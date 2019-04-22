Michigan guard Jordan Poole (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

A week ago, Michigan sophomore guard Jordan Poole said he was still thinking about whether he’d stay in the NBA draft.

However, there’s an indication Poole may have made up his mind.

As of Monday night, Poole has created an account on Cameo.com, a website that allows fans to pay a fee for personalized video shoutouts from celebrities and athletes.

Poole’s profile on the site includes a photo of him in a Michigan warm-up shirt and two introductory videos of himself letting fans know he’ll do shoutouts for birthdays, proms, weddings, best friends, brothers and sisters. He's charging $20 for each shoutout video.

Jordan Poole's profile on Cameo.com (Photo: Cameo.com)

While it’s unclear whether Poole has accepted any money, it’s an NCAA violation for college athletes to make money of their likeness and it would be considered a nonpermissible promotional activity.

According to NCAA bylaw 12.5.2.1, “after becoming a student-athlete, an individual shall not be eligible for participation in intercollegiate athletics if the individual accepts any remuneration for or permits the use of his or her name or picture to advertise, recommend or promote directly the sale or use of a commercial product or service of any kind; or receives remuneration for endorsing a commercial product or service through the individual’s use of such product or service.”

Of course, it wouldn’t be considered a violation and would be completely acceptable if Poole intends to keep his name in the draft and pursue a pro career.

Poole is projected to be a late second-round pick (No. 51 overall) by Sports Illustrated and is ranked No. 68 in ESPN’s top 100 draft prospects. However, he’s not listed in ESPN’s or NBADraft.net’s most recent two-round mock drafts.

Last week, though, Poole said he believes he has what it takes to be a pro right now and it would be hard to prove him otherwise.

"I think I'm just more focused on being able to go back to just working out and working on myself," Poole said. "And putting myself in a situation where I know I'm confident enough to either stay in or come back.

"It's not a matter of rounds or situation or anything, it's just me going back to working on my individual game. And then I would be able to tell if I'm comfortable enough going or I'm coming back."

Poole averaged 12.8 points, three rebounds and 2.2 assists in 33.1 minutes over 37 games in his first year as a full-time starter. He also shot 36.9 percent from 3-point range and made a team-high 75 3-pointers.

If Poole leaves for the NBA, that would open up a scholarship for Michigan for 2019-20.

In addition to Poole, the Wolverines are also awaiting word from freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis, who isn't expected to make his final decision until after the NBA combine wraps up on May 19.

