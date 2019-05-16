“First, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to join the Michigan family last May,” Wilson tweeted. “I would also like to thank the coaching staff and the City of Ann Arbor for showing an unbelievable amount of love and support. Due to the sudden head coaching change, I have requested my release from The University of Michigan, and will re-open my recruitment.”
Wilson, a four-star forward, became Michigan’s highest-rated recruit since 2014 when he announced his commitment to the program in May 2018. He picked the Wolverines over Kansas, Baylor, Marquette, Oklahoma State and UCLA.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.