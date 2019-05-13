John Beilein (Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP)

Here is a sampling of the reaction on social media to the news that John Beilein was leaving Michigan to become head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

John Beilein

The man himself thanks Wolverines fans for their support over the last 12 years, during which time Beilein became the school's all-time wins leader, made two Final Four appearances, won two Big Ten tournaments and claimed two Big Ten regular season championships.

Thanks to everyone at the Univ of Michigan for their incredible support these last 12 years. Our fans , alums , leaders, players and students are AMAZING It has been a heck of a ride and I hope you enjoyed our teams and staff as much as I did !Go Blue Forever ! #GoBlue — John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) May 13, 2019

Team reaction

The Michigan basketball Twitter account gives a sendoff to the program's winningest coach.

Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke, who reached the national title and was named Naismith National College Player of the Year in 2013 under Beilein, sends his congratulations.

Cavaliers reaction

And it's officially official.

It's official: John Beilein is the next head coach of the #Cavs. Press release includes quotes from general manager Koby Altman and owner Dan Gilbert. pic.twitter.com/daRMq5tdZr — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) May 13, 2019

Media reaction

Detroit News Pistons beat writer Rod Beard on Beilein's accomplishments at Michigan.

#Michigan John Beilein went to two national championship games and lifted the program from the mediocrity is marinated in before his arrival. I'm not sure Wolverines fans appreciate what he did for that program. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) May 13, 2019

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who broke the story of Beilein's departure, provides some details behind how the deal developed.

Talks escalated over the weekend, with a deal reached on Sunday, league sources tell ESPN. Beilein informed his administration on Monday morning of his decision to make leap to NBA, and is telling his players now. https://t.co/qH749G3c3d — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 13, 2019

Alabama head coach Nate Oats, who coached at Romulus High for 11 years, denies interest in the Michigan job, reports Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News.

From Nate Oats: “We love it at Alabama. Completely focused on our job there and getting our family moved down there. I hope my former assistant at Romulus, Saddi Washington, who’s been with Beilein the longest at Michigan gets a shot at the job.

Roll Tide” — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) May 13, 2019

Detroit News columnist Bob Wojnowski with some potential reasoning behind Beilein's decision to leave Michigan.

John Beilein’s jump to the NBA’s Cavs is a shocker because of the timing, but not because of the circumstance. His recent batch players leaving early had to stagger him. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) May 13, 2019

CBS' Tom Fornelli with a pointed assessment of what Beilein's departure means for Michigan's conference foes.

Beilein going to the NBA is great news for any Big Ten team that isn’t Michigan. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) May 13, 2019

Yahoo Sports columnist Dan Wetzel recounts Beilein's climb to the NBA ranks.

Erie Community College, D-III Nazareth College, D-II Le Moyne, D-I Canisius, Richmond, West Virginia, Michigan. Now: NBA Cleveland Cavaliers. What a career climb for Beilein, true coach's coach. https://t.co/lt8XiR7tUY — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) May 13, 2019

Detroit News alumni and current Yahoo Sports writer Vincent Goodwill talks what Beilein's five-year deal means for the NBA coaching market.

John Beilein's 5-year deal is precisely why Ty Lue was insulted by the prospect of a 3-year deal from the Lakers. It's the cost of doing business in the NBA — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) May 13, 2019

ESPN's Myron Medcalf on the potential options that Michigan will have to fill the head coaching vacancy.

Michigan is a GREAT basketball job. And Beilein found success there in the one and done era. I don’t care if your favorite coach just signed an extension. If Michigan calls, he will, at a minimum, listen. — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) May 13, 2019

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connnor with some praise for Beilein and some insight on how serious his NBA goals were this time last year.

When Beilein interviewed with the Pistons last summer some execs thought he was just trying to use Detroit as leverage for a big deal to stay with Michigan. But it appears his NBA interest was very real. Good hire for the Cavaliers. Beilein ran one of the best systems in college. https://t.co/IsJRT3ve3l — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 13, 2019

Fan reaction

"Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened."

Perspective.

John Beilein is a saint. He doesn’t have a number, so his jersey can’t be retired, but can we retire a squirt gun or something?



That man resurrected a long-dormant Michigan basketball program and did it the right way in an era where basically everyone else does it the wrong way. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) May 13, 2019

Let it out. This is a safe place.

That surgery that Beilein had to fix his heart.



Gonna need one of those pic.twitter.com/TQpB0Z2K3h — Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) May 13, 2019

*Adds Tupac's "Changes" to queue*

John Beilein going to the NBA is a loss for college basketball. Such a classy coach who ran a clean program. Gonna miss competing against him in the Big Ten. Wish him the best — ♡ Tara ♡ (@TaraStafford) May 13, 2019

Now there's an idea.

With Beilein out and Harbaugh incapable of doing anything impressive, maybe the University of Michigan can finally grow up and become a hockey school. — Kyle M. (@KyleWIIM) May 13, 2019

Alright, let's get right to the point.

If I am Michigan, I call Texas Tech and double that coaches salary — Ryan Ehlke (@RyanEL_KEY) May 13, 2019

Who doesn't love a good #ThrowbackMonday?

With John Beilein becoming the Cavs head coach, here’s a throwback to Beilein on his high school varsity team (far right)@UniWatch@PhilHeckenpic.twitter.com/jpW8eyJHIC — Tailgate Throwback Sports (@Throwback_Sport) May 13, 2019

Wolverine Corner with a heartfelt parting message for Beilein.