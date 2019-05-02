Justin Pierce (Photo: Paul Vernon, AP)

Justin Pierce, a graduate transfer shooting guard from William and Mary, on Thursday announced that his next stop would be North Carolina.

Pierce, a native of Glen Ellyn, Ill., picked the Tar Heels over Michigan and Notre Dame.

"I'm excited to announce that I am a Tar Heel!" Pierce wrote on Twitter. "North Carolina offers me the best opportunity to chase my dreams on and off the court. While playing on the biggest stage, I will also be earning my MBA and building lifelong connections that will help me pursue my goal of working in the front office of an NBA organization after my playing career ends. I'm excited to join the family and to compete for a national championship next year!"

Pierce (6-foot-6, 200 pounds) said in March that he would transfer and visited Michigan last weekend. Last season he averaged 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for William and Mary.

With Michigan losing Charles Matthews and Jordan Poole to the NBA Draft, the Wolverines still have at least one scholarship to fill. They could have two open roster spots if Ignas Bradzeikis opts to stay in the draft and leave early for the NBA, as well.

Michigan has reportedly visited German wing Franz Wagner, the younger brother of former Wolverine Moritz Wagner, and has been linked to 2019 guard Nah'Shon Hyland and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi grad transfer Kareem South on the recruiting trail.