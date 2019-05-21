Share This Story!
The Detroit News
Published 10:51 a.m. ET May 21, 2019 | Updated 11:18 a.m. ET May 21, 2019
The Cleveland Cavaliers officially will welcome John Beilein as their new head coach Tuesday, with a news conference starting at 11:15 a.m.
Beilein
was hired last week as the Cavaliers' head coach, ending a 12-season run as Michigan's men's basketball coach.
Former Michigan head coach John Beilein will be introduced Tuesday as the Cavaliers' new head coach.
(Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)
He is the Wolverines' all-time winningest coach at 278-150, including nine 20-plus win seasons, nine NCAA Tournament appearances, two Big Ten regular-season championships, two conference tournament titles, and two national championship game appearances.
He put together back-to-back 30-win seasons in his final season in Ann Arbor.
Beilein inherits a Cleveland team that finished 19-63 last season, tied for second worst in the NBA. The Cavaliers
own the No. 5 the pick in the NBA draft.
