While the 2019-20 basketball season still is six months away, Michigan has apparently gotten a jump-start on its scheduling for 2020-21.

According to a report from WatchStadium.com's Jeff Goodman, Michigan is one of four teams headlining the 2020 Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Wolverines are expected to be joined by Villanova, N.C. State and Baylor at the early season tournament that's held in November. The event, which benefits the Wounded Warrior Project, formerly was known as the 2K Classic.

The annual tournament began in 1995 and invites eight teams from eight separate conferences. There are two games held at four campus sites before the semifinals and final are held in New York City. The complete field and schedule will be announced at a later date.

Michigan has participated in the tournament twice before (2008 and 2016) and holds a 7-1 record in the event. The Wolverines beat Michigan Tech, Northeastern and UCLA before falling in the championship game to Duke in their first appearance. Michigan took home the title in its second appearance by rolling Howard, IUPUI, Marquette and SMU all by double-digit margins.

Next season, Michigan will reportedly be one of eight teams that will play in the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis event in the Bahamas.

