The Cleveland Cavaliers officially will welcome John Beilein as their new head coach Tuesday, with a news conference starting at 11:15 a.m.

Beilein was hired last week as the Cavaliers' head coach, ending a 12-season run as Michigan's men's basketball coach.

Former Michigan head coach John Beilein will be introduced Tuesday as the Cavaliers' new head coach. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

He is the Wolverines' all-time winningest coach at 278-150, including nine 20-plus win seasons, nine NCAA Tournament appearances, two Big Ten regular-season championships, two conference tournament titles, and two national championship game appearances.

He put together back-to-back 30-win seasons in his final season in Ann Arbor.

Beilein inherits a Cleveland team that finished 19-63 last season, tied for second worst in the NBA. The Cavaliers own the No. 5 the pick in the NBA draft.