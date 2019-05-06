The Michigan softball team defeated Maryland 12-3 on Sunday in College Park, completing a three-game sweep and capturing the Big Ten regular-season championship.

The Wolverines (40-11, 22-1) will be the No. 1 seed when the Big Ten tournament begins this week in Bloomington, Ind. They have a bye in the first round and will open on Friday at 1:30 p.m. against the winner of the Nebraska vs. Illinois game.

The tournament format is single-elimination and all games are on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan entered the weekend one game behind Northwestern in the Big Ten standings but the Wildcats lost two of three at Minnesota.

Michigan has won two consecutive regular-season championships and 21 of the last 28.

In Sunday’s victory, Michigan had a season-high 18 hits by 10 players. Katie Alexander had four hits, Faith Canfield had three and Natalie Peters had two hits and four RBI.

Big Ten tournament

At Bloomington, Ind.

All games on Big Ten Network

THURSDAY

No. 12 Iowa vs. No. 5 Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Indiana, 4:30 p.m.

No. 11 Purdue vs. No. 6 Rutgers, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Iowa-Wisconsin winner vs. No. 4 Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Illinois-Nebraska winner vs. No. 1 Michigan, 1:30 p.m.

Penn State-Indiana winner vs. No. 2 Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Purdue-Rutgers winner vs. No. 3 Minnesota, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Semifinals, noon and 2:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Championship, 5 p.m.