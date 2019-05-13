Michigan head coach John Beilein speaks during a news conference. (Photo: Chris Carlson, AP)

Michigan coach John Beilein thought about making a jump to the NBA last year.

This time around, Beilein is actually taking the leap.

Beilein, Michigan basketball’s all-time winningest coach, has agreed to become the next head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The news was first reported Monday by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported that Beilein agreed to a five-year deal on Sunday. A University of Michigan athletics spokesman confirmed Beilein's departure.

"Thanks to everyone at the Univ of Michigan for their incredible support these last 12 years," Beilein tweeted. "Our fans, alums, leaders, players and students are AMAZING It has been a heck of a ride and I hope you enjoyed our teams and staff as much as I did! Go Blue Forever! #GoBlue"

Beilein, 66, has coached the Wolverines the past 12 seasons, guiding them to nine 20-plus win seasons, nine NCAA Tournament appearances, two Big Ten regular-season championships, two conference tournament titles, and two national championship game appearances.

Beilein is 278-150 at Michigan, and owns an 829-468 career record in college, which includes previous stops at Nazareth, Le Moyne, Canisius, Richmond and West Virginia.

After guiding the Wolverines to the national title game in 2018, Beilein led Michigan to a second consecutive 30-win season in 2018-19, and a berth in the Sweet Sixteen for the fifth time in seven years, where it fell to eventual national runner-up Texas Tech.

The Wolverines appeared poised to return the majority of their top players from that team, but Ignas Brazdeikis, Charles Matthews and Jordan Poole announced shortly after the season they would test the NBA waters. Matthews and Poole since have said they will remain in the NBA draft and won't return to Michigan, while Brazdeikis — the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year — hasn't announced whether he'll return.

Beilein flirted with an opportunity in the NBA last summer, interviewing for the head-coaching vacancy with the Detroit Pistons, before removing his name from consideration and opting to remain in Ann Arbor.

"I love the University of Michigan and I am excited about coaching our Men’s Basketball Team next season and in the years to come!" Beilein tweeted at the time, in announcing his decision.

Following his talks with the Pistons, Beilein and Michigan agreed to a contract extension that would have kept him in Ann Arbor through the 2022-23 season.

According to the contract details, Beilein has a $2 million buyout if he's terminated in 2019-2020. That figure drops by $500,000 each following season to $1.5 million in 2020-21, $1 million in 2021-22 and $500,000 in 2022-23. After that point, however, Michigan will not owe Beilein any payment in any subsequent contract year.

Conversely, if Beilein opted to leave Michigan anytime before April 15, 2023, he was required to provide "reasonable advance written notice of the termination of his employment." He won't be required to pay a buyout.

Starting on April 16, the contract automatically extended for an additional year, as it would each subsequent year April 16, absent notice otherwise from either side, meaning Beilein was to stay on until at least April 2024.

Prior to Beilein re-signing with Michigan, athletic director Warde Manuel had discussed offering Beilein a lifetime contract.

