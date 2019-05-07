Tammi Carr, left, helps her son, Chad Carr, 4, with opening a veterinary hospital toy gift in 2015. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Jose Juarez)

Tammi Carr joins The View from the Press Box to discuss the ChadTough Gala on May 18 at Crisler Center.

Proceeds from the gala go to the ChadTough Foundation she and her husband, Jason, began to raise funding for research for DIPG, the inoperable brain tumor that took their son, Chad, when he was five.

Podcast archive

Tammi Carr | Jim Nagy | Jack Kennedy | Dana Jacobson, Scott Bell | Stu Douglass | Chase Winovich | Charles Woodson, James Hawkins | Jay Bilas, Bob Wojnowski | Christian Hoard, Paul Finebaum | Allen Trieu, John/Caden Kolesar | Bill Rabinowitz, Jim Brandstatter | Gerry DiNardo, Tom VanHaaren | Joel Klatt, Tim May | Mike Hart, Tom Mars | Chris Fowler | James Laurinaitis, Mack Brown | Chris Fowler, Pat Forde | Adam Schefter | John Wangler | Desmond Howard | Tom Ufer | Grant Newsome | Jon Jansen | Jason, Randy Sklar | Andy Mignery | Sean Patterson