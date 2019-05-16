Michigan softball second baseman Sierra Romero, center, and her teammates gather for a team huddle before the start of a game against Rutgers at the Wilpon Complex in 2016. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Jose Juarez)

Former Michigan softball standout Sierra Romero is this week's guest on Angelique S. Chengelis' podcast, "View from the Press Box."

Romero, a two-time captain, was the 2016 National Player of the Year, four-time All-American and three-time Big Ten Player of the Year.

She now plays professionally for the USSSA Pride in Florida and is a volunteer defensive coach at Oregon.

Podcast archive

