Providence head coach Ed Cooley signed an extension with the Friars on Tuesday, taking him out of the running for the vacant Michigan job. (Photo: Frank Franklin II, Associated Press)

Michigan’s coaching search can scratch one candidate off the list: Providence’s Ed Cooley.

One day after meeting with athletic director Warde Manuel and interviewing for the vacant head coaching position, Cooley withdrew his name from consideration and agreed to a multi-year contract extension to remain at Providence on Tuesday.

The Providence men’s basketball team announced the news on Twitter with an image of Cooley and the words “Staying Home.”

IT’S AN EXCITING TIME IN FRIARTOWN!!! — Ed Cooley (@CoachCooleyPC) May 21, 2019

Cooley, who has posted a 162-110 mark in eight seasons at Providence, also celebrated the news by tweeting: “IT’S AN EXCITING TIME IN FRIARTOWN!!!”

“While it’s very flattering to be considered for other head coaching jobs, after talking with my family I have decided to remain in my hometown of Providence,” Cooley said in a news release. “The Friars are my family. Most importantly, my commitment is to my players and my team at Providence."

While there are no indications Cooley was ever offered the job, Michigan’s list of replacements for John Beilein has narrowed with him out of the running.

Former Michigan standout and current Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard is scheduled to meet with Manuel on Tuesday, while Butler's LaVall Jordan, who was an assistant on Beilein's staff for six seasons, and Texas' Shaka Smart are both considered candidates.

Michigan assistants and in-house options Luke Yaklich and Saddi Washington both spoke with Manuel last week, according to a source with knowledge of the search.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins