John Beilein coached nine eventual NBA draft picks during his 12 seasons at Michigan. Here’s how they have fared as pros.

►Darius Morris, 2011, No. 41 pick: Morris bounced around the league and had stints with five teams in four seasons primarily as a backup point guard. He has since played with two G-League teams and in the Chinese Basketball Association over the last four years.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (Photo: Tony Gutierrez, AP)

►Tim Hardaway Jr., 2013, No. 24 pick: Hardaway has had the most successful career to date of Beilein’s draft picks. During his six-year NBA career, Hardaway has averaged double figures in scoring five times and has played at least 65 games four times. He’s also coming off his best season where he averaged career highs in scoring (20.5 points) and starts (63) for the Knicks and Mavericks.

►Trey Burke, 2013, No. 9 pick: After a promising start to his pro career, Burke saw his numbers decline and was moved into a backup role in his third and fourth seasons. He began the 2017-18 season in the G League, where he managed to play his way back into the NBA and revive his career.

►Glenn Robinson III, 2014, No. 40 pick: Robinson has spent the majority of his five-year career as a role player with four different teams. His best season came in 2016-17 when he played in a career-high 69 games (27 starts) with the Pacers and averaged a career-best 6.1 points, the only time he’s averaged more than five points per game in a season. He’s under contract with the Pistons for one more season.

►Mitch McGary, 2014, No. 21 pick: McGary’s time in the NBA didn’t last long. He missed the start of his rookie season with the Thunder with a broken bone in his foot and left the team toward the end of his second year for personal reasons. He was eventually waived after violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy twice and hasn’t played professionally since.

►Nik Stauskas, 2014, No. 8 pick: Stauskas’ high selection hasn’t helped him stick in one spot. He has already been traded three times and has played with five teams in five years. Most of his career has been spent filling a sharpshooter role off the bench. He signed with the Cavaliers in February after being waived by the Pacers but is now a free agent.

Caris LeVert (Photo: Chris Szagola, AP)

►Caris LeVert, 2016, No. 20 pick: Injuries plagued LeVert’s junior and senior seasons at Michigan and provided another roadblock during his breakout 2018-19 campaign. He has improved over each of his three seasons in the NBA and is blossoming into a cornerstone piece for the Nets.

►D.J. Wilson, 2017, No. 17 pick: After a lackluster rookie season that featured multiple G-League stints, Wilson found his footing under Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer as a bench contributor who averaged 5.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game.

►Moritz Wagner, 2018, No. 25 pick: Wagner missed the first 14 games of his rookie campaign due to injury and his playing time fluctuated throughout most of the season. He received a longer look once the Lakers fell out of the playoff race and wrapped up his first year averaging 4.8 points in 10.4 minutes off the bench.