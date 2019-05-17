Michigan's Faith Canfield celebrates her solo home run in the sixth inning of Friday's 8-0 win. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — And now comes the real test for the Michigan softball team.

The Wolverines were not expected to struggle with St. Francis (Pa.), which entered with a 29-29 record, and didn't. They cruised to an 8-0 run-rule shutout in sixth innings in the NCAA Regional game Friday afternoon at Alumni Field.

Michigan, hosting a regional for the first time since 2016, improves to 45-11, and has won 32 of the last 33 games at home.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 8, St. Francis 0

But now for the real challenge. The Wolverines will play James Madison (48-7), which arrived disappointed it did not earn one of the 16 seeds to host a regional, on Saturday at noon. The No. 13 Dukes beat DePaul, 5-2, in the first game on Friday. No. 19-ranked Michigan and James Madison played earlier this season, with the Dukes winning, 3-0.

Michigan starting pitcher Meghan Beaubien looked strong and had six strikeouts in five innings. Beaubien entered the NCAA Tournament with plenty of steam after earning Big Ten Tournament MVP last week with 16 strikeouts over 15.2 innings pitched. Michigan coach Carol Hutchins said Thursday both of Michigan's top pitchers would see plenty of playing time this weekend, and freshman Alex Storako took over in the top of the sixth.

The only issue for the Wolverines involved catcher Katie Alexander, who apparently injured her right knee when she dropped a ball trying to throw out a runner. Alexander continued to play through the top of the second inning, but was replaced by Hannah Carson, who batted in the bottom of the second.

Michigan broke the game open the bottom of the third inning to take a 4-0 lead. Faith Canfield, who led off the inning with a double to center, scored when Lexie Blair grounded out. Natalie Peters advanced to second. Mackenzie Nemitz had an RBI double down the first-base line to give Michigan a 2-0 lead. The Wolverines built a four-run lead when Carson reached on a field error and Madison Uden and Nemitz scored.

Nemitz made it 5-0 by scoring from first on a double by Carson in the bottom of the fifth. Canfield added to the lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. Canfield went 2-for-4 in the game and now has nine home runs this season, tied for second on the team with Alex Sobczak. Alexander leads the team with 10. With bases loaded and one out, Madison Uden was hit by a pitch to score Peters and Nemitz’s fly out to center scored Blair to secure the win.

The bottom of the lineup delivered for Michigan as Nemitz, Carson and Haley Hoogenraad each went 2-for-3 and Nemitz led the team with two runs. Nemitz and Carson each had an RBI.

CLOSE Michigan coach Carol Hutchins discusses the Wolverines' 8-0 victory over St. Francis in their NCAA Tournament opener Friday. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Ann Arbor Regional

All games at Alumni Field

Format: Double elimination

FRIDAY

Game 1: No. 2 James Madison 5, No. 3 DePaul 2

Game 2: No. 1 Michigan 8, No. 4 St. Francis 0

SATURDAY

Game 3: James Madison vs. Michigan, noon

Game 4: DePaul vs. St. Francis, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 4:30 p.m.

