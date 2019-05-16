Jalen Wilson (10) is seeking his release from his letter of intent to play at Michigan. moves for the hoop as the Wildcats swept to victory in a close match over DeSoto High School in playoff action on Friday, February 23, 2018. PLEASE CREDIT: Joyce Marshall / Fort Worth Star-Telegram (Photo: Joyce Marshall, Fort Worth Star-Telegram)

The hits keep coming for the Michigan basketball program.

Top-50 recruit and 2019 signee Jalen Wilson has asked to be released from his national letter of intent and will look to re-open his recruitment, he announced on Twitter Thursday.

The news comes three days after former coach John Beilein left Michigan for the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

“First, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to join the Michigan family last May,” Wilson tweeted. “I would also like to thank the coaching staff and the City of Ann Arbor for showing an unbelievable amount of love and support. Due to the sudden head coaching change, I have requested my release from The University of Michigan, and will re-open my recruitment.”

Wilson, a four-star forward, became Michigan’s highest-rated recruit since 2014 when he announced his commitment to the program in May 2018. He picked the Wolverines over Kansas, Baylor, Marquette, Oklahoma State and UCLA.

