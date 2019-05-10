Former Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary is one of eight players taken in the first or second round of the NFL Draft who could use a “redshirt” year in 2019, according to CBS Sports.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports explains that Gary and the others “should have a very limited on-field role as a rookie while they fine-tune their skills and/or add strength.”

Gary was selected in the first round, No. 12 overall, by the Green Bay Packers after three seasons at Michigan.

“The Gary pick confused me more than any other in the first round. For real,” Trapasso writes. “The Packers spent $36M in full guarantees on Za'Darius Smith ($20M) and Preston Smith ($16M), players who, like Gary, are hybrid edge rushers and defensive linemen.

“Just the money given to the Smiths alone will stand as a reason Gary will have a difficult time seeing the field very often in 2019. Then, factor in his extremely limited arsenal of pass-rush moves/plans, and this seems like the perfect marriage of redshirt need and likelihood of it happening, provided the Packers don't slot him in as a five-technique end to get him on the field immediately.”

The other rookies on the CBS Sports list are Giants QB Daniel Jones, Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins, Vikings C Garrett Bradbury, Eagles OT Andre Dillard, Texans OT Tytus Howard, Broncos QB Drew Lock and Colts linebacker Ben Banogu.