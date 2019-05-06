Michigan softball prepares for postseason
Michigan second baseman Faith Canfield (25) and her teammates celebrate the last out of the top of the first inning against Penn State, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Alumni Field in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan defeated Penn State 6-5. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Lexie Blair connects for a single against Penn State in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan third baseman Madison Uden, front, and her teammates cheer after Lexie Blair hit a single. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Alex Sobczak bats against Penn State in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Mackenzie Nemitz bats against Penn State. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Faith Canfield bats against Penn State. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan softball assistant coach Bonnie Tholl, left, talks with head coach Carol Hutchins. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Natalia Rodriguez bats against Penn State. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Natalie Peters connects for a single against Penn State. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Haley Hoogenraad runs to first base. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan first baseman Alex Sobczak gets set on defense. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Katie Alexander bats against Penn State. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan catcher Katie Alexander runs to first base. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Natalie Peters bats against Penn State in the bottom of the first inning. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Alex Sobczak bats against Penn State in the bottom of the first inning. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan starting pitcher Meghan Beaubien throws against Penn State in the top of the second inning. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Madison Uden bats against Penn State. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan starting pitcher Meghan Beaubien throws against Penn State in the first inning. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan third baseman Madison Uden watches a Penn State batter in the first inning. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Faith Canfield bats in the bottom of the first inning. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
The University of Michigan softball team huddles before its game against Penn State. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan softball head coach Carol Hutchins, center, rallies her team together before the game against Penn State. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan softball head coach Carol Hutchins plays a trumpet as guests, who have survived cancer, listen to her play in the dugout before the start of softball's Pink Game against Penn State. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan's Grace Chelemen (2) high fives right fielder Haley Hoogenraad (32) during team introductions. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan shortstop Natalia Rodriguez warms up before a game against Penn State. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan center fielder Natalie Peters warms up before a game against Penn State. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan outfielder Grace Chelemen warms up before a game against Penn State. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan softball head coach Carol Hutchins preps her team before the game. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan first baseman Alex Sobczak warms up before the game. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan third baseman Madison Uden warms up before the game. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan second baseman Faith Canfield warms up before the game. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Michigan shortstop Natalia Rodriguez warms up before the game. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    The Michigan softball team defeated Maryland 12-3 on Sunday in College Park, completing a three-game sweep and capturing the Big Ten regular-season championship.

    The Wolverines (40-11, 22-1) will be the No. 1 seed when the Big Ten tournament begins this week in Bloomington, Ind. They have a bye in the first round and will open on Friday at 1:30 p.m. against the winner of the Nebraska vs. Illinois game.

    The tournament format is single-elimination and all games are on the Big Ten Network.

    Michigan entered the weekend one game behind Northwestern in the Big Ten standings but the Wildcats lost two of three at Minnesota.

    Michigan has won two consecutive regular-season championships and 21 of the last 28.

    In Sunday’s victory, Michigan had a season-high 18 hits by 10 players. Katie Alexander had four hits, Faith Canfield had three and Natalie Peters had two hits and four RBI.

    Big Ten tournament

    At Bloomington, Ind.

    All games on Big Ten Network

    THURSDAY

    No. 12 Iowa vs. No. 5 Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

    No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.

    No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Indiana, 4:30 p.m.

    No. 11 Purdue vs. No.  6 Rutgers, 7 p.m.

    FRIDAY

    Iowa-Wisconsin winner vs. No. 4 Ohio State, 11 a.m.

    Illinois-Nebraska winner vs. No. 1 Michigan, 1:30 p.m.

    Penn State-Indiana winner vs. No. 2 Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

    Purdue-Rutgers winner vs. No. 3 Minnesota, 7 p.m.

    SATURDAY

    Semifinals, noon and 2:30 p.m.

    SUNDAY

    Championship, 5 p.m.

     

     

     

     

