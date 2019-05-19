CLOSE Former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein and wife, Kathleen, co-chairs of the ChadTough Gala Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Former Michigan signee Jalen Wilson isn’t wasting any time exploring his options.

Just three days after asking for his release from his national letter of intent, Wilson has scheduled an official visit to Kansas from May 30-June 1 and is in the process of setting one up with North Carolina, he told 247Sports on Sunday.

Jalen Wilson (Photo: Paul Moseley, Fort Worth Star-Telegram)

Florida and Oklahoma State have also reportedly been making a push for Wilson, the four-star wing from Denton (Texas) Guyer.

Wilson originally committed to Michigan last May when he picked the Wolverines over Baylor, Kansas, Marquette, Oklahoma State and UCLA, and signed his LOI on the first day of the early signing period in November.

In the wake of John Beilein leaving his post to become the head coach of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, Wilson cited Michigan’s “sudden coaching change” for his reason to reopen his recruitment.

It’s unclear whether the Wolverines have granted Wilson his release from his LOI. If Michigan doesn’t, he would have to sit out a year at another Division I program.

Wilson, who’s rated the nation’s No. 50 prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, has said he’s still considering Michigan and doesn’t have a timeline set for when he’ll make his decision.

Lynden (Wash.) Christian’s Cole Bajema, the other member of Michigan’s two-man 2019 class, remains committed to the Wolverines. Don Brady, Bajema’s AAU coach, said the four-star combo guard is waiting to see who Michigan hires as its next head coach before deciding if he'll stay or go.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins