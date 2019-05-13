John Beilein's career at Michigan
When Michigan basketball coach John Beilein arrived in Ann Arbor in 2007 from West Virginia, he restored a winning tradition to a program that had fallen on hard times. Although he is departing the university to become head coach of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, Beilein leaves a strong record of his 12 seasons in Ann Arbor. He led the Wolverines to two NCAA championship game apearances (2013, 2018) and nine NCAA tournament invitations. His career record at Michigan was 278-150. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
John Beilein is overjoyed as he hugs an assistant coach after the announcement at Crisler Center that the Wolverines were selected for the NCAA tournament on March 15, 2009. It was Beilein's second year at Michigan and the first of nine NCAA tournament selections during his 12-year tenure. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
John Beilein talks with Michigan guard Jordan Poole in the second half of a 79-62 loss the Villanova in the NCAA national championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan coach John Beilein yells during the first half of a Sweet Sixteen loss to Texas Tech on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. It proved to be Beilein's final game at Michigan. Texas Tech went on to play in the national title game, losing to Virginia. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Michigan's new men's basketball coach John Beilein is introduced during a press conference with Michigan basketball players (background) at the Junge Family Championship Center in Ann Arbor on April 4, 2007. Beilein had previously coached at West Virginia. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein thanks his wife Kathleen for all her support. He also thanked the players, his coaching staff and the fans as the Wolverines received an 8th seed in the West Regional of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on on Sunday, March 13, 2011. Michigan trounced Tennessee in the opening game before narrowly losing a heartbreaker to Duke in Charlotte, North Carolina. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein shows the fans the South Regional championship net after his Wolverines defeated Florida 79-59 on Sunday, March 31, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. Michigan went on to beat Syracuse in the national semi-final in Atlanta before falling to Louisville in the 2013 NCAA title game. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein looks on as the Wolverines struggle in a game against Iowa State at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on December 3, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein observes his team as they practice at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, for the NCAA Tournament on March. 20, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
First-year Michigan basketball coach John Beilein, who left the same position at West Virginia University, talks about his friend and football coach Rich Rodriguez, who until the day before had coached football at West Virginia until accepting the the head football coaching job at Michigan. Rich Rodriguez's tenure at Michigan would last just three dismal seasons (15-22 record) and be marred by an NCAA practice-time rules violation investigation. Beilein, however, would spend 12 seasons at Michigan, leading the team to two finals fours and nine NCAA tournament bids. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Kathlyn and John Beilein look worried as the third region is announced and no Michigan bid while watching the NCAA Tournament selection show at Crisler Center on March 15, 2009. Eventually the Wolverines would be selected, the first of nine NCAA tournament bids Beilein's Michigan teams would earn. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
John Beilein instructs guard Darius Morris during a game in 2009. Morris was one of many Michigan players coached by Beilein who went on to play in the NBA. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Harvard head coach Tommy Amaker, the man he replaced in Ann Arbor four years before, before a game in Ann Arbor on Saturday, December 4, 2010. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan basketball coach John Beilein (far left) and his players, including (left to right) Darius Morris, Evan Smotrycz, Blake McLimans, Tim Hardaway, Jr., and Zack Novak, react to the Wolverines' selection as an 8th seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Sunday, March 13, 2011. Michigan would defeat Tennessee in the first game before losing a close one to Duke in Charlotte, North Carolina. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan sophomore Darius Morris and head coach John Beilein celebrate the Wolverines' selection as a No. 8 seed in the West Regional of the NCAA men's basketball tournament during a selection show event at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 13, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein listens as assistant coach LaVall Jordan suggests a practice drill using pieces on the table top basketball court diagram to illustrate it during a coaches planning meeting Wednesday afternoon before practice. Assistant coach Bacari Alexander (far right) looks on. Both Jordan and Alexander would leave Michigan during Beilein's tenure to be head coaches at other NCAA Div. 1 schools. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
John Beilein (center) watches his team run a four-on-four scrimmage during practice at Crisler Arena on February 20, 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein makes a phone call in his office inside the multi-million dollar William Davidson Player Development Center in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, February 20, 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein (left) discusses strategies to motivate his team with assistant coaches Bacari Alexander (back to camera), Jeff Meyer and LaVall Jordan (far right) during a coaches planning meeting in 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Coach John Beilein (right) and the Michigan players smile at a funny video the players were watching just before looking at game film in the theater room where the team studies film of themselves and their upcoming opponents on February 20, 2013. Beilein used Wednesday's film session to restore the confidence of his young players by showing video clips of them making great defensive plays this season. Beilein wanted to give them some affirmations after a stretch of tough games, which included three Big Ten road losses away from Crisler Arena. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan assistant coaches LaVall Jordan (left), Jeff Meyer (center) and head coach John Beilein react to a three-point play of a game as No. 4-seed Michigan Wolverines defeated the No. 13-seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits 71-56 in a second round NCAA tournament game at The Palace of Auburn Hills on Thursday, March 21, 2013. Jordan is now the head coach at Butler, where Meyer is an assistant coach. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
In one of the biggest moments during coach John Beilein's career at Michigan, guard Trey Burke hits a 3-pointer over Kansas forward Kevin Young to tie a Sweet Sixteen game with 4.2 seconds to go. The shot sent the game into overtime. Michigan beats Kansas 87-85 in overtime on Friday, March 29, 2013. The Wolverines would go on to the national title game before losing to Louisville and Trey Burke would be named the national player of the year. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Patrick Beilein and Kathleen Beilein, the son and wife of Michigan head coach John Beilein, enjoy the Wolverines' victory over Syracuse 61-56 on Saturday, April 6, 2013 to advance to the national championship game against Louisville. Patrick is now a head basketball coach at Niagara University. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
John Beilein, Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. answer questions from the media after their loss to Louisville in the NCAA title game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Monday, April 8, 2013. Both Burke and Hardaway would go on to play in the NBA. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan coach John Beilein leaves the court after Wolverines' loss to Louisville in the national title game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on April 8, 2013. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan sophomore Trey Burke, the unanimous national player of the year, accepts the Bill Buntin Most Valuable Player award from head coach John Beilein during the team's 52nd annual post-season 'Michigan Basketball Awards Celebration' on Tuesday, April 16, 2013 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein raises his arms to the fans as he heads for the locker room after the Wolverines' 79-59 South Regional finals victory over Florida at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, March 31, 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein shakes hands with his son Patrick Beilein immediately after the 20th-ranked Wolverines defeated the Bradley Braves 77-66 at Crisler Arena on December 22, 2011. Patrick, then an assistant coach with Bradley, is now the head basketball coach at Niagara University. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) as he comes out of the game after being called for a foul during a victory over Montana in the first round of the Men's NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kansas on March 15, 2018. Michigan won 61-47 and would advance all the way to the 2018 national title game, losing to Villanova. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
In one of the biggest moments in John Beilein's career at Michigan, guard Jordan Poole (2) runs in celebration after hitting a last-second basket to beat Houston 64-63 in the second round of the Men's NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kansas on March 17, 2018. Michigan would advance all the way to the title game, which they lost to Villanova. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein and his wife Kathleen are carted to the post-game interview room after the Wolverines lost tp Villanovam 79-62 in the 2018 NCAA championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein instructs senior guard Stu Douglass during a victory over sixth-ranked Ohio State 56-51 on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2012. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan coach John Beilein has a disagreement with the ref during a break in the action of a game against Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on February 24, 2019. Michigan dropped all three games they played against the Spartans in 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein contemplates a bitter defeat at the hands of the Ohio Bobcats with along with assistant coaches LaVall Jordan (left) and Bacari Alexander (right) in the locker room at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee after the 65-60 loss on Friday, March 16, 2012. It was one of only two first-round NCAA tournament exits by the Wolverines in nine tournament appearances under Beilein. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with freshman Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Charles Matthews (1) during a victory over North Carolina at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on Nov. 28, 2018. Michigan beat the Tarheels 84-67. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans of an NCAA Tournament victory over Florida at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on March. 23, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Rosemont, Ill. — When Warde Manuel got the news Monday morning, he couldn’t help but be surprised.

    It was then the Michigan athletic director was informed that men’s basketball coach John Beilein was leaving for the NBA to become the coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Beilein had kept Manuel abreast of conversations he was having with the Cavs, but as Manuel departed for Chicago to attend meetings at Big Ten headquarters, he wasn’t planning on beginning a search to replace the winningest coach in program history.

    Things change quickly, though, and now Manuel finds himself searching for a new coach in what might be the biggest move of his tenure leading the Michigan program.

    “Yeah, I mean actually I was,” Manuel said when asked if the move was a surprise. “John obviously is a great coach but even a better person. Him, Kathleen and his family are a big part of Michigan and spent the last 12 years and had great success here, particularly the last five years. So I was surprised that he was leaving, and I wish him well, but it did hit me by surprise.

    “I knew some of the conversations he had going on, he was very good about keeping me posted that there was some conversations, some talking going on, some interest in having those conversations. But I was surprised by the final outcome.”

    Where Manuel turns from here is the biggest question facing the Wolverines, and it doesn’t come at exactly the best time. Manuel conceded most coaching moves have been made at this point, but he also feels Michigan has become a top-10 program in the country and would be a highly sought-after position.

    By Monday afternoon, Manuel said he’d already heard from plenty of people about possible candidates, but he emphasized taking the time to pick the right coach instead of the first one to “raise their hand.”

    After 12 seasons at Michigan, basketball coach John Beilein is leaving for the NBA, to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rod Beard, The Detroit News

     

    “The timeline (for finding a new coach) is I want to get it right,” Manuel said. “While I’d like it to be done ASAP I’m also gonna take the time to make sure that we find the right person for Michigan and the right person to step in and continue and drive the success that we’ve had.”

    While Beilein’s ultimate decision to leave wasn’t what Manuel was expecting he has had some time to prepare for finding a new basketball coach.

    Last offseason, Beilein was a candidate to become the coach of the Detroit Pistons, forcing Manuel to consider the fact he might need to find a replacement. Beilein ended up staying at Michigan, received a new contract and had Manuel talking about keeping Beilein around for the rest of his coaching career.

    Still, it was a reminder to stay on top of things.

    “You’re always prepared, you try to be, at least,” Manuel said. “You hope to never have to do anything with it. You try to prepare and think about the next steps and have conversations around what that would look like and who that might be, but I wasn’t hoping to implement any plans.”

    A year later, Manuel is implementing that plan and said he’d consider many of the same names he had in mind back then, but experience is clearly near the top of his list of requirements.

    “If I can get a proven coach, someone who has a track record as a head coach,” Manuel said, “that’s what I’d like to see.”

    Plenty of coaches out there fit the bill. Names like Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics, Jay Wright of Villanova and Tony Bennett of Virginia have been mentioned. Those might be considered longshots but that type of coach would also be a home run.

    Whoever it is, Manuel wants someone who continues many of the things Beilein established.

    “I want someone who can coach and develop talent,” Manuel said. “John did it and this league has done it year-in and year-out. We’re not teams full of five stars. We develop talent in the league. It’s a tough league that plays hard, so we’re looking for somebody that can develop talent and coach.”

    And there’s one more aspect that Manuel won’t compromise on.

    “John has established you can win with integrity and do things the right way,” Manuel said. “Given some of the issues that have popped up in this sport, I want to assure that whoever leads our program understands that and has that in their background where they are beyond reproach.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

     

