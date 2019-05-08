Nimari Burnett (Photo: 247Sports)

Michigan has already landed one of the top 2020 guards and is in the hunt for another.

The Wolverines extended an offer to Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep’s Nimari Burnett, one of the nation’s premier prospects.

Burnett (6-foot-3, 185 pounds) holds a five-star ranking and is rated the No. 23 recruit in the country in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor this past season.

"Michigan was a very good visit. I enjoyed it a lot,” Burnett told Rivals.com’s Eric Bossi in March. “I went to the game where they played Michigan State. Unfortunately, they lost but it was still a good game. I had a chance to talk with the assistant coach Luke Yaklich for a bit and I talked to Coach (John) Beilein for a bit too and it was a good conversation. It was relatively short because it was before a game, but I understand that.

“The next day I was supposed to go visit the school and academic programs and things like that but unfortunately, I came down with the flu, so I couldn’t physically go there. Other than (getting sick) I really enjoyed the visit.”

Burnett holds offers from Arizona State, Marquette, Ohio State, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, Stanford, Illinois and Louisville, among others.

The Wolverines have also offered 2020 four-star guards Ethan Morton and Micah Peavy, four-star forward Carlos Johnson and big men Walker Kessler (five stars) and Zach Loveday (four stars).

Four-star guard Zeb Jackson is the lone commit for Michigan’s 2020 class so far.