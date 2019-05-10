Lexie Blair (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Bloomington, Ind. – Freshman left fielder Lexie Blair hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving Michigan a 1-0 walk-off win over Illinois in the Big Ten softball tournament on Friday.

The Wolverines (41-11), the No. 1 seed in the tournament, advance to play No. 5 Wisconsin in the first semifinal on Saturday.

The Badgers (40-11) made the semifinals with a 10-1 win over Ohio State in the first game Friday.

Blair’s homer, her sixth of the season, with nobody out in the eighth, was one of just seven hits for the Wolverines off Illinois’ Taylor Edwards (5-8).

Blair is hitting .429 on the season with 50 RBI, leading Michigan in both categories.

“I was just trying to see my pitch and hit it hard,” Blair said of her winning homer.

Michigan’s Alex Storako and Meghan Beaubien (26-4) teamed up to shut out Illinois (32-23) on five hits. They each struck out four.

Big Ten tournament

At Bloomington, Indiana; all games on Big Ten Network

THURSDAY

►No. 5 Wisconsin 7, No. 12 Iowa 4

►No. 9 Illinois 6, No. 8 Nebraska 4

►No. 7 Indiana 4, No. 10 Penn State 2

►No. 11 Purdue 4, No. 6 Rutgers 3

FRIDAY

►Wisconsin 10, No. 4 Ohio State 1

►No. 1 Michigan 1, Illinois 0

►Indiana vs. No. 2 Northwestern

►Purdue vs. No. 3 Minnesota

SATURDAY

►Semifinal: Wisconsin vs. Michigan, noon

►Semifinal: Indiana-Northwestern winner vs. Purdue-Minnesota winner, 2:30 p.m.

►Championship, 5 p.m.