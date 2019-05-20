Ed Cooley (Photo: Doug McSchooler, AP)

A new name has emerged in Michigan’s head coaching search: Providence’s Ed Cooley.

According to a report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Cooley is a “primary candidate” for the job and will meet with athletic director Warde Manuel early this week to interview for the vacant position.

Cooley, 49, has 13 years of head coaching experience at Fairfield and Providence, where he has spent the last eight seasons. He has a record of 162-110 with the Friars and has led them to seven consecutive winning seasons.

Cooley guided Providence to the Big East tournament title during the 2013-14 season, which started a string of five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. However, the Friars have never finished better than third in the Big East and have only made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament just once under Cooley.

Cooley and his wife, Nurys, both have strong ties to Rhode Island. Nurys is a former Providence police officer and Ed is a native of the city.

Cooley signed a long-term extension with Providence in 2016 that would run at least 10 years, according to the Providence Journal (as a private college, Providence is not required to reveal details of the deal). He was paid $2.6 million this past season, which ranked No. 36 in the nation, per USA Today's coaching salary database.

Turnkey Sports is assisting in Michigan's search and Gene DeFilippo leads the search firm's intercollegiate athletics division. DeFilippo was the athletic director at Boston College (1997-2012) when Cooley was an assistant coach with the Eagles (1997-2006).

In addition to Cooley, former Michigan standout and current Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard will reportedly meet with Manuel on Tuesday.

Howard, 46, has spent the past six seasons on Erik Spoelstra’s staff following his 19-year career in the NBA. Despite having no experience as a head coach, Howard has received endorsements from former Fab Five teammates Jalen Rose and Jimmy King.

Stadium.com basketball analyst Jeff Goodma reported Michigan assistant coach Luke Yaklich interviewed for the job on Friday and the Wolverines are planning to name a new coach by the end of the week.

