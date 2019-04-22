LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Pick a day, any day, and the opinion of Rashan Gary’s NFL Draft projection varies like the Michigan weather in the spring.

One day, his draft stock is warm, he’s moving up the first-round ranks and the next day he drops off a bit, analysts having cooled a bit.

Before the NFL combine in Indianapolis last month, the conversations regarding Gary, the former Michigan defensive end who left with a year of eligibility remaining, were focused on his “freak” athleticism. There might have been a passing comment about his 10 sacks over three seasons, but most wanted to see if his athleticism lived up to the hype. He performed well at the combine, putting up numbers most analysts anticipated, but with more and more research of Gary, the new angle became, “Hey, about that lack of production while at Michigan..." 

Mel Kiper, ESPN’s longtime NFL Draft analyst has, admittedly, been all over the place in terms of projecting Gary because of the unknowns. Strong college statistics don’t always translate to the NFL — there have been college stars who have been NFL busts — but there was a reason Gary was the No. 1 overall high school prospect. Did he show enough reasons why during his Michigan career? He missed three regular-season games last fall because of a shoulder injury suffered just before the start of the season and opted not to play in the Peach Bowl, so he missed four games to add to his stats.

Still, for NFL analysts, that’s not enough to absolve him of the fact he had only 10 career sacks.

Gary, considered a sure first-rounder in the draft that begins Thursday in Nashville, has made the media rounds recently and knows there is some question about his production while at Michigan. During an interview with NFL.com, Gary addressed his critics, suggesting he drew added attention, often a double team, which would free defensive end Chase Winovich, projected a second-round selection, to swoop in for the sack or tackle for loss.

“At the end of the day, I know me and what I'm capable of and all of my abilities,” Gary told NFL.com. “If people want to talk about my production, we can sit down one-on-one and talk about it face-to-face. We can bring in my D-coordinators if it gets to that.

“In college, teams were scared to run my way, so if I eliminated a team from running to the right side, you know it's coming to the left. So it's just my presence and the tenacity I bring every play. I'm a defensive end first, but you can throw me in and I can play 3-technique, stand up and rush off the edge, drop into the flat, curl, hook and things like that. I feel like that's what separates me.”

Justin Rogers' 2019 NFL mock draft 2.0
 Fullscreen

Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' second NFL mock draft for The Detroit News, which includes former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush (10).
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' second NFL mock draft for The Detroit News, which includes former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush (10). David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Oakland Raiders (trade with Arizona) — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: Let’s get wild right off the bat. The Raiders stockpiled first-round picks last year, trading Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper. They use some of that equity, along with their own No. 4 choice to move up and address the team’s glaring pass-rush issues.
1. Oakland Raiders (trade with Arizona) — Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State: Let’s get wild right off the bat. The Raiders stockpiled first-round picks last year, trading Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper. They use some of that equity, along with their own No. 4 choice to move up and address the team’s glaring pass-rush issues. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. San Francisco 49ers — Josh Allen, DE/LB, Kentucky: 49ers miss out on Bosa and settle for the next, best edge-rushing option in Allen. Kentucky’s breakout star should pair well with the team’s rangy interior linemen.
2. San Francisco 49ers — Josh Allen, DE/LB, Kentucky: 49ers miss out on Bosa and settle for the next, best edge-rushing option in Allen. Kentucky’s breakout star should pair well with the team’s rangy interior linemen. Bryan Woolston, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. New York Jets — Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: The Jets need offensive line help to better protect last year’s No. 1 pick Sam Darnold, but this year’s class doesn’t offer a top-five talent. Trading down might be ideal, with the Giants a potential partner. Staying put, the Jets snag Gary, the highly athletic, high-ceiling lineman out of Michigan.
3. New York Jets — Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan: The Jets need offensive line help to better protect last year’s No. 1 pick Sam Darnold, but this year’s class doesn’t offer a top-five talent. Trading down might be ideal, with the Giants a potential partner. Staying put, the Jets snag Gary, the highly athletic, high-ceiling lineman out of Michigan. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
4. Arizona Cardinals (trade with Oakland) — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: The Cardinals benefit from the Jets asking too much for No. 3 and are able to get coach Kliff Kingsbury’s guy at No. 4, while picking up an extra first-rounder from the Raiders in the process. This also means Josh Rosen is probably on the move.
4. Arizona Cardinals (trade with Oakland) — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma: The Cardinals benefit from the Jets asking too much for No. 3 and are able to get coach Kliff Kingsbury’s guy at No. 4, while picking up an extra first-rounder from the Raiders in the process. This also means Josh Rosen is probably on the move. Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Devin White, LB, LSU: After losing former Pro Bowler Kwon Alexander in free agency, the Bucs go with another LSU linebacker as his plug-and-play replacement.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Devin White, LB, LSU: After losing former Pro Bowler Kwon Alexander in free agency, the Bucs go with another LSU linebacker as his plug-and-play replacement. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: The Giants have to take a quarterback, right? Eli Manning can’t play forever (and plenty would argue he’s not good enough to be playing now). It’s time to establish a replacement plan, and the big-armed Haskins should help open up the ground game for Saquon Barkley.
6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State: The Giants have to take a quarterback, right? Eli Manning can’t play forever (and plenty would argue he’s not good enough to be playing now). It’s time to establish a replacement plan, and the big-armed Haskins should help open up the ground game for Saquon Barkley. Jae C. Hong, Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama: Value, value, value. The Jaguars land arguably the draft’s best player at No. 7, injecting some needed youth into a defense front that parted ways with Malik Jackson this offseason.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama: Value, value, value. The Jaguars land arguably the draft’s best player at No. 7, injecting some needed youth into a defense front that parted ways with Malik Jackson this offseason. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Detroit Lions — Brian Burns, DE, FSU: Most don’t have Burns this high, but the Florida State product’s offseason commitment to bulking up for the next level, while not losing any of his trademark speed and athleticism, merits strong consideration here. Burns has elite burst, with a nasty spin move to boot. He would bolster Detroit’s pass rush immediately as a rotational option while projecting as a long-term replacement for Devon Kennard.
8. Detroit Lions — Brian Burns, DE, FSU: Most don’t have Burns this high, but the Florida State product’s offseason commitment to bulking up for the next level, while not losing any of his trademark speed and athleticism, merits strong consideration here. Burns has elite burst, with a nasty spin move to boot. He would bolster Detroit’s pass rush immediately as a rotational option while projecting as a long-term replacement for Devon Kennard. Steven Cannon, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Buffalo Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: You’ll see mock drafts that have Oliver sliding into the 20s, but we’re not buying it. There’s too much talent and athleticism to ignore concerns about his size.
9. Buffalo Bills — Ed Oliver, DT, Houston: You’ll see mock drafts that have Oliver sliding into the 20s, but we’re not buying it. There’s too much talent and athleticism to ignore concerns about his size. Michael Wyke, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Miami Dolphins (trade with Denver) — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Another trade. The Dolphins move up a few spots in a swap with the Broncos to get their Ryan Tannehill replacement. With Ryan Fitzpatrick in the fold, Lock doesn’t have to be rushed into a starting job.
10. Miami Dolphins (trade with Denver) — Drew Lock, QB, Missouri: Another trade. The Dolphins move up a few spots in a swap with the Broncos to get their Ryan Tannehill replacement. With Ryan Fitzpatrick in the fold, Lock doesn’t have to be rushed into a starting job. L.G. Patterson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin Bush, OLB, Michigan: The Bengals long have been a fan of bigger linebackers, but the name of the game in the league now is speed. The team can’t afford to stick with its status quo at the position, and Bush provides the sideline-to-sideline ability to modernize the unit.
11. Cincinnati Bengals — Devin Bush, OLB, Michigan: The Bengals long have been a fan of bigger linebackers, but the name of the game in the league now is speed. The team can’t afford to stick with its status quo at the position, and Bush provides the sideline-to-sideline ability to modernize the unit. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
12. Green Bay Packers — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: The Packers are moving to a new offensive scheme with a rookie head coach, so it’s difficult to get a feel for their plan, but there’s little doubt Aaron Rodgers needs more reliable pass-game weapons. Hockenson provides that along with superior blocking, a rarity for a prospect at the position.
12. Green Bay Packers — T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa: The Packers are moving to a new offensive scheme with a rookie head coach, so it’s difficult to get a feel for their plan, but there’s little doubt Aaron Rodgers needs more reliable pass-game weapons. Hockenson provides that along with superior blocking, a rarity for a prospect at the position. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Denver Broncos (trade with Miami) — Garrett Bradbury, OL, North Carolina State: This is admittedly high for Bradbury, last year’s Rimington winner as the nation’s best center. But his stock has been steadily on the rise after showing well at the combine. If the Broncos want their Joe Flacco experiment to work, they need to limit the pressure up the middle, and Bradbury can step in and fill the void left by Matt Paradis’ free-agency exit.
13. Denver Broncos (trade with Miami) — Garrett Bradbury, OL, North Carolina State: This is admittedly high for Bradbury, last year’s Rimington winner as the nation’s best center. But his stock has been steadily on the rise after showing well at the combine. If the Broncos want their Joe Flacco experiment to work, they need to limit the pressure up the middle, and Bradbury can step in and fill the void left by Matt Paradis’ free-agency exit. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Atlanta Falcons — Montez Sweat, Mississippi State: Sweat set the combine on fire with a blazing 40-yard dash. The biggest concern is his ability to bend the edge, but with starting defensive ends Takk McKinley and Vic Beasley combining for 12 sacks in 2018, the Falcons will hope Sweat’s SEC production ports to the pros.
14. Atlanta Falcons — Montez Sweat, Mississippi State: Sweat set the combine on fire with a blazing 40-yard dash. The biggest concern is his ability to bend the edge, but with starting defensive ends Takk McKinley and Vic Beasley combining for 12 sacks in 2018, the Falcons will hope Sweat’s SEC production ports to the pros. Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
15. Washington — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: Another combine superstar, Metcalf is a straight-line terror who will stretch the field and be a tough stop in the red zone. He beefs up a corps that currently has Josh Doctson as No. 1 on the depth chart.
15. Washington — D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss: Another combine superstar, Metcalf is a straight-line terror who will stretch the field and be a tough stop in the red zone. He beefs up a corps that currently has Josh Doctson as No. 1 on the depth chart. Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
16. Carolina Panthers — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: It’s a strange coincidence, but the Panthers have never drafted a player from Clemson, a school two hours down the road. The defense added a stopgap pass rusher in Bruce Irvin this offseason, but the unit is in desperate need for youth on the edge.
16. Carolina Panthers — Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson: It’s a strange coincidence, but the Panthers have never drafted a player from Clemson, a school two hours down the road. The defense added a stopgap pass rusher in Bruce Irvin this offseason, but the unit is in desperate need for youth on the edge. Richard Shiro, Associated Press
Fullscreen
17. New York Giants — Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson: Tigers go back-to-back as the Giants take the pick they acquired in the Odell Beckham trade to start rebuilding the defensive line they gutted the past year when they traded away Damon Harrison and Olivier Vernon.
17. New York Giants — Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson: Tigers go back-to-back as the Giants take the pick they acquired in the Odell Beckham trade to start rebuilding the defensive line they gutted the past year when they traded away Damon Harrison and Olivier Vernon. Elise Amendola, Associated Press
Fullscreen
18. Minnesota Vikings — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: The Vikings offensive line is the team’s biggest weakness. They made a modest improvement signing guard Josh Kline, but still need plenty of help. With all the offensive tackles on the board, we have them taking Taylor, who can step right in and start at right tackle.
18. Minnesota Vikings — Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida: The Vikings offensive line is the team’s biggest weakness. They made a modest improvement signing guard Josh Kline, but still need plenty of help. With all the offensive tackles on the board, we have them taking Taylor, who can step right in and start at right tackle. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
19. Tennessee Titans — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: Unchanged from our previous mock, Lawrence gives the Titans a massive, run-stopping tackle to pair with Jurrell Casey. Lawrence could have the same impact in Tennessee that Damon Harrison did in Detroit last season.
19. Tennessee Titans — Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson: Unchanged from our previous mock, Lawrence gives the Titans a massive, run-stopping tackle to pair with Jurrell Casey. Lawrence could have the same impact in Tennessee that Damon Harrison did in Detroit last season. Elise Amendola, Associated Press
Fullscreen
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: The Steelers need a linebacker, but White and Bush came off the board far too early to consider trading up. Murphy, a technical corner with a knack for making plays on the ball, gives the Steelers a nice outside pairing with Joe Haden.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Byron Murphy, CB, Washington: The Steelers need a linebacker, but White and Bush came off the board far too early to consider trading up. Murphy, a technical corner with a knack for making plays on the ball, gives the Steelers a nice outside pairing with Joe Haden. Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
21. New England Patriots (trade with Seattle) — Noah Fant, TE, Iowa: The Patriots aggressively address the Rob Gronkowski void on the roster, moving up 11 spots in a deal with Seattle to grab the athletic pass-catching tight end out of Iowa.
21. New England Patriots (trade with Seattle) — Noah Fant, TE, Iowa: The Patriots aggressively address the Rob Gronkowski void on the roster, moving up 11 spots in a deal with Seattle to grab the athletic pass-catching tight end out of Iowa. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Fullscreen
22. Baltimore Ravens — Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State: Butler is a big-bodied receiver who has plenty of experience playing in the slot. That should give quarterback Lamar Jackson a nice option with a huge catch radius to work the ball to in the middle of the field.
22. Baltimore Ravens — Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State: Butler is a big-bodied receiver who has plenty of experience playing in the slot. That should give quarterback Lamar Jackson a nice option with a huge catch radius to work the ball to in the middle of the field. Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
23. Houston Texans — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: Deshaun Watson has taken a lot of punishment since coming into the league, and Williams had a reputation for keeping his quarterback upright in Alabama.
23. Houston Texans — Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama: Deshaun Watson has taken a lot of punishment since coming into the league, and Williams had a reputation for keeping his quarterback upright in Alabama. AJ Mast, Associated Press
Fullscreen
24. Arizona Cardinals (trade with Oakland) — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: The Cardinals already picked up Murray, so why not snag his go-to target at Oklahoma with the selection they picked up in the earlier swap with the Raiders? Brown is unquestionably undersized, but he’s an outstanding playmaker. And his transition to the NFL would benefit from playing a year with Larry Fitzgerald, the consummate professional.
24. Arizona Cardinals (trade with Oakland) — Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma: The Cardinals already picked up Murray, so why not snag his go-to target at Oklahoma with the selection they picked up in the earlier swap with the Raiders? Brown is unquestionably undersized, but he’s an outstanding playmaker. And his transition to the NFL would benefit from playing a year with Larry Fitzgerald, the consummate professional. Lynne Sladky, Associated Press
Fullscreen
25. Philadelphia Eagles — Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State: The Eagles score value late in the first round by snagging Dillard, the solid pass-protecting tackle with four years of starting experience. Jason Peters is one of the best to ever do it, but he’ll be 37 years old this season.
25. Philadelphia Eagles — Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State: The Eagles score value late in the first round by snagging Dillard, the solid pass-protecting tackle with four years of starting experience. Jason Peters is one of the best to ever do it, but he’ll be 37 years old this season. David Zalubowski, Associated Press
Fullscreen
26. Indianapolis Colts — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: The Colts could use an upgrade in the middle of their defensive line and Tillery is a rangy, athletic penetrator capable of being a backfield disruptor at the next level.
26. Indianapolis Colts — Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame: The Colts could use an upgrade in the middle of their defensive line and Tillery is a rangy, athletic penetrator capable of being a backfield disruptor at the next level. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
27. Oakland Raiders — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia : Largely a victim of the team’s anemic pass rush, Oakland’s cornerbacks struggled in 2018. With Bosa in the fold, the Raiders are able to land Baker, last year’s Jim Thorpe award winner, because of his sticky coverage in the receiver-rich SEC.
27. Oakland Raiders — Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia : Largely a victim of the team’s anemic pass rush, Oakland’s cornerbacks struggled in 2018. With Bosa in the fold, the Raiders are able to land Baker, last year’s Jim Thorpe award winner, because of his sticky coverage in the receiver-rich SEC. Ric Tapia, Associated Press
Fullscreen
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Taylor Rapp, S, Washington: The Chargers scored a talented safety in Derwin James in the first round last year. Rapp’s versatility should complement James’ skill set, giving the secondary an up-and-coming tandem that can develop together behind a fearsome pass rush.
28. Los Angeles Chargers — Taylor Rapp, S, Washington: The Chargers scored a talented safety in Derwin James in the first round last year. Rapp’s versatility should complement James’ skill set, giving the secondary an up-and-coming tandem that can develop together behind a fearsome pass rush. Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
29. Kansas City Chiefs — Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama: Including the playoffs, the Chiefs averaged under 4.0 yards per carry in four of six games after moving on from Kareem Hunt. Adding Jacobs addresses that problem.
29. Kansas City Chiefs — Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama: Including the playoffs, the Chiefs averaged under 4.0 yards per carry in four of six games after moving on from Kareem Hunt. Adding Jacobs addresses that problem. Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press
Fullscreen
30. Green Bay Packers — N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: It’s another weapon for Rodgers, who has lost Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb in the past two years. Davante Adams is good, but the Packers need more.
30. Green Bay Packers — N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State: It’s another weapon for Rodgers, who has lost Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb in the past two years. Davante Adams is good, but the Packers need more. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
Fullscreen
31. Los Angeles Rams — Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma: After losing Rodger Saffold in free agency, Ford is capable of stepping in and plugging the Rams’ hole up front.
31. Los Angeles Rams — Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma: After losing Rodger Saffold in free agency, Ford is capable of stepping in and plugging the Rams’ hole up front. Brad Tollefson, Associated Press
Fullscreen
32. Seattle Seahawks (trade with New England) — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: The Seahawks have long mined late-round gems at the cornerback position, but Williams length and ball skills are too much to pass up at the end of the first round.
32. Seattle Seahawks (trade with New England) — Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: The Seahawks have long mined late-round gems at the cornerback position, but Williams length and ball skills are too much to pass up at the end of the first round. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
Fullscreen

    The 6-foot-4½, 277-pound Gary does have pure athleticism. He ran a 4.58 40 at the combine and has good upper-body strength. Kiper has referred to Gary as an “enigma” and said a player with his skill set should have double the sack production.

    With that in mind, Kiper has drifted up and down the draft board with Gary, projecting him at one point inside the top 10 and more recently, significantly lower in this draft that is defensive linemen-heavy. Kiper agreed with an assessment Monday that he’s been “hot and cold” on Gary.

    “That’s accurate because you thought he would be top five, top 10 based on his physical talent and the way he tested at the combine,” Kiper said Monday during an ESPN conference call. “Then, the lack of sack production, 10 sacks in 34 games. One GM said 10 to 28 for a range for Rashan Gary. Ten to 28. That’s a heck of a range for a guy who is very polarizing.

    “Some teams may figure once he’s in the NFL we can coach him up and get the sack production. Others will say, ‘Hey, Chase Winovich was getting production and in the backfield being disruptive. He was coached by the staff, and he was running in the same scheme.’”

    Kiper suggested Gary will be selected middle of the first round or a bit lower. Linebacker Devin Bush is the only other player from Michigan who has a first-round projection, and his stock has continued to improve since the combine.

    “I just think by the time you get to the middle of the first round, maybe Miami at 13, the Giants at 17 if they get the quarterback early, you have Minnesota at 18,” Kiper said, regarding Gary. “I think somebody in that 13 to 19 range may look at Rashan Gary.”

    Analysts have been consistent in terms of describing Gary as an athlete. Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network said last month during a conference call that he considered Gary more as an athlete than a football player at this time in large part because of games missed last year.

    Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown dismisses talk of Gary’s lack of production. Brown has all along praised his versatility.

    “I kind of disagree with it,” Brown told NFL Network after Pro Day last month, regarding the knock on Gary. “It’s what you’re asked to do within the scheme. He’s a 280-pound defensive end that runs around like a 260 pounder. In our defense, it all starts with knocking the tight end back. Who better in the country to knock the tight end back than him? Obviously, we did a lot of inside movement and edge stuff. We asked him to be a complete football player and not just rush the passer, and he did it great and was a great teammate.”

    Gary has spoken highly of himself since the combine, making sure teams know he believes in himself and that it’s all about confidence, not cockiness. On Thursday he will find out which team wants to find out just how good he can be.

    “I’m the best player in this draft offensively and defensively,” Gary said at the combine and then reiterated after Pro Day at Michigan. “Period.”

    When he was asked why he thinks that, Gary, as he often does, flipped the question in a playful manner.

    “Why do I think or why do I know?” Gary said, pausing for effect. “My versatility, and I know what I put into this. Like I said, I’m able to do a lot of things that a lot of defensive linemen in this class can’t do. I pride myself on being able to do that.”

    He has admitted he needs to improve every aspect of his game, including his run block and pass rush, and has always been a player who studies film in his free time looking for an edge or a new technique to add to his arsenal.

    He considers himself a self-starter because he wants to be the best.

    “When it comes to self-motivating, it’s my will to be great,” Gary said. “I know my capabilities, I know what I’m capable of, and I want to be great now. Whatever team drafts me is going to get a person that wants to come into the organization and be great right now. I want to be a Pro Bowler, I want to be a Hall of Famer, I want to be a Super Bowl champion, so they’re going to get that attitude right away.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

     

