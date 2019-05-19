NCAA softball regional: Michigan 8, St. Francis 0
Michigan's Mackenzie Nemitz celebrates after sliding into home to add a run in the third inning during the University of Michigan's 8-0 win over St. Francis University at Alumni Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan, May 17, 2019.
Michigan's Haley Hoogenraad makes an over-the-shoulder catch for the last out in the 6th inning, stranding two players on base and preserving the shut-out.
Michigan's Haley Hoogenraad makes an over-the-shoulder catch for the last out in the 6th inning, stranding two players on base and preserving the shut-out.
Michigan left-handed pitcher Megan Beaubien pitches in the first inning.
Michigan left-handed pitcher Megan Beaubien pitches in the first inning.
Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins points out a play to her players in the 4th inning.
Michigan left-handed pitcher Megan Beaubien pitches in the first inning.
Michigan's Haley Hoogenraad hits a single in the second inning.
Michigan's Haley Hoogenraad makes a catch for the second out of the third inning.
Fans sit in the falling rain before a rain delay during the 5th inning sent some fans home with Michigan up 4-0.
Michigan's Lexie Blair hits a sacrifice fly ball to bring in teammate Faith Canfield to go up 1-0 in the third inning.
Michigan's Faith Canfield hits a solo home run in the bottom of the 6th inning.
Michigan's Lexi Blair makes an out on the warning track in the 2nd inning.
SFU's Jordan Frank stretches out for an out in the fifth inning.
Michigan right-handed pitcher Alex Storako takes over the mound after the rain delay in the 6th inning.
Michigan's Mackenzie Nemitz slides into home to add a run in the third inning.
Michigan's Haley Hoogenraad and Natalie Peters run back to the dugout after Hoogenraad caught the final out in the 6th inning.
Michigan's Faith Canfield hits a solo home run in the bottom of the 6th inning.
    Ann Arbor — Nearly four hours after Michigan softball’s regional final was supposed to begin Sunday afternoon, it was postponed until Monday.

    The Wolverines, unbeaten through two games in the NCAA Tournament regional they are hosting at Alumni Field, will now face James Madison at noon Monday. If the Wolverines win that game they are regional champions. If they lose, a final game against James Madison will follow at 2:30 p.m.

    Both games will be carried live on ESPN2.

    Michigan and James Madison were scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Sunday, but a nearby lightning strike forced evacuation of fans from Alumni Field, just before significant rain fell. The game was rescheduled twice, for 6:05, then 7:05, but the decision to postpone was made because the weather radar indicted another stretch of storms would be coming through.

    Michigan won its first two NCAA regional games, including the 12-inning, drama-filled 1-0 victory over James Madison on Saturday. Wolverines third-baseman Madison Uden’s shot to left-center scored Natalie Peters to secure a spot in the regional final. It was the Wolverines’ fifth walk-off win of the season. James Madison responded to that loss shortly after that marathon game by beating DePaul 3-0 on three home runs.

    The winner of the regional will advance to a Super Regional against the winner of the regional hosted by UCLA, the No. 2 overall tournament seed.

    The Wolverines (45-11) are ranked No. 19 and James Madison (49-8) is ranked No. 16.

    Ann Arbor Regional

    All games at Alumni Field

    Format: Double elimination

    FRIDAY

    Game 1: No. 2 James Madison 5, No. 3 DePaul 2

    Game 2: No. 1 Michigan 8, No. 4 St. Francis 0

    SATURDAY

    Game 3: Michigan 1, James Madison 0 (12 innings) 

    Game 4: DePaul 3, St. Francis 1

    Game 5: James Madison 3, DePaul 0 

    SUNDAY

    Games postponed

    MONDAY

    Game 6: Michigan vs. James Madison, noon (ESPN2)

    Game 7 (if necessary): Michigan vs. James Madison, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

