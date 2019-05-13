John Beilein's career at Michigan
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

When Michigan basketball coach John Beilein arrived in Ann Arbor in 2007 from West Virginia, he restored a winning tradition to a program that had fallen on hard times. Although he is departing the university to become head coach of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, Beilein leaves a strong record of his 12 seasons in Ann Arbor. He led the Wolverines to two NCAA championship game apearances (2013, 2018) and nine NCAA tournament invitations. His career record at Michigan was 278-150.
When Michigan basketball coach John Beilein arrived in Ann Arbor in 2007 from West Virginia, he restored a winning tradition to a program that had fallen on hard times. Although he is departing the university to become head coach of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, Beilein leaves a strong record of his 12 seasons in Ann Arbor. He led the Wolverines to two NCAA championship game apearances (2013, 2018) and nine NCAA tournament invitations. His career record at Michigan was 278-150. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
John Beilein is overjoyed as he hugs an assistant coach after the announcement at Crisler Center that the Wolverines were selected for the NCAA tournament on March 15, 2009. It was Beilein's second year at Michigan and the first of nine NCAA tournament selections during his 12-year tenure.
John Beilein is overjoyed as he hugs an assistant coach after the announcement at Crisler Center that the Wolverines were selected for the NCAA tournament on March 15, 2009. It was Beilein's second year at Michigan and the first of nine NCAA tournament selections during his 12-year tenure. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
John Beilein talks with Michigan guard Jordan Poole in the second half of a 79-62 loss the Villanova in the NCAA national championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2018.
John Beilein talks with Michigan guard Jordan Poole in the second half of a 79-62 loss the Villanova in the NCAA national championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan coach John Beilein yells during the first half of a Sweet Sixteen loss to Texas Tech on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. It proved to be Beilein's final game at Michigan. Texas Tech went on to play in the national title game, losing to Virginia.
Michigan coach John Beilein yells during the first half of a Sweet Sixteen loss to Texas Tech on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. It proved to be Beilein's final game at Michigan. Texas Tech went on to play in the national title game, losing to Virginia. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's new men's basketball coach John Beilein is introduced during a press conference with Michigan basketball players (background) at the Junge Family Championship Center in Ann Arbor on April 4, 2007. Beilein had previously coached at West Virginia.
Buy Photo
Michigan's new men's basketball coach John Beilein is introduced during a press conference with Michigan basketball players (background) at the Junge Family Championship Center in Ann Arbor on April 4, 2007. Beilein had previously coached at West Virginia. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein thanks his wife Kathleen for all her support. He also thanked the players, his coaching staff and the fans as the Wolverines received an 8th seed in the West Regional of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on on Sunday, March 13, 2011. Michigan trounced Tennessee in the opening game before narrowly losing a heartbreaker to Duke in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach John Beilein thanks his wife Kathleen for all her support. He also thanked the players, his coaching staff and the fans as the Wolverines received an 8th seed in the West Regional of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on on Sunday, March 13, 2011. Michigan trounced Tennessee in the opening game before narrowly losing a heartbreaker to Duke in Charlotte, North Carolina. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein shows the fans the South Regional championship net after his Wolverines defeated Florida 79-59 on Sunday, March 31, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. Michigan went on to beat Syracuse in the national semi-final in Atlanta before falling to Louisville in the 2013 NCAA title game.
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach John Beilein shows the fans the South Regional championship net after his Wolverines defeated Florida 79-59 on Sunday, March 31, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. Michigan went on to beat Syracuse in the national semi-final in Atlanta before falling to Louisville in the 2013 NCAA title game. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein looks on as the Wolverines struggle in a game against Iowa State at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on December 3, 2011.
Michigan head coach John Beilein looks on as the Wolverines struggle in a game against Iowa State at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on December 3, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein observes his team as they practice at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, for the NCAA Tournament on March. 20, 2019.
Michigan head coach John Beilein observes his team as they practice at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, for the NCAA Tournament on March. 20, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
First-year Michigan basketball coach John Beilein, who left the same position at West Virginia University, talks about his friend and football coach Rich Rodriguez, who until the day before had coached football at West Virginia until accepting the the head football coaching job at Michigan. Rich Rodriguez's tenure at Michigan would last just three dismal seasons (15-22 record) and be marred by an NCAA practice-time rules violation investigation. Beilein, however, would spend 12 seasons at Michigan, leading the team to two finals fours and nine NCAA tournament bids.
First-year Michigan basketball coach John Beilein, who left the same position at West Virginia University, talks about his friend and football coach Rich Rodriguez, who until the day before had coached football at West Virginia until accepting the the head football coaching job at Michigan. Rich Rodriguez's tenure at Michigan would last just three dismal seasons (15-22 record) and be marred by an NCAA practice-time rules violation investigation. Beilein, however, would spend 12 seasons at Michigan, leading the team to two finals fours and nine NCAA tournament bids. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kathlyn and John Beilein look worried as the third region is announced and no Michigan bid while watching the NCAA Tournament selection show at Crisler Center on March 15, 2009. Eventually the Wolverines would be selected, the first of nine NCAA tournament bids Beilein's Michigan teams would earn.
Kathlyn and John Beilein look worried as the third region is announced and no Michigan bid while watching the NCAA Tournament selection show at Crisler Center on March 15, 2009. Eventually the Wolverines would be selected, the first of nine NCAA tournament bids Beilein's Michigan teams would earn. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
John Beilein instructs guard Darius Morris during a game in 2009. Morris was one of many Michigan players coached by Beilein who went on to play in the NBA.
John Beilein instructs guard Darius Morris during a game in 2009. Morris was one of many Michigan players coached by Beilein who went on to play in the NBA. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Harvard head coach Tommy Amaker, the man he replaced in Ann Arbor four years before, before a game in Ann Arbor on Saturday, December 4, 2010.
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Harvard head coach Tommy Amaker, the man he replaced in Ann Arbor four years before, before a game in Ann Arbor on Saturday, December 4, 2010. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan basketball coach John Beilein (far left) and his players, including (left to right) Darius Morris, Evan Smotrycz, Blake McLimans, Tim Hardaway, Jr., and Zack Novak, react to the Wolverines' selection as an 8th seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Sunday, March 13, 2011. Michigan would defeat Tennessee in the first game before losing a close one to Duke in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Michigan basketball coach John Beilein (far left) and his players, including (left to right) Darius Morris, Evan Smotrycz, Blake McLimans, Tim Hardaway, Jr., and Zack Novak, react to the Wolverines' selection as an 8th seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Sunday, March 13, 2011. Michigan would defeat Tennessee in the first game before losing a close one to Duke in Charlotte, North Carolina. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan sophomore Darius Morris and head coach John Beilein celebrate the Wolverines' selection as a No. 8 seed in the West Regional of the NCAA men's basketball tournament during a selection show event at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 13, 2011.
Michigan sophomore Darius Morris and head coach John Beilein celebrate the Wolverines' selection as a No. 8 seed in the West Regional of the NCAA men's basketball tournament during a selection show event at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 13, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein listens as assistant coach LaVall Jordan suggests a practice drill using pieces on the table top basketball court diagram to illustrate it during a coaches planning meeting Wednesday afternoon before practice. Assistant coach Bacari Alexander (far right) looks on. Both Jordan and Alexander would leave Michigan during Beilein's tenure to be head coaches at other NCAA Div. 1 schools.
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein listens as assistant coach LaVall Jordan suggests a practice drill using pieces on the table top basketball court diagram to illustrate it during a coaches planning meeting Wednesday afternoon before practice. Assistant coach Bacari Alexander (far right) looks on. Both Jordan and Alexander would leave Michigan during Beilein's tenure to be head coaches at other NCAA Div. 1 schools. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
John Beilein (center) watches his team run a four-on-four scrimmage during practice at Crisler Arena on February 20, 2013.
John Beilein (center) watches his team run a four-on-four scrimmage during practice at Crisler Arena on February 20, 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein makes a phone call in his office inside the multi-million dollar William Davidson Player Development Center in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, February 20, 2013.
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein makes a phone call in his office inside the multi-million dollar William Davidson Player Development Center in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, February 20, 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein (left) discusses strategies to motivate his team with assistant coaches Bacari Alexander (back to camera), Jeff Meyer and LaVall Jordan (far right) during a coaches planning meeting in 2013.
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein (left) discusses strategies to motivate his team with assistant coaches Bacari Alexander (back to camera), Jeff Meyer and LaVall Jordan (far right) during a coaches planning meeting in 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Coach John Beilein (right) and the Michigan players smile at a funny video the players were watching just before looking at game film in the theater room where the team studies film of themselves and their upcoming opponents on February 20, 2013. Beilein used Wednesday's film session to restore the confidence of his young players by showing video clips of them making great defensive plays this season. Beilein wanted to give them some affirmations after a stretch of tough games, which included three Big Ten road losses away from Crisler Arena.
Coach John Beilein (right) and the Michigan players smile at a funny video the players were watching just before looking at game film in the theater room where the team studies film of themselves and their upcoming opponents on February 20, 2013. Beilein used Wednesday's film session to restore the confidence of his young players by showing video clips of them making great defensive plays this season. Beilein wanted to give them some affirmations after a stretch of tough games, which included three Big Ten road losses away from Crisler Arena. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan assistant coaches LaVall Jordan (left), Jeff Meyer (center) and head coach John Beilein react to a three-point play of a game as No. 4-seed Michigan Wolverines defeated the No. 13-seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits 71-56 in a second round NCAA tournament game at The Palace of Auburn Hills on Thursday, March 21, 2013. Jordan is now the head coach at Butler, where Meyer is an assistant coach.
Michigan assistant coaches LaVall Jordan (left), Jeff Meyer (center) and head coach John Beilein react to a three-point play of a game as No. 4-seed Michigan Wolverines defeated the No. 13-seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits 71-56 in a second round NCAA tournament game at The Palace of Auburn Hills on Thursday, March 21, 2013. Jordan is now the head coach at Butler, where Meyer is an assistant coach. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
In one of the biggest moments during coach John Beilein's career at Michigan, guard Trey Burke hits a 3-pointer over Kansas forward Kevin Young to tie a Sweet Sixteen game with 4.2 seconds to go. The shot sent the game into overtime. Michigan beats Kansas 87-85 in overtime on Friday, March 29, 2013. The Wolverines would go on to the national title game before losing to Louisville and Trey Burke would be named the national player of the year.
In one of the biggest moments during coach John Beilein's career at Michigan, guard Trey Burke hits a 3-pointer over Kansas forward Kevin Young to tie a Sweet Sixteen game with 4.2 seconds to go. The shot sent the game into overtime. Michigan beats Kansas 87-85 in overtime on Friday, March 29, 2013. The Wolverines would go on to the national title game before losing to Louisville and Trey Burke would be named the national player of the year. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patrick Beilein and Kathleen Beilein, the son and wife of Michigan head coach John Beilein, enjoy the Wolverines' victory over Syracuse 61-56 on Saturday, April 6, 2013 to advance to the national championship game against Louisville. Patrick is now a head basketball coach at Niagara University.
Patrick Beilein and Kathleen Beilein, the son and wife of Michigan head coach John Beilein, enjoy the Wolverines' victory over Syracuse 61-56 on Saturday, April 6, 2013 to advance to the national championship game against Louisville. Patrick is now a head basketball coach at Niagara University. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
John Beilein, Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. answer questions from the media after their loss to Louisville in the NCAA title game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Monday, April 8, 2013. Both Burke and Hardaway would go on to play in the NBA.
John Beilein, Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. answer questions from the media after their loss to Louisville in the NCAA title game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Monday, April 8, 2013. Both Burke and Hardaway would go on to play in the NBA. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan coach John Beilein leaves the court after Wolverines' loss to Louisville in the national title game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on April 8, 2013.
Michigan coach John Beilein leaves the court after Wolverines' loss to Louisville in the national title game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on April 8, 2013. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan sophomore Trey Burke, the unanimous national player of the year, accepts the Bill Buntin Most Valuable Player award from head coach John Beilein during the team's 52nd annual post-season 'Michigan Basketball Awards Celebration' on Tuesday, April 16, 2013 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Buy Photo
Michigan sophomore Trey Burke, the unanimous national player of the year, accepts the Bill Buntin Most Valuable Player award from head coach John Beilein during the team's 52nd annual post-season 'Michigan Basketball Awards Celebration' on Tuesday, April 16, 2013 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein raises his arms to the fans as he heads for the locker room after the Wolverines' 79-59 South Regional finals victory over Florida at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, March 31, 2013.
Michigan head coach John Beilein raises his arms to the fans as he heads for the locker room after the Wolverines' 79-59 South Regional finals victory over Florida at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, March 31, 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein shakes hands with his son Patrick Beilein immediately after the 20th-ranked Wolverines defeated the Bradley Braves 77-66 at Crisler Arena on December 22, 2011. Patrick, then an assistant coach with Bradley, is now the head basketball coach at Niagara University.
Buy Photo
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein shakes hands with his son Patrick Beilein immediately after the 20th-ranked Wolverines defeated the Bradley Braves 77-66 at Crisler Arena on December 22, 2011. Patrick, then an assistant coach with Bradley, is now the head basketball coach at Niagara University. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) as he comes out of the game after being called for a foul during a victory over Montana in the first round of the Men's NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kansas on March 15, 2018. Michigan won 61-47 and would advance all the way to the 2018 national title game, losing to Villanova.
Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) as he comes out of the game after being called for a foul during a victory over Montana in the first round of the Men's NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kansas on March 15, 2018. Michigan won 61-47 and would advance all the way to the 2018 national title game, losing to Villanova. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
In one of the biggest moments in John Beilein's career at Michigan, guard Jordan Poole (2) runs in celebration after hitting a last-second basket to beat Houston 64-63 in the second round of the Men's NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kansas on March 17, 2018. Michigan would advance all the way to the title game, which they lost to Villanova.
In one of the biggest moments in John Beilein's career at Michigan, guard Jordan Poole (2) runs in celebration after hitting a last-second basket to beat Houston 64-63 in the second round of the Men's NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kansas on March 17, 2018. Michigan would advance all the way to the title game, which they lost to Villanova. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein and his wife Kathleen are carted to the post-game interview room after the Wolverines lost tp Villanovam 79-62 in the 2018 NCAA championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2018.
Michigan head coach John Beilein and his wife Kathleen are carted to the post-game interview room after the Wolverines lost tp Villanovam 79-62 in the 2018 NCAA championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein instructs senior guard Stu Douglass during a victory over sixth-ranked Ohio State 56-51 on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2012.
Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein instructs senior guard Stu Douglass during a victory over sixth-ranked Ohio State 56-51 on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2012. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan coach John Beilein has a disagreement with the ref during a break in the action of a game against Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on February 24, 2019. Michigan dropped all three games they played against the Spartans in 2019.
Michigan coach John Beilein has a disagreement with the ref during a break in the action of a game against Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on February 24, 2019. Michigan dropped all three games they played against the Spartans in 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein contemplates a bitter defeat at the hands of the Ohio Bobcats with along with assistant coaches LaVall Jordan (left) and Bacari Alexander (right) in the locker room at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee after the 65-60 loss on Friday, March 16, 2012. It was one of only two first-round NCAA tournament exits by the Wolverines in nine tournament appearances under Beilein.
Michigan head coach John Beilein contemplates a bitter defeat at the hands of the Ohio Bobcats with along with assistant coaches LaVall Jordan (left) and Bacari Alexander (right) in the locker room at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee after the 65-60 loss on Friday, March 16, 2012. It was one of only two first-round NCAA tournament exits by the Wolverines in nine tournament appearances under Beilein. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with freshman Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Charles Matthews (1) during a victory over North Carolina at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on Nov. 28, 2018. Michigan beat the Tarheels 84-67.
Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with freshman Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Charles Matthews (1) during a victory over North Carolina at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on Nov. 28, 2018. Michigan beat the Tarheels 84-67. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans of an NCAA Tournament victory over Florida at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on March. 23, 2019.
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans of an NCAA Tournament victory over Florida at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on March. 23, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    It wasn't just the fans and the pundits who were floored by John Beilein's decision to make the jump to the NBA.

    His former players — even though they've heard him talk in recent years about his desire to one day test himself at the highest level of basketball — were stunned, too.

    "I literally yelled in the office this morning," said Andrew Dakich, a former point guard for Michigan who spent his final season of eligibility at Ohio State and who was working in the arena offices in Columbus on Monday morning. "I'm like, 'Holy cow.'

    "A bunch of my Michigan friends are in a group thread, and we're all talking about who the next coach is going to be. It's funny to see.

    "But I'm really happy for Coach Beilein."

    Beilein coached a whole bunch of players during 12 years at Michigan, and many of them went on to become stars and first-round NBA Draft picks and so on.

    Dakich wasn't one of those players. He took a walk-on spot, and never really played a whole bunch at Michigan. But his time in Ann Arbor forever will be memorable.

    And that's because of Beilein.

    "I think I'm forever indebted to him, to be honest," said Dakich, 25. "The guy took a chance on me, and powerful coaches, they're not looking at walk-ons like, 'You'll contribute,' at all. I've seen walk-ons literally carry the stools during media timeouts. That wasn't me at all. I'm telling you, those practices, it was the greatest time for me personally. We were always in the drills, always playing the first time.

    "It was never us sitting out and essentially being a manager."

    In the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Beilein will be reunited, either for or against, a whole lot of the players he coached during a wildly successful run at Michigan — among them, the Los Angeles Lakers' Moritz Wagner, "who was in a state of disbelief" judging by the text chain of former players, Dakich said.

    Then there's forward Glenn Robinson III, a second-round pick in 2014 who's now with the Detroit Pistons — the team Beilein flirted with last offseason before he eventually withdrew from consideration, knowing the Pistons were sold on Dwane Casey.

    "I'm excited for him," said Robinson, 25. "I think it's a great opportunity for him to showcase his coaching ability at the highest level.

    "It's definitely a great grab by the Cavs."

    CLOSE

    After 12 seasons at Michigan, basketball coach John Beilein is leaving for the NBA, to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rod Beard, The Detroit News

    Beilein turned a whole bunch of players from unknowns into known commodities.

    And there was a steady stream of assistant coaches, too, like Billy Donlon, who had lost his job as head coach at Wright State before joining Beilein's staff for the 2016-17 season. Donlon, brought in to toughen up the defense, spent just one season at Michigan before he went home to join the staff at Northwestern, but it was more than enough time to appreciate just what he got to work with in Ann Arbor.

    “Happy for him," said Donlon, who is a head coach again, at UMKC, hired in March. "He deserves only the best, and if this is a challenge that he wants to take on, awesome. His integrity, character, work ethic and knowledge of his craft — as good as there has ever been. The definition of a lifelong learner and teacher.”

    Beilein's coaching tree also includes those who went from an assistant under him to eventually head coach elsewhere.

    That includes LaVall Jordan, first at Milwaukee and now at Butler and a popular name to get a call from Michigan AD Warde Manuel in the coming weeks.

    Bacari Alexander also spent six years on staff at Michigan before landing the head coaching job at Detroit Mercy, where he spent two seasons.

    Alexander hasn't granted interviews since his firing at Detroit Mercy, but he is active on social media, and took to Twitter to praise Beilein on Monday.

    "What’s most important to reflect on regarding John Beilein’s tenure at The University of Michigan is HOW HE DID IT," Alexander said on Twitter. "Character counts and integrity and ethics matter. He took the stairs to where he is and I lived every lesson learned under him. #Salute #uconscious"

    Dakich has visions of getting into coaching and just finished a master's degree in sports coaching at Ohio State, and he's got quite a mentor in Beilein.

    It was Beilein who was super supportive when Dakich wanted to finish his playing career with an increased role at Ohio State, Michigan's chief rival.

    Dakich said Beilein "couldn't have been a better guy or mentor" during the transfer process.

    "It's always been a great relationship," Dakich said. "He's done a phenomenal job, and he wants to challenge himself. He's literally gone from every possible level, JUCO, Division III, and now the pinnacle.

    "That's the kind of competitor inside of him."

    tpaul@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @tonypaul1984

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE