CLOSE Former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein and wife, Kathleen, co-chairs of the ChadTough Gala Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — Jalen Rose isn’t the only Fab Five member who is endorsing Juwan Howard to be the next head coach of the Michigan men’s basketball team.

Jimmy King voiced his support of Howard on Saturday and said he believes his former college teammate is “the best candidate” for the job.

Former Michigan basketball player Jimmy King, here with fiancee Marla Govan at the ChadTough Foundation Gala, has joined Jalen Rose in supporting Juwan Howard's candidacy for Michigan basketball coach. (Photo: Angelique S. Chengelis/Detroit News)

“I know I'm biased, obviously, but if you look at just his pedigree alone it speaks for itself,” King said before the third annual “Champions for Change” gala fundraiser for the ChadTough Foundation, which raises research funds for pediatric brain cancer.

“Aside from him being a former alumni, a Fab Five member and my former teammate and friend, if you just set that aside and you look at the pedigree that he has being a high school All-American, being one of the top three players in the country, being part of the Fab Five and leading Michigan to two Final Fours, winning championships at the NBA level, coaching at a high degree, his resume speaks for itself.”

Following his three seasons at Michigan from 1991-94, Howard, 46, was a first-round pick in the 1994 NBA Draft and went on to have a 19-year career. Since his retirement, he has been an assistant coach with the Miami Heat for six seasons and learning under the tutelage of Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley.

This spring alone, Howard has reportedly interviewed for coaching vacancies with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

While the knock on Howard is that he has never been a head coach — aside from his short stint coaching the Heat’s 2016 Summer League teams — King doesn’t think that should be a deterrent.

“Anyone can point saying, 'Well, he's never had a head coaching position,’ but there have been a lot of great coaches that have never been an assistant coach that skipped straight to a head coach and had great success,” King said. “I.e. John Beilein. He's been a head coach all his life. He was never an assistant and look at where he's at. I believe Juwan Howard, with all things considered, is a great option."

Another concern with Howard would be his ability to recruit, but King said he thinks Howard wouldn’t have any problem in that area.

On Friday, Rose said Howard was the first Fab Five member to sign with Michigan and was instrumental in bringing the famed quintet, which also included Chris Webber and Ray Jackson, to Ann Arbor.

“He's a great communicator,” King said. “He recruited me, Ray, Jalen and Chris and look what he's done. This would be 2.0, for a lack of a better term, for him to be able to recruit another prominent team and build a program."

King said one factor that favors Howard is his familiarity with the program and noted it would be “an easy transition for someone that has that type of relationship within the university.”

All things considered, King said he’s excited that it’s even a possibility that Howard is being concerned for the head coaching vacancy and compared it to being recruited all over again.

And if he was a recruit looking at possible colleges, King said Howard’s resume would be “highly attractive.”

“Set everything aside and look at his pedigree,” King said. “He played (19) years in the NBA. He has experience. He has relationships. There are things that you can't buy from what Juwan Howard would bring to this program.

“High school, college and pro, he's the best guy. There's other guys out there but when it comes to relationships and the past here at the University of Michigan, Juwan Howard fits the bill.”

No farewell

Even though Beilein accepted a job to be the next head coach of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week, he said there was no way it was going to break his commitment to co-chair the event along with this wife, Kathleen.

The gala benefited the ChadTough Foundation, which raises funds for research to discover treatment for pediatric brain cancer with an emphasis on Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). Tammi and Jason Carr lost their son, Chad, to DIPG on Nov. 23, 2015 and have worked to fund efforts to find a cure.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us to grow more awareness of DIPG,” Beilein said. “We were very good friends with the Carr family from the beginning. Lloyd was one of the first members of the staff I met. I said, 'I want to meet Lloyd Carr,' and they took me right over to him and he couldn't have been more genuine.

“Tammi's children are my grandchildren's age, so we've known them before the disease hit Chad. It hits you right in the heart. Whatever we can do to help, it's going to be great."

Beilein, who declined to talk about anything else besides the event, said Saturday won’t mark the last time he’ll be at Michigan.

“It's not going to end my relationship with ChadTough and it's not going to end my relationship in Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan,” he said. “That's forever. The relationships will always be the same.”

