Juwan Howard (Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP)

Michigan is on the verge of landing its replacement for John Beilein.

Juwan Howard is expected to be named the school’s new basketball coach, although a deal has not been finalized, two sources close to the negotiations told The Detroit News.

Howard, a member of Michigan’s Fab Five, has been an assistant with the NBA’s Miami Heat since 2013. He has never held a head-coaching position and has been an NBA player or assistant coach the past 25 years.

Athletic director Warde Manuel interviewed Howard in Miami on Tuesday, and an offer was made Wednesday.

Michigan has been searching for a new head coach since Beilein, the program’s all-time winningest coach, took the head coaching job with the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 13.

Howard, 46, became a respected member on Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's staff after retiring and closing out his 19-year NBA career with his second consecutive title with Miami.

Howard also starred at Michigan from 1991-94 and was part of the quintet — along with Ray Jackson, Jimmy King, Jalen Rose and Chris Webber — that led the Wolverines to back-to-back national title games.

Juwan Howard in the NBA

April 1994: Declares for NBA Draft after three seasons at Michigan.

June 29, 1994: Drafted in the first round, No. 5 overall, by the Washington Bullets.

Feb. 22, 2001: Traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

Feb. 21, 2002: Traded to the Denver Nuggets.

July 16, 2003: Signed by the Orlando Magic as a free agent.

June 29, 2004: Traded to the Houston Rockets.

June 14, 2007: Traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nov. 1, 2007: Signed by the Dallas Mavericks as a free agent after being waived by the Timberwolves.

Oct. 3, 2008: Signed by the Denver Nuggets as a free agent.

Dec. 12, 2008: Signed by the Charlotte Bobcats as a free agent after being waived by Nuggets.

Sept. 17, 2009: Signed by the Portland Trail Blazers as a free agent.

July 20, 2010: Signed by the Miami Heat as a free agent.

September 2013: Named Heat assistant coach.