A.J. Henning and J.J. McCarthy, two of the top recruits in Illinois regardless of class, were inside Michigan Stadium in all-white Michigan uniforms with the winged helmet on for a recruiting photo shoot that now is extremely common for visitors at every college.

Henning noted that, as they did their photos, there were fans and students on campus who noticed them, and Henning noticed their passion.

Following the visit, Henning posted the photos to social media with the caption “IL Boys => Michigan Men?”

McCarthy made half of that come true already as the highly-regarded class of 2021 quarterback committed to the Wolverines on his visit. The two are not high school teammates. McCarthy plays at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park while Henning is a receiver at Lincoln-Way East in Frankfort, but they have gotten to know one another through the recruiting process. After McCarthy gave his verbal, Henning tweeted “congrats,” adding “looks like I’m next.”

Michigan fans would hope so. Henning is a four-star prospect described by 247Sports as a “true home-run threat and one of the more electric players in his class.” Also excellent on the track, Henning ran 10.67 in the 100-meter dash his freshman year. Injuries caused him to miss his sophomore track season, but he is running sub-11 so far as a junior. He also ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at The Opening Regional in St. Louis.

He fits what new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis wants. This last trip was not Henning’s first to Michigan; he had been to campus several times and had met Gattis prior to this visit, as well. However, this one was different because in their previous conversations, Gattis was only able to tell Henning about their offensive changes. With spring football completed, they now had a visual on it.

“Coach Gattis got a chance to dive into the film and show me what they were able to do this spring and develop the new offense they’re transitioning into and where I would fit in,” Henning told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. “It’s a lot of the same stuff I’m doing in high school right now as far as being in the slot, being able to go to the outside receiver position and even in the backfield. It’s a great fit.”

Henning will return to Michigan for an official visit June 21-23. Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State and Florida are some of the schools Michigan is battling for him.

The Wolverines are surging though, with several analysts, including Wiltfong, saying Michigan is the school quickly trending up in this recruitment.

“I’d say one of the biggest things I feel is the feel I get when I’m there,” Henning said. “All the coaches are welcoming there. I got a chance to talk with some of the players. It’s the same feel I get from all the people.”

The 247Sports Composite ranks Henning as the No. 1 prospect in Illinois, the nation’s No. 15 receiver and No. 76 prospect overall.

Wolverines offer sophomore DE in Texas

Katy (Texas) Obra D. Tompkins defensive end Tunmise Adeleye was offered by Michigan on Wednesday. Adeleye was a MaxPreps All-American last fall after recording 56 tackles (12 for loss) and eight sacks.

With over 20 offers now, the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Adeleye is considered one of the top prospects in the country. He is ranked No. 47 overall in the 2021 class by 247Sports.

Texas, Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn and Oklahoma are schools he is looking at closely.

He is being recruited by Sherrone Moore for Michigan.

Hawaiian WR nets Michigan offer

Roman Wilson, a three-star junior wide receiver from Honolulu St. Louis, was offered by Michigan on Sunday. The Wolverines, Tennessee and Oregon all offered on the same day, which came the week after what was a big performance for Wilson at The Opening Regional in Oakland.

He ran 4.47 in the 40-yard dash, 4.09 in the shuttle and posted a vertical leap of 36.9 inches on his way to positional MVP honors.

Wilson has additional offers from Hawaii, California, BYU and more.

Wilson reported that he is considering a visit to Michigan, but has not set a date yet.

