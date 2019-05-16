Jim Harbaugh now has seven players commited to Michigan's 2020 class. He turned down offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State among others. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Four-star offensive tackle Zak Zinter announced on Twitter that he’ll be furthering his “academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan.”

“I am 100% committed,” said Zinter, a six-foot-six, 300-pound lineman from North Andover (Mass.) Buckingham Browne and Nichols School.

Zinter is the seventh player to commit to Michigan's 2020 class. He turned down offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State among others.

“Thank you, coach (Jim) Harbaugh, coach (Ed) Warriner and the entire coaching staff at Michigan for believing in me,” he said.