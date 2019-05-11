Nazareth Academy quarterback J.J. McCarthy (Photo: 247Sports.com)

Michigan has added another quarterback … to the 2021 class.

J.J. McCarthy, a 6-foot-2,, 180-pound pro-style quarterback from Nazareth Academy in Illinois, announced his commitment Saturday on Twitter.

He is ranked the No. 2 pro-style quarterback nationally and top player in Illinois. He is rated four stars by 247Sports.

McCarthy, in his message on Twitter, thanked Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels.

“At 16 years old my dreams are closer to becoming a reality as I commit to (Michigan),” McCarthy wrote.