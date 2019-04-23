Michigan guard Jordan Poole will be staying in the NBA draft. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Any hope Jordan Poole would return to Michigan for his junior season came to an end on Tuesday.

The program announced Poole plans to keep his name in the NBA Draft and will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility.

“First and foremost, I need to thank God for putting me in the position to walk along the right path,” Poole said in a statement. “There has been much discussion, but after weighing all my options and having many positive discussions, my family and I, along with the help of Coach (John) Beilein and the rest of the coaching staff, believe now is the right time for me to begin my professional basketball career.

“It has been a dream of mine to play in the NBA. I feel I am ready to go after that dream.”

Poole averaged 12.8 points, three rebounds and 2.2 assists in 33.1 minutes over 37 games in his first year as a full-time starter. He also shot 36.9 percent from 3-point range and made a team-high 75 3-pointers.

Poole is projected to be a late second-round pick (No. 51 overall) by Sports Illustrated, but he’s not listed in ESPN’s or NBADraft.net’s most recent two-round mock drafts.

Poole also is ranked No. 55 in Sports Illustrated’s top-100 draft prospects and No. 68 in ESPN’s top 100 list.

“This is a life-changing decision. However, I am excited and ready to take on the challenge,” Poole said. “I will still need and ask for your support throughout this process.”

The writing was on the wall when it was discovered on Monday that Poole had recently created an account on Cameo.com, a website that allows fans to pay a fee for personalized video shoutouts from celebrities, athletes and musicians. Per NCAA rules, college athletes aren't allowed to make money off their likeness.

Poole joins Charles Matthews as a departing member of a 30-win Michigan team that reached the Sweet 16, and his exit opens up a scholarship for 2019-20.

With Poole’s and Matthews’ future decisions made, the Wolverines are awaiting word from freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis, who has until the May 29 deadline and isn't expected to make his final decision until after the NBA Combine wraps up May 19.

