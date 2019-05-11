Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Illinois Nazareth Academy quarterback J.J. McCarthy commits to Michigan for 2021
He is ranked the No. 2 pro-style quarterback nationally and top player in Illinois. He is rated four stars by 247Sports.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Illinois Nazareth Academy quarterback J.J. McCarthy commits to Michigan for 2021
Detroit News staff
Published 6:56 p.m. ET May 11, 2019 | Updated 6:56 p.m. ET May 11, 2019
Michigan has added another quarterback … to the 2021 class.
J.J. McCarthy, a 6-foot-2,, 180-pound pro-style quarterback from Nazareth Academy in Illinois, announced his commitment Saturday on Twitter.
He is ranked the No. 2 pro-style quarterback nationally and top player in Illinois. He is rated four stars by 247Sports.
McCarthy, in his message on Twitter, thanked Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels.
“At 16 years old my dreams are closer to becoming a reality as I commit to (Michigan),” McCarthy wrote.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.