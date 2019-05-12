Michigan won its 10th Big Ten conference tournament with a 3-2 win over Minnesota last Saturday. The Wolverines have swept the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles six times, including 1995, 1996, 1999, 2002 and 2005. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Michigan coach Carol Hutchins, with her team on the cusp of a Big Ten regular-season title, said her goal was for the Wolverines to earn the right to host an NCAA Regional.

Now, with the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles in their possession, the No. 15 seed Wolverines (43-11) will host an NCAA regional next weekend at Alumni Field with games beginning Friday. DePaul (34-14) will face James Madison (47-7) at 2 p.m., followed by Michigan facing St. Francis (Pennsylvania) (29-29). Michigan met James Madison in a tournament game this season in Tempe, Arizona, and lost 3-0.

The 64-team NCAA field was revealed Sunday night. Oklahoma (49-2, 18-0) is the No. 1 overall seed. The Super Regionals games are May 23-26 and the College World Series in Oklahoma City begins May 30. Florida State is the defending national champion. Minnesota, which Michigan defeated last Saturday for the Big Ten tournament championship, is a No. 7 seed in the tournament.

For the first time since 2009, the Big Ten has three teams among the top 16 seeds. There are six Big Ten teams in the field.

Hutchins did not seem confident before leaving for the final-regular season series at Maryland that the team would be in position to host a regional. The Wolverines had a rough start to the season and were 6-8 before finding their rhythm.

“I would consider that the ultimate success of this year,” Hutchins, in her 35th season as Michigan head coach, said at the time.

The Wolverines have been in the NCAA Tournament field in each of the last 24 seasons and have reached the College World Series 12 times. They won the 2005 national championship.

Hutchins has been pleased with how her team has played since returning from that bumpy early start. She likes to refer to the Wolverines’ postseason approach as playing “like a selfless amoeba”. She has praised the leadership of this senior class and how the team, overall, has played loose.

“We’ve been playing postseason ball for a good portion of the year,” Hutchins said heading into the Big Ten tournament.

While the Wolverines have been far from perfect throughout the season, what they have found is a way to win games.

“We’re playing good ball,” Hutchins said recently. “We’re not always doing everything perfect, and we haven’t always pitched well. But our kids have been able to battle back, and I have never seen in the recent years our team battle back like this one. There’s a few games we’ve been lagging, and think, ‘Maybe we need to get behind.' They have been confident in each other, and they don’t play with the enormous pressure that they played with earlier in the year and last year. They believe in each other and more importantly, they’re playing with more passion. They’re freer. They’re having fun. They have more trust.”

