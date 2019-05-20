Michigan outfielder Lexie Blair can't pull in a home run ball hit by James Madison's Kate Gordon during Michigan's 3-0 loss Monday at Alumni Field in Ann Arbor (Photo: Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — So now it comes down to this.

Michigan and James Madison will play a second game Monday at Alumni Field to determine which team will advance to the Super Regional in Los Angeles hosted by UCLA. James Madison beat Michigan, 3-0, Monday, keeping the Wolverines from an NCAA Regional sweep that would have concluded play in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines (46-11) had won 33 of the last 34 before falling to the Dukes.

The teams will have a quick turnaround and return to Alumni Field to play the deciding game, set to begin at 3:15 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

This will be the third meeting of the regional between Michigan and James Madison, which had an epic pitcher’s duel on Saturday that went 12 innings before the Wolverines won, 1-0. Michigan lefthander Meghan Beaubien and JMU’s Megan Good were in the circle again for another low-scoring game on Monday in a game that was postponed from Sunday because of weather.

James Madison built a 2-0 lead with home runs in the third and fourth innings by Kate Gordon and Sara Jubas, respectively. Beaubien went five innings and gave up five hits, including the two home runs. She had 104 pitches and three strikeouts.

The Wolverines left seven runners on base and was unable to take advantage of bases loaded in the fourth inning. Good scattered five hits and three walks over seven innings, with five strikeouts.

Michigan won its first two NCAA regional games and would have clinched the regional title with a win over the Dukes in the first game.

The Wolverines are ranked No. 19 and James Madison (50-8) is ranked No. 16.

Ann Arbor Regional

All games at Alumni Field

Format: Double elimination

FRIDAY

Game 1: No. 2 James Madison 5, No. 3 DePaul 2

Game 2: No. 1 Michigan 8, No. 4 St. Francis 0

SATURDAY

Game 3: Michigan 1, James Madison 0 (12 innings)

Game 4: DePaul 3, St. Francis 1

Game 5: James Madison 3, DePaul 0

SUNDAY

Games postponed

MONDAY

Game 6: James Madison 3, Michigan 0

Game 7: Michigan vs. James Madison, 3:15 p.m. (ESPN2)

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis