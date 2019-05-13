Here is a sampling of the reaction on social media to the news that John Beilein was leaving Michigan to become head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
John Beilein
The man himself thanks Wolverines fans for their support over the last 12 years, during which time Beilein became the school's all-time wins leader, made two Final Four appearances, won two Big Ten tournaments and claimed two Big Ten regular season championships.
Team reaction
The Michigan basketball Twitter account gives a sendoff to the program's winningest coach.
Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke, who reached the national title and was named Naismith National College Player of the Year in 2013 under Beilein, sends his congratulations.
Cavaliers reaction
And it's officially official.
Media reaction
Detroit News Pistons beat writer Rod Beard on Beilein's accomplishments at Michigan.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who broke the story of Beilein's departure, provides some details behind how the deal developed.
Alabama head coach Nate Oats, who coached at Romulus High for 11 years, denies interest in the Michigan job, reports Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News.
Detroit News columnist Bob Wojnowski with some potential reasoning behind Beilein's decision to leave Michigan.
CBS' Tom Fornelli with a pointed assessment of what Beilein's departure means for Michigan's conference foes.
Yahoo Sports columnist Dan Wetzel recounts Beilein's climb to the NBA ranks.
Detroit News alumni and current Yahoo Sports writer Vincent Goodwill talks what Beilein's five-year deal means for the NBA coaching market.
ESPN's Myron Medcalf on the potential options that Michigan will have to fill the head coaching vacancy.
The Ringer's Kevin O'Connnor with some praise for Beilein and some insight on how serious his NBA goals were this time last year.
Fan reaction
"Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened."
Perspective.
Let it out. This is a safe place.
*Adds Tupac's "Changes" to queue*
Now there's an idea.
Alright, let's get right to the point.
Who doesn't love a good #ThrowbackMonday?
Wolverine Corner with a heartfelt parting message for Beilein.
