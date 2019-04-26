David Long (Photo: Darron Cummings, AP)

Former Michigan cornerback David Long has always been low-key when it comes to attention, so it came as no surprise that he didn’t crave media coverage during his pre-draft preparations.

Long, who left the Wolverines with a season of eligibility remaining, might have quietly gone about his business, but he has made a splash entering his professional career. He was taken in the third round by Los Angeles Rams with the 79th overall pick on Friday.

Long, who had a strong performance at the NFL Combine, had 17 tackles, one interception and eight pass breakups last season. He had six pass breakups in 2017 and three interceptions his final two seasons as a starter.

His 4.46 40-yard dash was fastest of his position at the combine.

After Michigan’s Pro Day, Long said he was letting his agent handle everything and just wanted to know when and where he had to be to work out or interview with a team.

Back home in Los Angeles! 🙌



Can’t wait to get to work, @dljxxii! pic.twitter.com/4vQnnHiXB1 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 27, 2019

“Just trying to give off the best impression I can, and it’ll happen how it’s supposed to happen,” Long said last month. “The cards will fall how they will. I don’t need anybody patting me on the back or saying anything, because regardless, I still have to go out there and play. I really honestly don’t know where I’m gonna go. I haven’t really asked about it.”

Now he knows.

Michigan players also waiting to find out their NFL Draft status include running back Karan Higdon, who ESPN analyst Mel Kiper projected a fifth-round pick, tight end Zach Gentry and safety Tyree Kinnel.