reception with teammate Joseph Files.
Fullscreen
Michigan's new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, left, is very pleased with a touchdown catch by WR Jack Young during the scrimmage. Also smiling is new quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels.
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey cocks his arm to throw a pass during the 2019 Spring Game at the Big House.
Fullscreen
Michigan's new quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels reacts to a touchdown reception during the scrimmage.
Fullscreen
Michigan RB Nicholas Capatina stretches for extra yardage as he is taken down by DL Kwity Paye (19).
Fullscreen
Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes holds off rushing defensive lineman Luiji Vilain (18).
Fullscreen
Michigan LB Khaleke Hudson takes a selfie with fans. *** University of Michigan football spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)
Fullscreen
Michigan receiver Jake Martin can't quite pull in this pass during the scrimmage.
Fullscreen
Michigan WR Jake Martin picks up some extra yardage after catching a pass before being tackled by Jalen Kelly-Powell (16).
Fullscreen
Michigan WR Tarik Black scores on a touchdown reception.
Fullscreen
Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner yells at the players.
Fullscreen
New Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua yells at the players.
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Tru Wilson (13) finds a seam in the Michigan defense.
Fullscreen
Michigan WR Mike Sainristil reaches the end zone on a pass reception for touchdown.
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey looks for an open receiver as the pocket collapses around him.
Fullscreen
Michigan QB Shea Patterson throws a pass during the scrimmage.
Fullscreen
Michigan WR Ronnie Bell eludes DB Ambry Thomas on his way to the end zone with a touchdown reception.
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches closely during the scrimmage.
Fullscreen
Michigan offensive lineman Jon Runyan (75) blocks LB Devin Gil.
Fullscreen
Michigan fullback Ben VanSumeren runs the back up the gut.
Fullscreen
Michigan QB Shea Patterson looks for an open receiver with head coach Jim Harbaugh looking on during the scrimmage.
Fullscreen
Michigan's new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis watches the scrimmage from the offensive players' sideline.
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches closely during the scrimmage.
Fullscreen
The South African flag and the American flag on the back of the players' helmets, like this one worn by LB Khaleke Hudson, is in honor of the summer trip the team will take to South Africa.
Fullscreen
Michigan fullback Ben VanSumeren is tackled by DL Taylor Upshaw (91).
Fullscreen
Michigan WR Mike Sainristil (19) tries to tackle DB Brad Hawkins (20) after Hawkins intercepted a pass.
Fullscreen
Michigan's new quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels (right) and quarterbacks Shea Patterson (2), Brandon Peters (18), Joe Milton (5) and freshman Cade McNamara (behind Milton) watch the scrimmage from the offensive players' sideline.
Fullscreen
Michigan RB Nicholas Capatina cuts away from a would-be tackler during the scrimmage.
Fullscreen
Michigan TE Erick All (83) is tackled by Michigan defenders Hunter Reynolds (27) and Michael Barrett (6) after catching a pass in the scrimmage.
Fullscreen
Michigan freshman QB Cade McNamara throws a pass during the scrimmage.
Fullscreen
Michigan freshman defensive lineman David Ojabo attacks a series of tackling dummies during a drill.
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour knocks aside a tackling dummy during a drill.
Fullscreen
Jack Harbaugh, father of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, points to fans at the entrance to the Michigan Stadium tunnel.
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Ben Mason knocks down tackling dummies during a drill.
Fullscreen
Former Michigan DL Rashan Gary, who is a projected first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, is seen on the field during the Spring Game.
Fullscreen
Michigan QB Shea Patterson gets some instruction from offensive coordinator Josh Gattis (white hat) during a break in the action.
Fullscreen
Michigan offensive lineman Stephen Spanellis holds off DL Ben Mason (42), while RB Nicholas Capatina runs the ball.
Fullscreen
Michigan freshman WR Mike Sainristil runs the ball past DL Kwity Paye.
Fullscreen
Michigan QB Shea Patterson steps up in the pocket and away from rushing DL Aidan Hutchinson (97).
Fullscreen
Michigan WR Ronnie Bell eludes DB Josh Metellus (14) on his way to the endzone for a touchdown.
Fullscreen
Michigan kicker Jake Moody boots a field goal.
Fullscreen
Michigan QB Joe Milton looks for an open receiver.
Fullscreen
Michigan WR Tarik Black breaks away from DB Gemon Green on his way to the endzone for a touchdown.
Fullscreen
Michigan QB Joe Milton looks for an open receiver.
Fullscreen
Michigan RB Nicholas Capatina scores a rushing touchdown.
Fullscreen
Michigan RB Nicholas Capatina gets a lift from teammate Ronnie Bell (8) after scoring a rushing touchdown.
Fullscreen
Michigan LB Michael Barrett tackles RB Julian Garrett for a loss.
Fullscreen
Michigan QB Michael Sessa gets ready to pitch the football in the backfield.
Fullscreen
Michigan RB Nicholas Capatina runs the ball.
Fullscreen
Injured Michigan freshman RB Zach Charbonnet watches from the sidelines. Charbonnet recently had surgery for a lingering injury from high school. He is expected to be ready to participate in fall practice.
Fullscreen
Michigan freshman QB Cade McNamara throws a pass. *** University of Michigan football spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)
Fullscreen
Michigan RB Julian Garrett takes a handoff from QB Brandon Peters.
Fullscreen
Michigan QB Brandon Peters looks to the sidelines for instruction.
Fullscreen
Michigan QB Brandon Peters throws a pass during the scrimmage.
Fullscreen
Michigan QB Brandon Peters scoops up his own fumble with freshman DL Gabe Newburg (99) bearing down.
Fullscreen
Michigan QB Brandon Peters runs away from sprawling freshman DL Gabe Newburg (99) after recovering his own fumble on the run.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Michigan lost some serious talent from its 2018 team, especially on defense, including linebacker Devin Bush, ends Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich, and cornerback David Long.

    The Wolverines were 10-3 but the season ended on a sour note with blowout losses to Ohio State and Florida.

    But the cupboard is not bare, as ESPN notes in its Playoff Predictor. Michigan has a 41-percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, according to the analysis, joining Clemson (83 percent), Alabama (71 percent) and Georgia (40 percent) in the national semifinals.

    While Michigan has holes to fill on defense, quarterback Shea Patterson returns and the Wolverines will roll out a more up-tempo offense under new coordinator Josh Gattis. Additionally, UM has its three non-conference opponents at home – Middle Tennessee State, Army and Notre Dame – as well as Michigan State and Ohio State also at Michigan Stadium.

    “The Wolverines have failed to reach the playoff thus far, but they are in a better situation now than ever before in the playoff era,” says ESPN’s Seth Walder. “Coach Jim Harbaugh is bringing back eight starters on offense, including quarterback Shea Patterson, who tied for eighth in Total QBR a season ago. The result is that FPI (ESPN’s Football Power Index) expects Michigan to have the best offense (and team) in the Big Ten, catching some of its division rivals in what could be a down season.”

    Playoff predictions

    Teams with the best chance to make the College Football Playoff (with national championship odds in parentheses), according to ESPN’s Playoff Predictor:

    Clemson: 83 percent CFP (36 percent national championship)

    Alabama: 71 percent (27 percent)

    Michigan: 41 percent (7 percent)

    Georgia: 40 percent (8 percent)

    Oklahoma: 35 percent (5 percent)

    LSU: 32 percent (6 percent)

    Notre Dame: 28 percent (4 percent)

    Oregon: 14 percent (1 percent)

    Florida: 10 percent (1 percent)

     

