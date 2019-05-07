LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Oak Park has been a continual source of talent for colleges over the last few seasons, and one of the underclassmen next up at the school is sophomore offensive lineman Rayshaun Benny, quickly gaining steam after a season in which he made an impact on both sides of the ball for the Knights.

That has led to a spring evaluation period where the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Benny has been adding major offers with regularity. That includes Michigan, which offered at the end of April.

“It means a lot to be offered by them,” he said. I was born and raised here.”

Benny said he might visit the Wolverines this month.

“I hope to see their new facility and I also want to see the Big House,” he said.

During the fall, Benny manned left tackle for Oak Park. The Knights were a contender and entrusted that all-important position and the task of protecting  quarterback Dwan Mathis, a Georgia signee, to a kid who had played junior varsity the year before.

“We saw he was really athletic,” Oak Park assistant coach Will McMichael said. “We actually tried him at tight end first. He wasn’t quite fast enough to play there every down, but we saw his blocking skills and the aggressiveness to play left tackle for us.”

Benny played well in big games against Utica Eisenhower, his first varsity game, and in a late-season win over Clarkston. The confidence to handle those tests against good teams came last August.

“I think what really got him pumped up was our scrimmage,” McMichael said. “We scrimmaged River Rouge, and the young man he was going against wound up signing with Clemson (Ruke Orhorhoro) and he pretty much held his own, even dominated a little bit, and that gave him confidence he could handle the load at left tackle.”

Now Benny is seeing his own recruitment take off. He has had role models to look up to on the line of scrimmage in the form of older teammate Justin Rogers, one of the top recruits in the country, and Marquan McCall, who played at Oak Park and is now at Kentucky.

“It was actually helpful to have, not just Justin, but also Marquan, because he was going through it when Rayshaun was at our middle school,” McMichael said. “He played in our middle-school program so that helped really develop him and he’s been in our system for three years. So seeing Marquan and Justin go through the process helped and Justin really showed him the ropes of how to handle talking to coaches.”

Benny also has taken it upon himself to take all the steps necessary to keep improving on and off the field.

“He has been working real hard,” McMichael said. “He wanted to prove he was worthy of all the accolades. He has a 3.7 (grade-point average) in the classroom. He was a hard worker already and he’s working harder now to show that college coaches didn’t make a mistake offering these scholarships. A lot of the time, offers make kids slack, but he’s turned it up even more now.”

Benny is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 9 sophomore in the state of Michigan.

Meet Michigan's 2019 recruiting class
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football
Go through the gallery to view the Michigan football program's 2019 commitments (star ratings according to the 247Sports Composite), with analysis from Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Erick All, Fairfield, Ohio, TE, 6-4, 225 pounds, three
Erick All, Fairfield, Ohio, TE, 6-4, 225 pounds, three stars. All attended a Michigan camp in June and not long after committed to the Wolverines. He has told his hometown paper he will probably add about 25 pounds once he arrives in Ann Arbor to get ready for Division I play. He had offers from Florida State, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. He also participated in an Ohio State camp and visited other Big Ten schools like Indiana and Purdue. All is ranked No. 11 in the state by 247Sports. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Fullscreen
Karsen Barnhart, Paw Paw, OT, 6-4, 273 pounds, three
Karsen Barnhart, Paw Paw, OT, 6-4, 273 pounds, three stars. Barnhart had offers from Nebraska, Iowa State and Arizona State, among others, but chose Michigan over Michigan State and Indiana. Although an offensive lineman, Barnhart quickly took to Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison, who recruits the area. He also knew offensive line coach Ed Warinner, who was at Minnesota in 2017 and recruited Barnhart then. (Status: SIGNED) Twitter: @k_ballin_
Fullscreen
Zach Carpenter, Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati, OG,
Zach Carpenter, Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati, OG, 6-5, 310 pounds, three stars. Carpenter is ranked No. 20 in Ohio by 247Sports and No. 32 at his position. He was the Anthony Munoz Foundation Division I offensive lineman of the year in 2017 and had offers from Clemson, Nebraska, Louisville and Cincinnati, among others. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Fullscreen
Zach Charbonnet, Oaks Christian, Westlake Village,
Zach Charbonnet, Oaks Christian, Westlake Village, Calif., RB, 6-2, 215 pounds, four stars. Charbonnet is considered by recruiting analysts to be the best running back recruit to commit to Michigan under coach Jim Harbaugh. Oaks Christian is a dominant program, so for Charbonnet to stand out on a roster full of talent says plenty. Early on he was West Coast heavy as far as his college interests, including USC, UCLA and Oregon. He played some as a freshman, but during his sophomore season he got on a lot of radars after rushing for 169 yards and six touchdowns against Murrieta Valley. (Status: SIGNED) Brandon Huffman, 247 Sports
Fullscreen
Daxton Hill, S, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T Washington,
Daxton Hill, S, Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T Washington, 6-0, 186, five stars. Hill is the No. 1-rated safety and No. 7 player overall 247Sports composite. He helped lead his team to the 6A Division II state title as a junior, and as a senior the team had a semifinal finish. During his senior season, Hill had 93 tackles, including nine for loss, and three forced fumbles. As a receiver he had 13 catches, with seven going for touchdowns. He is Oklahoma’s Gatorade Player of the Year and will play in the All-American Bowl. (Status: SIGNED) Greg Powers, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Chris Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian, Norcross,
Chris Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian, Norcross, Ga., DE, 6-4, 280 pounds, four stars. Hinton was a two-way player who excelled on the defensive line and was first-team all-state. He has become the fourth player from his school in the last five years to be invited to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He is ranked No. 8 in Georgia and No. 5 at his position. (Status: SIGNED) Twitter: @thechrishinton
Fullscreen
Giles Jackson, Oakley (Calif.) Freedom, all-purpose
Giles Jackson, Oakley (Calif.) Freedom, all-purpose back, 5-8, 175 pounds, four stars. Jackson had 10 FBS scholarship offers, including USC and California, but he ultimately picked Michigan over Oregon and Oregon State. He also became close with 7-on-7 quarterback teammate Cade McNamara during the summer. McNamara also committed to Michigan. Jackson ranked No. 39 in California. (Status: SIGNED) Shotgun Spratling/USCFootball.com
Fullscreen
Cornelius Johnson, WR, Brunswick School, Greenwich,
Cornelius Johnson, WR, Brunswick School, Greenwich, Conn., 6-3, 195 pounds, four stars. Johnson, who chose Michigan over Notre Dame, Stanford and Penn State, had a big senior season for Brunswick School with 826 yards on 50 catches and he had 12 touchdowns. The Bruins were 8-2 and made the Class A championship game. He was a co-captain and was the league’s co-offensive player of the year. He also was All-New England Class A First Team for the second straight year. (Status: SIGNED) Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Fullscreen
George Johnson III, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, ATH,
George Johnson III, Stuart (Fla.) Martin County, ATH, 5-11, 180 pounds, three stars. Johnson wrote a first-person story for the Treasure Coast Palm and announced his decision to play for Michigan saying, “I like the bond the teammates had and the overall feel on campus. It feels like a place I can call home.” During his junior season he threw for 1,336 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for 526 yards and seven touchdowns. He was the publication’s Male Athlete of the Year for 2017-2018. (Status: COMMITTED) Andrew Ivins, 247 Sports
Fullscreen
Quinten Johnson, St. John's College, Washington D.C.,
Quinten Johnson, St. John's College, Washington D.C., S, 5-11, 190 pounds, three stars. The third-ranked player in Washington, D.C., Johnson made his announcement he was heading to Michigan during The Opening Finals in Texas this summer. He had also reportedly considered Arizona, Boston College, Alabama, and Penn State. He also played at receiver in high school. (Status: COMMITTED) 247 Sports
Fullscreen
Trente Jones, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, OT, 6-6, 282
Trente Jones, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, OT, 6-6, 282 pounds, four stars. Jones, a top offensive lineman from Georgia, joined the class after Nolan Rumler and will add depth to the tackle position. He also had offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn, and Indiana, among others. He is ranked No. 21 in the state by 247Sports. (Status: SIGNED) Keith Niebuhr, 247 Sports
Fullscreen
Trevor Keegan, Crystal Lake (Ill.) South, OT, 6-6,
Trevor Keegan, Crystal Lake (Ill.) South, OT, 6-6, 310 pounds, four stars. Keegan told his hometown Northwest Herald that his decision to attend Michigan “came down to the wire.” He said he went over the pros and cons of a number of potential destinations with his family. Among his finalists were Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson, but he chose the Wolverines over Georgia and Penn State. “It’s the rest of my life,” he told the Northwest Herald. “I really took everything into account. I went through everything – family, academics, football, the campus – just everything, and put it together, and Michigan was the one.” Keegan, coincidentally, has family in Livonia. (Status: SIGNED) Brice Marich, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Quintel Kent, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-foot,
Quintel Kent, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, WR, 6-foot, 170 pounds, three stars. Kent is ranked No. 45 in the state of Ohio and was spotted by Michigan during a camp earlier this summer. He was then invited to a Michigan camp where he won the receiver MVP and was offered. He said he was surprised by the offer and almost committed on the spot, but discussed it with his parents and after a few more visits to Ann Arbor, committed to Michigan in early August. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Fullscreen
Cade McNamara, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch, QB, 6-1,
Cade McNamara, Reno (Nev.) Damonte Ranch, QB, 6-1, 206 pounds, four stars. McNamara had been a Notre Dame commit until early March when he also received offers from Alabama, Georgia, USC and Michigan. He was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nevada after his junior season after throwing for 44 touchdowns and 3,470 yards. He is the No. 1 player in the state and No. 11 at his position. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Fullscreen
Mike Morris, American Heritage, Delray Beach, Fla.,
Mike Morris, American Heritage, Delray Beach, Fla., DE, 6-5, 255 pounds, four stars. Morris had been committed to Florida State – where his father, Mike Morris Sr., was an offensive lineman – since February 2016. He visited Michigan in the summer and then flipped his commitment in early September after the Wolverines’ win over Western Michigan. He is No. 48 among players ranked in Florida. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Fullscreen
Gabe Newburg, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, DE, 6-5, 230
Gabe Newburg, Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, DE, 6-5, 230 pounds, three stars. Newburg is ranked No. 32 in the state and was the first player from Ohio to commit to this class. He picked UM over Michigan State and Iowa, among others. He had been recruited by Ohio State, but the Buckeyes never made an offer, and Newburg committed to Michigan in early April after visiting OSU. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Fullscreen
David Ojabo, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy, DE, 6-4.5,
David Ojabo, Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy, DE, 6-4.5, 233 pounds, three stars. He played his first year of organized football in 2017. Ojabo’s family moved from Nigeria to Aberdeen, Scotland in 2007. He moved in with a host family and began attending the academy two years ago. He also played soccer and basketball and is ranked the No. 7 player in the state. (Status: SIGNED) Twitter: @DavidOjabo
Fullscreen
Jalen Perry, Dacula, Ga., CB, 6-1, 188 pounds, four
Jalen Perry, Dacula, Ga., CB, 6-1, 188 pounds, four stars. Perry had been committed to Georgia for nearly a year when he decided to de-commit and reopen his recruitment. He held a number of offers, but ultimately committed to Michigan on Nov. 19. He is ranked No. 22 in the state and No. 22 nationally at his position. He told The Michigan Insider he chose Michigan because of “the athletics and the academics combined.” (Status: SIGNED) Brice Marich, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Nolan Rumler, Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio, OG, 6-4,
Nolan Rumler, Archbishop Hoban, Akron, Ohio, OG, 6-4, 290 pounds, four stars. Rumler was a captain one of the top teams in the state, which has gone 57-3 the last four seasons. Hoban won Division III and Division II state titles the last two years. The guard made 58 starts for Hoban. Rumler is rated No. 5 in the state. (Status: SIGNED) 247 Sports
Fullscreen
Mike Sainristil, Everett, Mass., CB, 5-10, 175 pounds,
Mike Sainristil, Everett, Mass., CB, 5-10, 175 pounds, three stars. Sainristil is the top-ranked player in Massachusetts. He was committed to Virginia Tech, but reopened his recruitment and had plenty of suitors, including Wisconsin, Boston College and Syracuse, among others, but in early November he committed to Michigan. He had three interceptions in one game this fall. Don Brown, not surprisingly, led the recruitment of Sainristil, who visited Michigan for the Penn State game. (Status: SIGNED) Brian Dohn, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Mazi Smith, Grand Rapids East Kentwood, DT, 6-3, 290
Mazi Smith, Grand Rapids East Kentwood, DT, 6-3, 290 pounds, four stars. Smith told The Detroit News in an interview earlier this year that he chose Michigan over a number of programs, including Ohio State, Michigan State, Georgia and Alabama, among others, because he likes the Wolverines’ “tradition, the way they want their players to carry themselves.” He was also partial to Michigan because of defensive line coach Greg Mattison. Smith is ranked No. 4 in the state. (Status: SIGNED) Allen Trieu / 247Sports
Fullscreen
Anthony Solomon, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale,
Anthony Solomon, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., LB, 6-0, 190 pounds, four stars. During an official visit to Michigan last weekend, Solomon flipped his commitment from Miami ( Fla.) to the Wolverines. He is the No. 10-ranked outside linebacker in the country and No. 28 player in Florida. He completed his senior season at St. Thomas Aquinas with a team-high 63 tackles on a defense that yielded an averaged 9.2 points a game. The Raiders were Class 7A runners-up. (Status: SIGNED) Andrew Ivins, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Jack Stewart, New Canaan, Conn., OT, 6-5, 280 pounds,
Jack Stewart, New Canaan, Conn., OT, 6-5, 280 pounds, three stars. Not surprisingly, defensive coordinator Don Brown was the first to contact Stewart because of the Northeast connection. Stewart visited Michigan in the spring then stopped at Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Texas, among others. But he stuck with his initial impressions of Michigan and committed in April. He is the No. 6-ranked player in the state. (Status: SIGNED) Twitter: @jackstewartnc
Fullscreen
Charles Thomas, St. Thomas More, Oakdale, Conn., ILB,
Charles Thomas, St. Thomas More, Oakdale, Conn., ILB, 6-0, 222 pounds, three stars. Thomas, who happened to be Michigan’s first commit way back on June 24, 2017, was at IMG Academy when he pledged but then transferred to St. Thomas More for his final season. He had a number of offers, including Clemson, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oregon and West Virginia. He is ranked No. 24 nationally at his position and fifth in the state. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Fullscreen
DJ Turner II, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CB, 6-0,
DJ Turner II, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CB, 6-0, 165 pounds, three stars. Turner transferred to IMG for his final season so he could play cornerback and is ranked No. 52 overall in the state. He played for North Gwinnett in Georgia as a safety during his junior season. The team won a state title. Turner is ranked No. 41 among cornerbacks. (Status: SIGNED) Twitter: @djturner_2019
Fullscreen
Joey Velazquez, St. Francis de Sales, Columbus, Ohio,
Joey Velazquez, St. Francis de Sales, Columbus, Ohio, S, 6-0, 205 pounds, three stars. Velazquez committed to Ohio State in September 2016 to play baseball for Ohio State, but Michigan then came calling and said he could play football and baseball for the Wolverines. He committed in June. He’s the No. 1 baseball player in Ohio in the 2019 class and told the Columbus Dispatch he loves both sports but baseball is “more natural” but didn’t want to give up football. He said Michigan said it was “going to make it work”. He's ranked No. 47 in football in Ohio. (Status: SIGNED) 247Sports
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    UM offers 2021 defensive lineman

    Hyde Park (Mass.) Belmont Hill sophomore Ikenna Ugbaja, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive tackle, was offered by Michigan.

    The Wolverines join in-state programs Boston College and Massachusetts on Ugbaja’s list.

    Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown, who also serves as area recruiter in Massachusetts, offered Ugbaja the scholarship.

    Ugbaja said he plans to visit Michigan, but does not have a date set up yet.

    4-star Arizona WR offered

    Brenden Rice, a four-star wide receiver from Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton, was offered by Michigan.

    Rice is a 6-foot-3, 208-pound prospect with track speed (10.78 in the 100-meter dash).

    Oregon, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, California and others also have offered.

    Rice is the son of NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.

    More information

    Rayshaun Benny profile

    Ikenna Ugbaja profile

    Brenden Rice profile

    Allen Trieu covers Midwest football recruiting for 247Sports. He has been featured on the Big Ten Network on its annual Signing Day Show. His Michigan and Michigan State recruiting columns appear weekly at detroitnews.com.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE