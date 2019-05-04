Brandon Peters, who became the starting quarterback for Michigan late in the 2017 season, not surprisingly has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Brandon Peters (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Peters’ decision to transfer was first reported Saturday morning by Cole Cubelic of the SEC Network and confirmed by The Detroit News.

Although Peters participated in spring practice, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh never listed him among the top three quarterbacks in the competition. Shea Patterson, who transferred to Michigan from Ole Miss in December 2017, won the job last fall, and Peters was relegated to a backup role behind No. 2 quarterback Dylan McCaffrey.

Peters was expected to graduate this summer. That gives him freedom of movement as a graduate transfer and will have two years of eligibility left.

He took over as starter from John O’Korn late in the 2017 season and started three games. However, he suffered a concussion in the Wisconsin game the second to last game of the regular season. He was not cleared to play in the finale against Ohio State but did start in the Outback Bowl.

With Peters gone, the quarterback room shrinks to Patterson, McCaffrey and Joe Milton as the three primary quarterbacks. Cade McNamara, an early-enrollee freshman, impressed coaches this spring.

Peters has appeared in 10 games at Michigan and has completed 57 of 108 passes for 672 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions.