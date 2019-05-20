Daxton Hill was the gem of Michigan’s 2019 recruiting class — one of two five-stars in the 26-player haul and the No. 1-ranked safety in the nation.

And one prominent college football analyst, ESPN’s Tom Luginbill, believes Hill (6-0, 190 pounds) will be one of 11 freshmen who could make an immediate impact on their teams this fall.

Luginbill’s analysis (pay site) also included Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz, Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson and Purdue DE George Karlaftis.

Daxton Hill (Photo: Brice Marich, 247Sports)

Luginbill on Hill: “The Wolverines must replace multiple game-changers on the defensive side of the ball, including DE Chase Winovich, DE Rashan Gary and LB Devin Bush. The safety position has been functional, but not spectacular, and Hill could be the answer. He's a dynamic hitter and tackler with range, speed and agility in coverage. He's also very productive versus the run. While Josh Metellus returns at strong safety, free safety is a wide-open competition, and Hill is a difference-maker."

Hill committed to Michigan in September, then flipped to Alabama on Dec. 8, but eventually picked the Wolverines and signed his letter of intent on the first day of the early signing period, Dec. 19.

“From the safety position he’s a hitter. He is not afraid of contact,” coach Jim Harbaugh said on the first day of the early signing period, after securing Hill’s place in the 2019 class. “Maybe the fastest guy on the field. In high school, I didn’t see a game where he wasn’t the fastest guy out there, and he’s going to be that type of player in college.”

Hill, who has been timed at 4.30 seconds in the 40-yard dash, was not one of eight Michigan’s signees to enroll early.