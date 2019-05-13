CLOSE

After 12 seasons at Michigan, basketball coach John Beilein is leaving for the NBA, to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rod Beard, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

With John Beilein headed to Cleveland to take his shot at the NBA, it’s now up to Michigan and athletic director Warde Manuel to find his replacement.

Fortunately for the Wolverines, Beilein has elevated the program to a level where the Michigan job is now seen as one of the premier positions in college basketball. So, any call Manuel makes, no matter who the coach is, it will require serious consideration.

There is no level too high for Michigan to reach on this one. Outside of Mike Krzyzewski — he’s not leaving Duke for any job — there is no call Manuel shouldn’t make. That doesn’t mean it has to be a big name to be a good hire, but there are no limits on this one.

With that, here’s a look at some names that Manuel might have jotted down at some point.

Billy Donovan, Oklahoma City Thunder

It’s hard to argue with Donovan’s record at the college level after he led Florida to back-to-back NCAA championships in 2006-07. But after three straight first-round exits from the NBA playoffs with the Thunder, there have been rumblings about his job status. Also, he was reportedly a target for UCLA after it fired Steve Alford.

Jay Wright, Villanova

He’s won two of the last four national championships and has done so without regularly landing a bunch of blue-chip prospects, not at all unlike Beilein built things with the Wolverines. But Wright reportedly turned down an offer from UCLA that would have doubled his salary, so getting him to leave Villanova might not be easy.

Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics

The Celtics were the favorite in the East before the season started, but failed to reach the conference finals.  After six seasons in Boston, maybe Stevens is ready to move on. It’s worth the call for a guy who took Butler to back-to-back national championship games in 2010 and 2011 before heading to the NBA.

Chris Beard, Texas Tech

He just got to the national championship game and almost won the darned thing at Texas Tech. That’s pretty impressive and the Red Raiders are doing their best to keep him, giving him a hefty raise. But Beard’s style of defense might be the perfect fit for the Big Ten and a move to a program like Michigan would be a significant promotion for the well-traveled Beard.

Juwan Howard, Miami Heat

This hire would certainly connect generations as Howard and his fellow Fab Five teammates changed college basketball in the early 90’s with the Wolverines. Howard has been an assistant with the Heat since 2013 and is a rising candidate, interviewing for the Pistons job last year and the Cavaliers this year. His lack of experience at the college level might only be seen as a minor deterrent.

LaVall Jordan, Butler

A former Michigan assistant under Beilein, Jordan was part of the staff that reached the 2013 national title game and was key to the development of Trey Burke. He left to become the head coach at Milwaukee for one season before taking over at Butler. He led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament in 2017-18 but settled for an NIT berth this past season.

Luke Yaklich, Michigan

In two years as one of Beilein’s assistants, Yaklich has orchestrated a significant turnaround to the Wolverines’ defense. Once a team that looked at defense as a chance to take a break from scoring, Michigan became one of the top defensive teams in the nation in each of the past two seasons, and Yaklich was credited with the improvement. His college experience is limited with just four years as an assistant at Illinois State before coming to Michigan, so that, no doubt, could be seen as a negative.

Saddi Washington, Michigan

Like Yaklich, Washington doesn’t have any head-coaching experience at the college level, but he’s spent three years with Beilein after a decade coaching alongside Oakland’s Greg Kampe, the last three as associate head coach. It wouldn’t be a big splash in terms of a name, but the transition would be a smooth one.

Rick Pitino, free agent

There’s no call that shouldn't be made, right? So, why not? OK, there’s a few reasons why not, especially the fact Pitino was fired from Louisville after more than one transgression, the last being his alleged knowledge of payments to a recruit. He has, however, won two national championships, even though the 2013 title at Louisville was vacated (ironically, the Cardinals beat the Beilein-led Wolverines). So, the coaching resume is hard to match, but is the baggage worth it? Probably not.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau

John Beilein's career at Michigan
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

When Michigan basketball coach John Beilein arrived in Ann Arbor in 2007 from West Virginia, he restored a winning tradition to a program that had fallen on hard times. Although he is departing the university to become head coach of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, Beilein leaves a strong record of his 12 seasons in Ann Arbor. He led the Wolverines to two NCAA championship game apearances (2013, 2018) and nine NCAA tournament invitations. His career record at Michigan was 278-150.
When Michigan basketball coach John Beilein arrived in Ann Arbor in 2007 from West Virginia, he restored a winning tradition to a program that had fallen on hard times. Although he is departing the university to become head coach of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, Beilein leaves a strong record of his 12 seasons in Ann Arbor. He led the Wolverines to two NCAA championship game apearances (2013, 2018) and nine NCAA tournament invitations. His career record at Michigan was 278-150. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
John Beilein is overjoyed as he hugs an assistant coach after the announcement at Crisler Center that the Wolverines were selected for the NCAA tournament on March 15, 2009. It was Beilein's second year at Michigan and the first of nine NCAA tournament selections during his 12-year tenure.
John Beilein is overjoyed as he hugs an assistant coach after the announcement at Crisler Center that the Wolverines were selected for the NCAA tournament on March 15, 2009. It was Beilein's second year at Michigan and the first of nine NCAA tournament selections during his 12-year tenure. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
John Beilein talks with Michigan guard Jordan Poole in the second half of a 79-62 loss the Villanova in the NCAA national championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2018.
John Beilein talks with Michigan guard Jordan Poole in the second half of a 79-62 loss the Villanova in the NCAA national championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan coach John Beilein yells during the first half of a Sweet Sixteen loss to Texas Tech on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. It proved to be Beilein's final game at Michigan. Texas Tech went on to play in the national title game, losing to Virginia.
Michigan coach John Beilein yells during the first half of a Sweet Sixteen loss to Texas Tech on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. It proved to be Beilein's final game at Michigan. Texas Tech went on to play in the national title game, losing to Virginia. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's new men's basketball coach John Beilein is introduced during a press conference with Michigan basketball players (background) at the Junge Family Championship Center in Ann Arbor on April 4, 2007. Beilein had previously coached at West Virginia.
Buy Photo
Michigan's new men's basketball coach John Beilein is introduced during a press conference with Michigan basketball players (background) at the Junge Family Championship Center in Ann Arbor on April 4, 2007. Beilein had previously coached at West Virginia. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein thanks his wife Kathleen for all her support. He also thanked the players, his coaching staff and the fans as the Wolverines received an 8th seed in the West Regional of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on on Sunday, March 13, 2011. Michigan trounced Tennessee in the opening game before narrowly losing a heartbreaker to Duke in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach John Beilein thanks his wife Kathleen for all her support. He also thanked the players, his coaching staff and the fans as the Wolverines received an 8th seed in the West Regional of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on on Sunday, March 13, 2011. Michigan trounced Tennessee in the opening game before narrowly losing a heartbreaker to Duke in Charlotte, North Carolina. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein shows the fans the South Regional championship net after his Wolverines defeated Florida 79-59 on Sunday, March 31, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. Michigan went on to beat Syracuse in the national semi-final in Atlanta before falling to Louisville in the 2013 NCAA title game.
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach John Beilein shows the fans the South Regional championship net after his Wolverines defeated Florida 79-59 on Sunday, March 31, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. Michigan went on to beat Syracuse in the national semi-final in Atlanta before falling to Louisville in the 2013 NCAA title game. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein looks on as the Wolverines struggle in a game against Iowa State at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on December 3, 2011.
Michigan head coach John Beilein looks on as the Wolverines struggle in a game against Iowa State at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on December 3, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein observes his team as they practice at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, for the NCAA Tournament on March. 20, 2019.
Michigan head coach John Beilein observes his team as they practice at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, for the NCAA Tournament on March. 20, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
First-year Michigan basketball coach John Beilein, who left the same position at West Virginia University, talks about his friend and football coach Rich Rodriguez, who until the day before had coached football at West Virginia until accepting the the head football coaching job at Michigan. Rich Rodriguez's tenure at Michigan would last just three dismal seasons (15-22 record) and be marred by an NCAA practice-time rules violation investigation. Beilein, however, would spend 12 seasons at Michigan, leading the team to two finals fours and nine NCAA tournament bids.
First-year Michigan basketball coach John Beilein, who left the same position at West Virginia University, talks about his friend and football coach Rich Rodriguez, who until the day before had coached football at West Virginia until accepting the the head football coaching job at Michigan. Rich Rodriguez's tenure at Michigan would last just three dismal seasons (15-22 record) and be marred by an NCAA practice-time rules violation investigation. Beilein, however, would spend 12 seasons at Michigan, leading the team to two finals fours and nine NCAA tournament bids. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kathlyn and John Beilein look worried as the third region is announced and no Michigan bid while watching the NCAA Tournament selection show at Crisler Center on March 15, 2009. Eventually the Wolverines would be selected, the first of nine NCAA tournament bids Beilein's Michigan teams would earn.
Kathlyn and John Beilein look worried as the third region is announced and no Michigan bid while watching the NCAA Tournament selection show at Crisler Center on March 15, 2009. Eventually the Wolverines would be selected, the first of nine NCAA tournament bids Beilein's Michigan teams would earn. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
John Beilein instructs guard Darius Morris during a game in 2009. Morris was one of many Michigan players coached by Beilein who went on to play in the NBA.
John Beilein instructs guard Darius Morris during a game in 2009. Morris was one of many Michigan players coached by Beilein who went on to play in the NBA. Steve Perez, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Harvard head coach Tommy Amaker, the man he replaced in Ann Arbor four years before, before a game in Ann Arbor on Saturday, December 4, 2010.
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Harvard head coach Tommy Amaker, the man he replaced in Ann Arbor four years before, before a game in Ann Arbor on Saturday, December 4, 2010. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan basketball coach John Beilein (far left) and his players, including (left to right) Darius Morris, Evan Smotrycz, Blake McLimans, Tim Hardaway, Jr., and Zack Novak, react to the Wolverines' selection as an 8th seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Sunday, March 13, 2011. Michigan would defeat Tennessee in the first game before losing a close one to Duke in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Michigan basketball coach John Beilein (far left) and his players, including (left to right) Darius Morris, Evan Smotrycz, Blake McLimans, Tim Hardaway, Jr., and Zack Novak, react to the Wolverines' selection as an 8th seed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Sunday, March 13, 2011. Michigan would defeat Tennessee in the first game before losing a close one to Duke in Charlotte, North Carolina. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan sophomore Darius Morris and head coach John Beilein celebrate the Wolverines' selection as a No. 8 seed in the West Regional of the NCAA men's basketball tournament during a selection show event at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 13, 2011.
Michigan sophomore Darius Morris and head coach John Beilein celebrate the Wolverines' selection as a No. 8 seed in the West Regional of the NCAA men's basketball tournament during a selection show event at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 13, 2011. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein listens as assistant coach LaVall Jordan suggests a practice drill using pieces on the table top basketball court diagram to illustrate it during a coaches planning meeting Wednesday afternoon before practice. Assistant coach Bacari Alexander (far right) looks on. Both Jordan and Alexander would leave Michigan during Beilein's tenure to be head coaches at other NCAA Div. 1 schools.
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein listens as assistant coach LaVall Jordan suggests a practice drill using pieces on the table top basketball court diagram to illustrate it during a coaches planning meeting Wednesday afternoon before practice. Assistant coach Bacari Alexander (far right) looks on. Both Jordan and Alexander would leave Michigan during Beilein's tenure to be head coaches at other NCAA Div. 1 schools. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
John Beilein (center) watches his team run a four-on-four scrimmage during practice at Crisler Arena on February 20, 2013.
John Beilein (center) watches his team run a four-on-four scrimmage during practice at Crisler Arena on February 20, 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein makes a phone call in his office inside the multi-million dollar William Davidson Player Development Center in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, February 20, 2013.
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein makes a phone call in his office inside the multi-million dollar William Davidson Player Development Center in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, February 20, 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein (left) discusses strategies to motivate his team with assistant coaches Bacari Alexander (back to camera), Jeff Meyer and LaVall Jordan (far right) during a coaches planning meeting in 2013.
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein (left) discusses strategies to motivate his team with assistant coaches Bacari Alexander (back to camera), Jeff Meyer and LaVall Jordan (far right) during a coaches planning meeting in 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Coach John Beilein (right) and the Michigan players smile at a funny video the players were watching just before looking at game film in the theater room where the team studies film of themselves and their upcoming opponents on February 20, 2013. Beilein used Wednesday's film session to restore the confidence of his young players by showing video clips of them making great defensive plays this season. Beilein wanted to give them some affirmations after a stretch of tough games, which included three Big Ten road losses away from Crisler Arena.
Coach John Beilein (right) and the Michigan players smile at a funny video the players were watching just before looking at game film in the theater room where the team studies film of themselves and their upcoming opponents on February 20, 2013. Beilein used Wednesday's film session to restore the confidence of his young players by showing video clips of them making great defensive plays this season. Beilein wanted to give them some affirmations after a stretch of tough games, which included three Big Ten road losses away from Crisler Arena. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan assistant coaches LaVall Jordan (left), Jeff Meyer (center) and head coach John Beilein react to a three-point play of a game as No. 4-seed Michigan Wolverines defeated the No. 13-seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits 71-56 in a second round NCAA tournament game at The Palace of Auburn Hills on Thursday, March 21, 2013. Jordan is now the head coach at Butler, where Meyer is an assistant coach.
Michigan assistant coaches LaVall Jordan (left), Jeff Meyer (center) and head coach John Beilein react to a three-point play of a game as No. 4-seed Michigan Wolverines defeated the No. 13-seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits 71-56 in a second round NCAA tournament game at The Palace of Auburn Hills on Thursday, March 21, 2013. Jordan is now the head coach at Butler, where Meyer is an assistant coach. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
In one of the biggest moments during coach John Beilein's career at Michigan, guard Trey Burke hits a 3-pointer over Kansas forward Kevin Young to tie a Sweet Sixteen game with 4.2 seconds to go. The shot sent the game into overtime. Michigan beats Kansas 87-85 in overtime on Friday, March 29, 2013. The Wolverines would go on to the national title game before losing to Louisville and Trey Burke would be named the national player of the year.
In one of the biggest moments during coach John Beilein's career at Michigan, guard Trey Burke hits a 3-pointer over Kansas forward Kevin Young to tie a Sweet Sixteen game with 4.2 seconds to go. The shot sent the game into overtime. Michigan beats Kansas 87-85 in overtime on Friday, March 29, 2013. The Wolverines would go on to the national title game before losing to Louisville and Trey Burke would be named the national player of the year. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Patrick Beilein and Kathleen Beilein, the son and wife of Michigan head coach John Beilein, enjoy the Wolverines' victory over Syracuse 61-56 on Saturday, April 6, 2013 to advance to the national championship game against Louisville. Patrick is now a head basketball coach at Niagara University.
Patrick Beilein and Kathleen Beilein, the son and wife of Michigan head coach John Beilein, enjoy the Wolverines' victory over Syracuse 61-56 on Saturday, April 6, 2013 to advance to the national championship game against Louisville. Patrick is now a head basketball coach at Niagara University. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
John Beilein, Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. answer questions from the media after their loss to Louisville in the NCAA title game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Monday, April 8, 2013. Both Burke and Hardaway would go on to play in the NBA.
John Beilein, Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr. answer questions from the media after their loss to Louisville in the NCAA title game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Monday, April 8, 2013. Both Burke and Hardaway would go on to play in the NBA. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan coach John Beilein leaves the court after Wolverines' loss to Louisville in the national title game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on April 8, 2013.
Michigan coach John Beilein leaves the court after Wolverines' loss to Louisville in the national title game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on April 8, 2013. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan sophomore Trey Burke, the unanimous national player of the year, accepts the Bill Buntin Most Valuable Player award from head coach John Beilein during the team's 52nd annual post-season 'Michigan Basketball Awards Celebration' on Tuesday, April 16, 2013 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Buy Photo
Michigan sophomore Trey Burke, the unanimous national player of the year, accepts the Bill Buntin Most Valuable Player award from head coach John Beilein during the team's 52nd annual post-season 'Michigan Basketball Awards Celebration' on Tuesday, April 16, 2013 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein raises his arms to the fans as he heads for the locker room after the Wolverines' 79-59 South Regional finals victory over Florida at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, March 31, 2013.
Michigan head coach John Beilein raises his arms to the fans as he heads for the locker room after the Wolverines' 79-59 South Regional finals victory over Florida at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, March 31, 2013. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein shakes hands with his son Patrick Beilein immediately after the 20th-ranked Wolverines defeated the Bradley Braves 77-66 at Crisler Arena on December 22, 2011. Patrick, then an assistant coach with Bradley, is now the head basketball coach at Niagara University.
Buy Photo
Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein shakes hands with his son Patrick Beilein immediately after the 20th-ranked Wolverines defeated the Bradley Braves 77-66 at Crisler Arena on December 22, 2011. Patrick, then an assistant coach with Bradley, is now the head basketball coach at Niagara University. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) as he comes out of the game after being called for a foul during a victory over Montana in the first round of the Men's NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kansas on March 15, 2018. Michigan won 61-47 and would advance all the way to the 2018 national title game, losing to Villanova.
Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) as he comes out of the game after being called for a foul during a victory over Montana in the first round of the Men's NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kansas on March 15, 2018. Michigan won 61-47 and would advance all the way to the 2018 national title game, losing to Villanova. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
In one of the biggest moments in John Beilein's career at Michigan, guard Jordan Poole (2) runs in celebration after hitting a last-second basket to beat Houston 64-63 in the second round of the Men's NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kansas on March 17, 2018. Michigan would advance all the way to the title game, which they lost to Villanova.
In one of the biggest moments in John Beilein's career at Michigan, guard Jordan Poole (2) runs in celebration after hitting a last-second basket to beat Houston 64-63 in the second round of the Men's NCAA Tournament in Wichita, Kansas on March 17, 2018. Michigan would advance all the way to the title game, which they lost to Villanova. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein and his wife Kathleen are carted to the post-game interview room after the Wolverines lost tp Villanovam 79-62 in the 2018 NCAA championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2018.
Michigan head coach John Beilein and his wife Kathleen are carted to the post-game interview room after the Wolverines lost tp Villanovam 79-62 in the 2018 NCAA championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2018. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein instructs senior guard Stu Douglass during a victory over sixth-ranked Ohio State 56-51 on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2012.
Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein instructs senior guard Stu Douglass during a victory over sixth-ranked Ohio State 56-51 on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2012. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan coach John Beilein has a disagreement with the ref during a break in the action of a game against Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on February 24, 2019. Michigan dropped all three games they played against the Spartans in 2019.
Michigan coach John Beilein has a disagreement with the ref during a break in the action of a game against Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on February 24, 2019. Michigan dropped all three games they played against the Spartans in 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein contemplates a bitter defeat at the hands of the Ohio Bobcats with along with assistant coaches LaVall Jordan (left) and Bacari Alexander (right) in the locker room at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee after the 65-60 loss on Friday, March 16, 2012. It was one of only two first-round NCAA tournament exits by the Wolverines in nine tournament appearances under Beilein.
Michigan head coach John Beilein contemplates a bitter defeat at the hands of the Ohio Bobcats with along with assistant coaches LaVall Jordan (left) and Bacari Alexander (right) in the locker room at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee after the 65-60 loss on Friday, March 16, 2012. It was one of only two first-round NCAA tournament exits by the Wolverines in nine tournament appearances under Beilein. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with freshman Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Charles Matthews (1) during a victory over North Carolina at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on Nov. 28, 2018. Michigan beat the Tarheels 84-67.
Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with freshman Ignas Brazdeikis (13) and Charles Matthews (1) during a victory over North Carolina at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on Nov. 28, 2018. Michigan beat the Tarheels 84-67. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans of an NCAA Tournament victory over Florida at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on March. 23, 2019.
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans of an NCAA Tournament victory over Florida at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on March. 23, 2019. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE