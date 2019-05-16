Share This Story!
Four-star offensive tackle Zak Zinter announced on Twitter that he'll be furthering his "academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan."
Four-star offensive tackle Zak Zinter commits to Michigan
Detroit News staff
Published 9:50 p.m. ET May 16, 2019 | Updated 5:52 a.m. ET May 17, 2019
Four-star offensive tackle Zak Zinter announced on Twitter that he’ll be furthering his “academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan.”
“I am 100% committed,” said Zinter, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman from North Andover (Mass.) Buckingham Browne and Nichols School.
Zinter is the seventh player to commit to Michigan's 2020 class. He turned down offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State among others.
Zinter is ranked the No. 2 prospect in Massachusetts and the No. 29 offensive tackle in the nation for 2020 by 247Sports.
“Thank you, coach (Jim) Harbaugh, coach (Ed) Warinner and the entire coaching staff at Michigan for believing in me,” he said.
